Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share Pfizer Inc. today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.40 second-quarter 2022 dividend on the company’s common stock, payable June 10, 2022, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 13, 2022. The second-quarter 2022 cash dividend will be the 334th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer. ...

