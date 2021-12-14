Blockchain Investing News
Midpoint Holdings Ltd is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement dated December 14, 2021, pursuant to which the Company proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding share capital of Blockchain World Ltd a company focused on building innovative consumer-focused blockchain-based products . BWL owns premium domain names Blockchain.eu and Blockchain.com.au and will be launching new ...

Midpoint Holdings Ltd (TSXV: MPT) (Frankfurt: 8MH1) ("Midpoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement dated December 14, 2021, pursuant to which the Company proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding share capital of Blockchain World Ltd ("BWL") a company focused on building innovative consumer-focused blockchain-based products (the "Transaction"). BWL owns premium domain names Blockchain.eu (Europe) and Blockchain.com.au (Australia) and will be launching new offerings in early 2022.

In consideration for the Transaction, Midpoint proposes to issue 10,000,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to the existing shareholders of BWL (collectively, the "Vendors"). The Consideration Shares will be subject to restrictions on resale until the date which is six (6) months from the closing date of the Transaction.

In addition to the Consideration Shares, the Vendors will also be entitled to receive the following additional common shares (the "Performance Shares") subject to the satisfaction of the following performance milestones:

(a) 5,000,000 Performance Shares will be issuable to the Vendors upon the official launch of the website domain "blockchain.com.au" (or such earlier date as mutually agreed upon by the parties), in the event such official launch occurs within 9 months of the closing date of the Transaction;

(b) 5,000,000 Performance Shares will be issuable to the Vendors upon the official launch of the website domain "blockchain.eu" (or such earlier date as mutually agreed upon by the parties), in the event such official launch occurs within 9 months of the closing date of the Transaction;

(c) 5,000,000 Performance Shares will be issuable to the Vendors upon the achievement by BWL of CTV or AUM of no less than $20,000,000 within 24 months of the official launch; and

(d) 5,000,000 Performance Shares will be issuable to the Vendors upon the achievement by BWL of CTV or AUM of no less than $50,000,000 within 30 months of the occurrence of the official launch.

"CTV" means the cumulative gross transaction value of all digital currency transactions processed through website domains maintained by BWL, for a given period, calculated in $CAD.

"AUM" means the total amount of digital currency held by the custodial wallet of all customers of BWL, as calculated on the last business day of any particular month based on the average market price of the applicable currency during such day.

BWL was founded by Domenic Carosa as a B2C ("Business to Consumer") blockchain-focused product organization. Domenic is a highly regarded entrepreneur and early adopter of blockchain technology. Notably, he is the Founder and Chairman of Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) and Cryptocurrency fund Apollo Capital. Through Domenic's stewardship, Banxa has achieved significant transactional revenue growth alongside increased partnership roll-outs. Upon successful completion of the Transaction, Domenic Carosa will join the Midpoint board of directors and Derek Ivany will step down as a director to accommodate the appointment.

Commenting on the Transaction, Midpoint President Derek Ivany stated, "We are very pleased to have consummated this Transaction with Dom and his innovative company. It has been one of our stated corporate goals to augment our consumer-facing business with applicable blockchain technology. As such, we believe that this Transaction represents a very compelling opportunity to take Midpoint into the digital asset space in order to assist in building shareholder value in 2022 and beyond. The addition of Domenic Carosa will further bolster Midpoint's board with highly relevant blockchain and cryptocurrency experience that will be vital as the Company moves forward in this arena. Midpoint's ability to tap into Domenic's vast network within the digital asset sector will be of tremendous value as the Company assesses further product expansion and partnership opportunities."

Domenic Carosa commented, "I'm looking forward to working with the Midpoint team in order to expand their presence in the blockchain space. I see significant opportunities to leverage their consumer-facing foreign exchange platform that has been the backbone of their business. One of my first priorities will be to help build the internal blockchain capabilities and then oversee the execution of the strategy."

