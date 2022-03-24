Pfizer Inc. today announced that its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate, PF-06928316 or RSVpreF, received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age or older. The FDA decision is primarily informed by the positive results of a proof-of-concept, Phase 2a study evaluating the ...

