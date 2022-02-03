10.1m at 2.5% CuEq, including 5.35m at 4.2% CuEq Assays up to 2.96% Sn associated with cassiterite La Romana mineralization expanded further to the West Drilling commences at the La Jarosa target within the recently granted Al Andaluz permit Pan Global Resources Inc. is pleased to announce new drill results and the expansion of the La Romana mineralized target area at the Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, ...

PGZ:CA