According to Markets and Markets, from 2020 - 2025 the global blockchain market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 67.3%, reaching $39.7 billion by 2025. Further, according to Statista, the financial sector currently accounts for more than 60% of blockchain's worldwide market value. In line with these potentially accelerating market trends, Midpoint believes there is an opportunity to capture synergies between its existing foreign exchange platform and the blockchain business of BWL. Midpoint's core competency in the consumer-facing foreign exchange space lends itself to expansion via broadened scope and potential product offerings within the digital asset sector.

The Company is at arms-length from each of BWL, and the Vendors. In connection with completion of the Transaction, the Company does not expect to assume any material liabilities, nor does it expect to devote the majority of its working capital or resources to the development of BWL. As a result, the Transaction does not constitute a fundamental acquisition for the Company, within the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Transaction will not result in the creation of a new insider, or a change of control, of the Company, within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and cannot be completed until such approval has been received. No finder's fees or commissions are payable in connection with the Transaction.

About Midpoint

Headquartered in London, UK, Midpoint is an FCA authorized payments institutions specializing in cross-border payments and foreign exchange. SMEs, overseas professionals, property owners, foreign students, individuals, and anyone involved in international payments use Midpoint for transparent, multi-party, multi-currency services. Midpoint currently handles transactions in 27 currencies with the ability to collect and transfer across over 200 countries. This highly secure platform provides customers with the most cost-effective F.X. at the Midpoint of the interbank buy/sell rate, therefore removing the spread as well as hidden costs and fees.
Midpoint Holdings Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and cross-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For information on Midpoint, please visit: https://www.midpoint.com .

For further information please contact :

Corbin Comishin, CFO David Wong, Chairman
Midpoint Holdings Limited, 22-25 Portman Close, Marylebone,
505 Kootenay Street, Nelson, London W1H 6BS, United Kingdom
British Columbia V1L 1K9, Canada Tel: 0044 20 7448 3082
Tel: 001 250 352 7667 Email: info@midpoint.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing Midpoint and its business and affairs, readers should refer to Midpoint's Management's Discussion and Analysis. Midpoint undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.


Overview

Bitcoin, one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies, continues to be an exciting and relatively new investment opportunity. What seemed like a fast-moving fad is becoming what some analysts have regarded as an emerging safe-haven asset. This could see Bitcoin join the ranks of assets like gold and blue chip stocks, and the recent bull market seems to support that with the likes of Fidelity, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock all beginning to venture into digital assets.

Critics often argue that Bitcoin will struggle to become a mainstream currency because of how difficult it is to use Bitcoins for everyday transactions. Luckily, some digital financial service providers are moving quickly in hopes of filling in the gaps left by the traditional financial system.

Banxa Holdings (TSXV:BNXA) is an Australia-based payment service provider (PSP) focused on closing the gap between bulky traditional financial systems, regulation and digital asset platforms. Built from a global team of legal, tech and crypto experts, Banxa aims to become one of the leading payments companies in the digital currency space.

Banxa Founder and Chariman Domenic Carosa shared that the company’s TSX Venture Exchange listing has made, “Banxa the first crypto payment service provider to be listed in the world, bringing well-needed transparency and governance to the crypto sector.”

In August 2020, Bitcoin’s price rose to prices hovering US$11,775, and in the last four years, the digital currency has seen unprecedented growth from US$9 billion to US$217.9 billion. In late 2020 and early 2021, Bitcoin experienced a spike that ultimately reached heights above US$50,000, its highest price ever. Many attribute the appeal of Bitcoin to its sovereign nature and non-fiat currency status.

As it is not stored in banks, Bitcoin escapes many of the sore spots of traditional banking, which is an attribute that Banxa hopes will pull more everyday people towards digital currency. In order to make digital currency even more appealing, the issue that Banxa seeks to solve is providing a more secure payment infrastructure that minimizes fraud and chargebacks, one of the most prominent issues in the industry. The company intends to facilitate this shift by building a fully compliant payment system that enables easy and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency. This provides a safe, simple way for both new market entrants and existing digital asset holders to quickly convert cash into digital assets.

