Organon Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Organon Finance 1 LLC, a subsidiary of Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Organon Finance 1 LLC has priced its previously announced offering of €1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.875% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “euro secured notes”), $2,100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “U.S. dollar secured notes”) and $2,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the “unsecured notes” and together with the euro secured notes and U.S. dollar secured notes, the “notes”), in connection with the previously announced spinoff of Organon & Co. (“Organon”) from Merck. As part of the spinoff, the notes will be assumed by Organon, and a Dutch private limited company and wholly owned subsidiary of Organon which will act as co-issuer of the notes.

Organon intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering, together with available cash on its balance sheet and borrowings under senior secured credit facilities which Organon anticipates entering into, to repay one or more intercompany loans or notes owed by Organon to a Merck affiliate and to pay fees and expenses related to the spinoff. The proceeds of the notes offering will be held in escrow until satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the spinoff and certain other escrow release conditions (the “Effective Date”).

Each series of notes will be issued at an issue price of 100%. From and after the Effective Date, the euro secured notes and the U.S. dollar secured notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis, and the unsecured notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis, jointly and severally, by all of Organon’s existing or future subsidiaries that guarantee its proposed senior secured credit facilities. Prior to the Effective Date, each series of notes will be senior secured obligations solely of the Organon Finance 1 LLC, and will not be guaranteed by Organon or any of its subsidiaries.

The notes offering is expected to close on April 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. Accordingly, the notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the “Prospectus Regulation”) or Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”).

In member states of the European Economic Area, this announcement is directed only at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of the UK Prospectus Regulation.

Manufacturer target market (MiFID II product governance / UK MiFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document has been prepared as not available to retail in the EEA. No UK PRIIPs key information document has been prepared as not available to retail in the UK.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at persons (i) that have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Order”); (ii) falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (“high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.”) of the Order; or (iii) at whom this announcement may otherwise be directed without contravention of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Organon

Organon will be a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. It will have a portfolio of more than 60 trusted medicines that address an entire spectrum of conditions women face. Led by the growing reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon’s products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women’s health. In addition, Organon will pursue opportunities to partner with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast-growing international markets.

Organon is expected to have a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, N.J.

About Merck

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the company’s plans to spinoff certain of its businesses into an independent company, the timing and structure of such spinoff, the characteristics of the business to be separated, the expected benefits of the spinoff to the company and the expected effect on the company’s dividends. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to whether the proposed spinoff will be completed on the proposed timetable or at all. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the timing of the proposed spinoff; uncertainties as to the status of any required regulatory approvals; the possibility that various conditions to the consummation of the spinoff may not be satisfied; the effects of disruption from the transactions contemplated in connection with the spinoff; general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

