Cameco Announces Election of Directors

- May 6th, 2021

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on May 6, 2021.

Shareholders elected board members Leontine Atkins, Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Donald Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson and Don Kayne.

The annual meeting also marked the retirement of Anne McLellan from the board after 15 years as a Cameco director.

“Anne will be missed for her wealth of knowledge, work ethic, experience and collegial nature, and particularly for the corporate governance leadership she has brought to our board,” said Ian Bruce, Cameco’s board chair.

Voting Results for Cameco Directors

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld % Votes Withheld
Leontine Atkins 60,978,552 99.73% 168,044 0.27%
Ian Bruce 60,834,355 99.49% 312,240 0.51%
Daniel Camus 60,688,364 99.25% 458,231 0.75%
Donald Deranger 60,782,682 99.40% 363,913 0.60%
Catherine Gignac 60,890,460 99.58% 256,135 0.42%
Tim Gitzel 60,896,288 99.59% 250,307 0.41%
Jim Gowans 53,510,854 87.51% 7,635,742 12.49%
Kathryn Jackson 60,264,088 98.56% 882,507 1.44%
Don Kayne 55,124,445 90.15% 6,022,151 9.85%

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Jeff Hryhoriw
306-385-5221
jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com