As a prospective infrastructure provider, Banxa’s first mover advantage could prime the company for ideal positioning as the digital asset space becomes more mainstream. Another benefit is that the company is not affected by fluctuations in price for Bitcoin.

Banxa is partnered with almost 100 crypto exchanges, each of which has a pre-existing user base of up to 50,000 users, providing the company with exponential growth potential in its own user base.

An essential aspect of Banxa’s current operations is actively seeking regulation. They are working to engage with boards and organizations in building more stable regulatory systems to be implemented in the digital asset space on a global scale. Laying down these foundations now means more security for users accessing their digital assets in the future. Currently the company is registered in both the Netherlands , where it was one of the first wave of companies to meet the new regulations, and Australia, where the company is headquartered, as well as being listed in Canada.

Banxa Holdings has a world-class team of crypto, financial and legal experts. With years of combined experience in the digital asset and PSP space and an approximate market cap of C$40.7 million, the company is primed for success and significant economic growth with an upward trend in cryptocurrency popularity.

Banxa Holdings’ Company Highlights

  • Banxa Holdings is an Australia-based payment service provider (PSP) founded in 2014. The company focuses on operating its fully compliant fiat-to-digital currency infrastructure and aiding the transition to more user-friendly digital asset platforms.
  • Banxa is working towards becoming a formally regulated transparent financial services provider. The company is leading the way for increased regulation for digital asset markets globally.
  • There are currently approximately 75 million cryptocurrency wallets in the world. This should increase as the cryptocurrency market becomes more widely accepted and accessible.
  • Banxa’s flagship platform is its Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp, which allows seamless conversion of fiat-digital currency and simple integration for end-users through the iFrame widget or Banxa’s JSON API.
  • The company is leveraging the expanding cryptocurrency market without being exposed  to the volatility in the crypto market.

Platform

Banxa Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp

This platform operates a well-engineered, fully compliant payment infrastructure that seamlessly converts fiat currency to digital currency. Compatible with multiple payment methods, users can easily access digital currencies on their mobile devices or through the Banxa website. The company also offers simple integration of Banxa to end-user platforms via iFrame widget or fiat-to-gateway using Banxa’s JSON API.

Additionally, Banxa’s product line also includes business to business (B2B) platforms. These B2B cryptocurrency exchanges allow Banxa to offer its secure cryptocurrency gateway platform to partnered companies. The company currently has a strong network of trusted partners in the retail space. In January 2021, the company recorded a record A$2.93 million worth of orders for a 24 hour period. Typically, the company could see up to 4,500 orders a day.

The intended future revenue model involves increased investment into financial service offerings, subject to financial service licenses. This model could include borrowing and lending, trading fees, interest-bearing accounts and more.

Banxa Holding’s Management Team

Domenic Carosa – Founder & Chairman

Domenic Carosa is the Founder and Chairman of BANXA. He is a tech pioneer, having founded or invested in over 50 technology companies over the last 25 years, both private and public. Domenic holds a Masters of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (MEI) from Swinburne University Australia.

Holger Arians – CEO

Holger Arians is the CEO of Banxa.com, a payment and compliance infrastructure provider to the global crypto industry, servicing companies like Binance, EDGE Wallet and Kucoin. Banxa also owns and operates multiple premium instant-buy domains such as bitcoin.com.au, bitcoin.ca and bitcoin.co.uk.

Arians entered the crypto space in early 2014 and has since been involved in multiple companies, such as the Apollo Capital Fund, an award-winning multi-strategy crypto fund domiciled in Australia. Before Banxa, Arians looked after a portfolio of early-stage technology companies as CEO of Dominet Venture Partners in Australia.

Josh D’Ambrosio – General Manager

Josh D’Ambrosio is an experienced risk and compliance executive serving in Ernst & Young’s IT Risk Advisory Team for five years before joining BANXA in July 2017. Before these roles, D’Ambrosio founded and scaled a social sports company to become the Australian market leader in its industry.

Shyamal R. Deo – SVP Finance

Shyamal R. Deo is a strategic and operationally focused finance professional with over 15 years’ experience scaling private equity-backed businesses across Australian and international markets.

