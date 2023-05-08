Boosh Expands into United Sates Hospitality Services Sector

Metals & Mining Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 11th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

The in-person and online event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions covering all areas of the metal industry, including gold, silver, copper and "cleantech metals" such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, rare earth elements and vanadium. Company executives and industry experts will present live from the OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City. All presentations will be broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences community. For those who are interested in attending, there are two ways to register:

Register for IN-PERSON attendance: https://bit.ly/3HGa6ll

Register for ONLINE attendance: https://bit.ly/44qvIMt

For individuals joining online, it is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"We are thrilled to host this upcoming Metals and Mining Hybrid Investor Conference ," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We look forward to hosting the participating companies and we thank Social Suite, Murdock Capital, TAA Advisory LLC and The Prospector News for their sponsorship of this exciting event."

May 11 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Keynote Presentation: "Toil & Trouble: Money Burn and Credit Bubble"
Daniel Oliver, Manager Member
Myrmikan Capital, LLC
10: 00 AM Dolly Varden Silver Corporation OTCQX: DOLLF | TSXV: DV
10:30 AM Viva Gold Corp. OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU
11:00 AM Revival Gold Inc. OTCQX: RVLGF | TSXV: RVG
11:30 AM Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
12:00 PM Exploits Discovery Corp. OTCQX: NFLDF | CSE: NFLD
1:00 PM Keynote Presentation: "Making Magnets While the Sun Shines"
Jack Lifton, Chairman
Critical Minerals Institute
1:30 PM American Rare Earth Ltd. OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR
2:00 PM Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. Pink: VANAF | TSXV: VAND
2:30 PM Grid Metals Corp. OTCQB: MSMGF | TSXV: GRDM
3:00 PM Power Nickel Inc. OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN
3:30 PM CDSG Lithium d/b/a Titan Lithium Pink: CDSG

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

Power NickelTSXV:PNPNBase Metals Investing
PNPN:CA
Power Nickel (TSXV:PNPN)

Power Nickel


Power Nickel Closes Final Tranche of Financing

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche of the private placement previously announced on March 13, 2023 (the "Offering") for 1,032,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD $516,000. The Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the Private Placement

"We are pleased to close the final tranche of our previously announced Private Placement. It ended up at $4,810,000. We could have hung around for another week and closed more, but we just wanted to get this closed and focus on getting more great results out on our drilling and exploration program at Nisk," said Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch. "At the risk of being repetitive, we have benefited greatly by having our project in Quebec, where very favorable incentives exist for Critical Mineral projects like our NISK Nickel Sulfide project at Nemaska."

Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023

Highlights

Main Zone

Power Nickel Announces Closing of 1st Tranche of Private Placement

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has closed the 1st tranche of the private placement previously announced on March 13, 2023 (the "Offering") for 3,418,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of CAD $1,709,000. The Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval for the Private Placement

"We are pleased to close the first Tranche of our previously announced $5,000,000 Private Placement. We expect to close the transaction balance in the next week, " said Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch. "Once again, we have benefited greatly by having our project in Quebec, where very favorable incentives exist for Critical Mineral projects like our NISK Nickel Sulfide project at Nemaska." Lynch commented further, "Quebec, Canada is the World's leading jurisdiction for exploration for Critical Minerals. This was further cemented by the recent Quebec and Canadian budgets, which provide substantial incentives to explore Critical Minerals and build mines. We look forward to utilizing these incentives to build the world's first Carbon Neutral Nickel Mine at Nemaska".

Power Nickel To Close Previously Announced C$5 Million Private Placement

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:PNPNF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has received commitments to over subscribe the previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $5,000,000

"Despite Challenging market conditions our Offering was extremely well received and we are pleased to advise that we will over subscribe the financing. Nisk has been such a great project to work on and our advances at Nisk are recognized by the investment community. We would like to thank both old and new shareholders for their support." Commented Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch.

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 14 th - 16 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3DLrxPx

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

TOURMALINE PROVIDES WILDFIRE UPDATE

 Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") provides an update on operations impacted by Alberta wildfires.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)

Tourmaline staff and families have been safely evacuated from certain operated facilities and homes in the greater Edson area. The Company evacuated and shut down nine South and West Deep Basin gas processing facilities between the afternoon of Friday, May 5 and the afternoon of Saturday, May 6 as nearby fires expanded and new wildfires rapidly emerged.

Tourmaline is not aware of any damage to those facilities to date, and access to the sites is currently prohibited.

Tourmaline will quantify the timeline for production resumption at the 9 sites and the total production impact on Q2 in subsequent updates.

Tourmaline is extremely thankful for the efforts of all personnel engaged in fighting these dangerous fires and hopes all remain safe.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America . We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including with respect to the potential damage to the Company's facilities and other impacts on operations and production from the Alberta wildfires. The forward-looking information made herein speak only as of the date of this news release and, unless otherwise required by law, Tourmaline does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information on factors that could affect Tourmaline, or its operations or financial results, are included in Tourmaline's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Forward-Looking Statements" therein), Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ) or Tourmaline's website ( www.tourmalineoil.com ).

SOURCE Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c1551.html

Heritage Mining Provides Update on Drilling Program and Corporate Update

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Canadian North Resources Announces the Engagement of An Investor Relations Corporation and grant of Stock Options

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Paradox Public Relations Inc. (the "Paradox Agreement"), dated May 5, 2023, to access the investment community proprietary database and contracts maintained by Paradox for marketing purposes and organize physical or online road showspresentations with interested parties, including financial advisors, bankers, institutional sales, analysts, brokers, funds, family offices and others.

"We will work with Paradox to enhance our investor relations efforts and increase our visibility in the investment community," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO of the Company, "We anticipate that their expertise and connections would help the Company to improve the market performance and achieve a fair market value for our shareholders."

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Approval of Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) announces that its application for a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") was granted by the Ontario Securities Commission effective May 2, 2023 .

Voltage Metals Logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

As previously announced on April 18, 2023 , the Company applied for the MCTO on the basis that it would be unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the "Issuer Statements") on or before the prescribed filing deadline of May 1, 2023 .

The Company underwent a business combination transaction in its last financial year (the completion of which was previously announced on March 11, 2022 ), adding to the complexity of the audit of the Issuer Statements and contributing to the filing delay.  The Company's recent change of auditors has also contributed to the delay.

The MCTO prohibits trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO until the Issuer Statements are filed and the MCTO is lifted.  While the MCTO remains in effect, the general public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed securities.

The Company expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed no later than June 30, 2023.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 until the Issuer Statements are filed.

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/05/c0450.html

Heritage Mining Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its April 13, 2023 press release announcing the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering announced on March 21, 2023 (the " Offering "), Heritage has secured sufficient capital to proceed with Phase 1 of its exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project as planned. The Company has also extended the closing of an additional tranche of the Offering until no later than June 19, 2023 and looks forward to continuing to advance its planned exploration program on the Drayton-Black Lake Project on schedule. The Company will provide additional updates in the near future

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

