ELEVATE 12 study met primary and key secondary endpoints of improving clinical remission at week 12 - - Safety profile consistent with previous Phase 2 studies - Pfizer Inc. today announced positive topline results from a Phase 3 study of etrasimod, an investigational, oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator in development for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative ...

PFE