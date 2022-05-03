First-Quarter 2022 Revenues of $25.7 Billion, Reflecting 82% Operational Growth; Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty and Paxlovid, Revenues Increased 2% Operationally First-Quarter 2022 Reported Diluted EPS of $1.37 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.62 Both Reported and Adjusted Diluted EPS Include a $0.05 Negative Impact for Acquired In-Process R&D Expenses Which Prior to First-Quarter 2022 Had Largely Been ...

PFE