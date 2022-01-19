Nouveau Monde receives the second-highest grade on the Sustainability Rating scale from Moody’s ESG Solutions 1 Nouveau Monde is uniquely committed to supplying the EV and renewable energy industries with a Zero-Carbon Footprint anode material Having produced samples at 99.99% purity in 2021, Nouveau Monde plans in 2022 to complete and ramp up its commercial Phase-1 anode materials facility in Bécancour and ...

NOU:CA,NMGRF