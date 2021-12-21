Pan American Silver Corp. reports that, on December 20, 2021 the executive of the Province of Chubut in Argentina issued a decree to the legislature to repeal the legislative bill passed on December 15, 2021 that would have modified the provincial mining law to allow permitting of open pit mining in certain zones in the Departments of Gastre and Telsen. Pan American Silver owns 100% of the large Navidad silver ...

