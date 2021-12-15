Indicated mineral resources of 272 million tonnes at 0.36% copper and inferred mineral resources of 142 million tonnes at 0.36% copper Includes near surface, higher grade indicated mineral resources of 96 million tonnes at 0.57% copper and inferred mineral resources of 31 million tonnes at 0.71% copper, with the potential to be mined earlier in the mine life Resource estimate includes recent additional drilling at ...

HBM:CA,HBM