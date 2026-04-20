copper investing

Power Metallic Mines Reports Significant Copper Intercepts at Lion Zone

AI Updates

Power Metallic Mines (TSXV:PNPN,OTCQB:PNPNF) has released positive assay results from its winter 2026 drilling campaign at its polymetallic Nisk project located in Québec, Canada.

Among the campaign's goals was further defining the Lion Zone ahead of a 2026 mineral resource estimate (MRE). The work focused on the Lion Zone near surface, an area that may be able to support mining from a starter open pit.

The recent press release highlighted significant copper sulfide mineralization, with drill hole PML-26-050 intersecting 27.1 meters at a grade of 2.17 percent copper equivalent rec calculation (CuEqRec), including a high-grade section of 4.76 meters at 10.43 percent. The copper equivalent calculation is determined using metallurgical results released earlier this year.

Drilling efforts have continued to solidify the geological understanding of the Lion Zone. Notably, drill hole PML-26-052 tested the eastern edge of the western high-grade copper shoot, reporting 4.35 meters at 5.94 percent CuEqRec.

Additionally, drill holes PML-26-056, 058, 059 and 060 helped define the eastern boundary of the Lion Zone, as all intersected low grade mineralization.

The company's exploration strategy is not limited to the Lion Zone alone. Power Metallic is also exploring the Tiger Zone and other prospective areas within its Nisk project area.

This includes the Elephant Target, at which an extended drill hole, PML-25-021x, aimed to explore a large borehole electromagnetic anomaly. While it did not yield significant results for that purpose, it intersected a gold-bearing structure that the company plans to analyze to determine whether the target should see further drilling.

"On the exploration side the drill bit continues to give us clues and points us to more structures to test," CEO and Director Terry Lynch stated. "We have 37 holes in for assay and we're drilling our last few holes of the winter campaign."

Editorial Disclosure: This article was generated with the assistance of AI and subsequently reviewed and edited by a human. We welcome your feedback to help us continue to improve our content.

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