Copper

Investing News
.

Western Copper and Gold Files Preliminary Economic Assessment on Casino Project

- August 3rd, 2021
western copper and gold logo

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report titled “Casino Project, Form NI 43-101F1 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment, Yukon, Canada ” with an effective date of June 22, 2021 . The Report summarizes the results of a preliminary economic assessment on the Casino copper-gold project, which results were first reported by the Company in a news release …

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report titled “Casino Project, Form NI 43-101F1 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment, Yukon, Canada ” with an effective date of June 22, 2021 (the “Report”).

The Report summarizes the results of a preliminary economic assessment on the Casino copper-gold project, which results were first reported by the Company in a news release dated June 22, 2021 .

The Report is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) and is also posted on the Company’s website ( www.westerncopperandgold.com ).

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada’s premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

“Paul West-Sells”

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/03/c0406.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Western Copper and Gold

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Western Copper and Gold using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Solgold Up on Drill Results, Other Initiatives
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Western Copper and Gold Up After Rio’s Strategic Investment
Copper Forecast 2021: CEOs Optimistic About Copper’s Future
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Ascot Resources Up on Exploration Program News

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×