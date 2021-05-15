CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change – FogChain Corp./Avisa Diagnostics Inc.
Avisa Diagnostics Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of FogChain Corp. (FOG.X), has been approved for listing.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
The Issuer offers an innovative approach to treating lung infections with rapid diagnostics to guide better clinical outcomes.
_________________________________
Avisa Diagnostics Inc., l’émetteur résultant d’un changement fondamental de FogChain Corp.(FOG.X), a été approuvé pour inscription.
Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
L’émetteur propose une approche innovante pour traiter les infections pulmonaires avec des diagnostics rapides pour guider de meilleurs résultats cliniques.
|Issuer/Émetteur:
|Avisa Diagnostics Inc.
|Security Type/Titre:
|Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|AVBT
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:
|41 219 310
|Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission:
|25 594 334
|CSE Sector/Catégorie:
|Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques
|CUSIP :
|05380J 10 7
|ISIN :
|CA 05380J 10 7 5
|Old/Vieux CUSIP& ISIN:
|34417N105/CA34417N1050
|Boardlot/Quotité:
|500
|Consolidation:
|1 New for 15 Old /1 nouveau pour 15 ancien
|Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation:
|CDN$/$CDN
|Trading Date/Date de negociation:
|le 18 mai/May 2021
|Other Exchanges/Autres marches:
|N/A
|Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l’exercice financier:
|le 31 décembre/December
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:
|TSX Trust Company
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for AVBT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com
