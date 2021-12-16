Northern Lights Resources Corp. is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting on December 7, 2021The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting:Elected Messrs. Albert Timcke, Jason Bahnsen, Graham Keevil, Richard Kelertas and Gordon Tainton to the board of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting; andAppointed Davidson & Company LLP as auditor for the financial year ...

NLR:CNX