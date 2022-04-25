NexGen Energy Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of an Impact Benefit Agreement with the Clearwater River Dene Nation covering all phases of the Rook I Project which hosts the 100% owned Arrow uranium deposit. NexGen signs a historic IBA with CRDN. The Rook I Project is located within the traditional territory of the CRDN. The IBA defines the environmental, cultural, economic, employment and other benefits to ...

