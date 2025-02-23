Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

When Will Silver Go Up?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

AI Defines 18 New Gold Targets at Music Well

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

Brunswick Exploration Announces 2025 Exploration Plans for Greenland and Stakes Additional Ground Near Paamiut

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
PDAC Presentation

PDAC Presentation

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced PDAC Presentation

Download the PDF here.

jindalee lithiumjll:auasx:jllbattery metals investinglithium stockslithium investingLithium Investing
JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee to Participate in PDAC Convention and Redcloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Jindalee to Participate in PDAC Convention and Redcloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

  • Jindalee will be attending the PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada over 2-5 March 2025

  • Jindalee will present to a North American investor audience at Redcloud's 13th annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase in Toronto over 27-28 February 2025

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Download the PDF here.

Cleantech Lithium

Extension of Broker Option and Retail Offer


Keep reading...Show less
Map of China outline with Chinese flag superimposed.

Chinese Firm Halts Lithium Tech Exports as Global Supply Chain Shifts Accelerate

A Chinese company has halted exports of filtration equipment used in lithium extraction, reflecting the impact of Beijing’s proposed restrictions on battery and lithium technology exports.

Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech (SZSE:300631) informed customers last month that it would stop exporting a key lithium-processing component known as a sorbent starting on February 1, Reuters reported on Tuesday (February 18).

The news outlet notes that the move signals Chinese manufacturers are adjusting their practices even before Beijing’s proposed export controls have been formally implemented.

Keep reading...Show less
Market Presentation

Market Presentation

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Market Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7”) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with La Corporation de l’École Polytechnique de Montréal (Polytechnique Montréal). Lithium Universe Limited and Polytechnique Montréal have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at advancing lithium processing technologies and strengthening the local supply chain for critical battery materials in Canada. The collaboration, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, seeks to enhance education, research, and innovation in areas of mutual interest, with a primary focus on building Canadian expertise in the lithium battery sector.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium-ion batteries.

Arizona Lithium Updates Development Plan for Prairie DLE Facility, Outlines Modular Approach

Arizona Lithium (ASX:AZL,OTCQB:AZLAF) provided an update on development plans for its Prairie lithium brine project, saying the Saskatchewan-based asset will be brought into production in three phases.

The company said on February 6 that Phase I will involve the start of production at Pad #1. It will use a commercial-scale direct lithium extraction (DLE) unit that can produce 150 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent annually.

The goal is to process brine at about 1,000 cubic meters a day to ensure the system works under real conditions. Arizona Lithium said it will use the resulting product to de-risk end market opportunities.

Keep reading...Show less
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9)

Chariot Corporation


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Jindalee Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Provides Corporate Update

Comet Gold Project Review Following Gold Discovery Along Strike

Heritage Survey Completed at Yalgoo

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine Gold Sales Exceed $100 Million

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Provides Corporate Update

Resource Investing

Comet Gold Project Review Following Gold Discovery Along Strike

Resource Investing

Heritage Survey Completed at Yalgoo

Gold Investing

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine Gold Sales Exceed $100 Million

Rare Earth Investing

Updated Scoping Study Highlights Billion-Dollar Potential— Positioning ARR as a Future Rare Earth Leader in the USA

Gold Investing

Reconnaissance AC Drilling Yield Structural Targets

Copper Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Minsud Resources Up 47 Percent on Maiden Resource

×