He has a proven track record partnering with executives from various industries to build robust finance functions, manage financial risks and deliver performance improvement and business expansion strategies by embracing technology. This includes designing and delivering business outcomes, implementing change, communicating complex issues, achieving operational results and managing talent with a collaborative and pace-setting leadership style.

Liam Bussell – CMO & Communications Officer

Liam Bussell was the former CMO at Diginex and BC Group as well as the former head of marketing and founder at Epsilon Delta Strategy. Liam  is a marketing leader with 18 years’ experience building fintech and technology companies from bootstrapping to listed companies. Experienced in Capital Markets and working with VC and PE investors to take firms to the next level. Experience in CM, VC, PE, M&A.

Konstantin Lichtenwald (CPA, CGA, ACCA) – CFO

Konstantin Lichtenwald has extensive experience as CFO and specializes in corporate finance, taxation and financial reporting. Lichtenwald previously worked at Ernst & Young and holds a BBA from Pforzheim University, Germany.

Iain Clark – CTO

Iain Clark was previously the CTO of the publicly listed company Crowd Media for seven years. Before, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs in London. He is focused on technical excellence, platform security and executing the company’s strategic vision.

Chloe Sasson – Chief of Staff

Chloe Sasson has over 15 years of experience across operations, sales, partnerships and go-to-market strategy within the technology, product and digital data space in AUNZ and APAC.

Jan Lorenc – Managing Director of Europe

Mr. Lorenc joins Banxa from fast growing fintech Wirex, where he led European operations as Managing Director and Head of EEA Markets. Prior to that, Jan was with TransferMate Global Payments, JP Morgan, Allied Irish Bank and Anglo Irish Bank. Mr. Lorenc brings vast experience in the financial services and payments industry, coupled with a wide network across Europe.

Richard Mico – Group General Counsel

Richard Mico is a senior financial services and corporate and commercial lawyer (14+ years PAE), risk and compliance leader and trusted strategic commercial advisor. He has end-to-end multi-jurisdictional and multi-channel financial services experience, including across retail banking; fintech; payments; product; remediation; corporate governance; ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’; and consumer, commercial and wholesale finance products and services.

Banxa Submits Application for NASDAQ Capital Market Uplist

Banxa Submits Application for NASDAQ Capital Market Uplist

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first public payment service provider (PSP) and compliance RegTech platform for the digital asset industry, is pleased to announce that it has filed a comprehensive listing application with the NASDAQ Capital Market "NASDAQ". Ticker code "BNXA" has already been reserved.

Banxa believes that being on the NASDAQ comes with several benefits to the Company and its shareholders:

Banxa Announces November Record Transaction Volume of $245 Million

Banxa Announces November Record Transaction Volume of $245 Million

Highlights:

  • November Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of $245 million AUD [USD $173m]
  • Growth of 50% month-on-month
  • Year on Year increase of 642% for month of November
  • Signed 21 new partners in November
  • Currently Supports 50 coins/tokens

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first public payment service provider (PSP) and compliance RegTech platform for the digital asset industry is pleased to announce the November 2021 TTV results are the largest ever recorded.

The business outlook remains positive, with the December quarter expected to set another record.

Banxa provides RegTech (Regulation Technology) services for cryptocurrency exchanges, DeFi platforms and digital asset wallets alongside its payment services, allowing users in the network to easily and securely convert fiat currency to cryptocurrencies and back again. With the regulatory focus squarely on the burgeoning digital asset industry in multiple jurisdictions, Banxa's service allows crypto platforms to focus on business growth. At the same time, the company brings the highest conversion rates and best experience to their users.

Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa said: "I am excited to see the result of the team's hard work over the past few months. We have increased our capacity and service levels to new heights. With a strong operational foundation, we are able to scale much more efficiently into the future. We firmly believe that we are still at the very beginning of our journey in this industry. We do see strong indicators for future growth on various fronts."

The approx FX rate between $AUD/$USD is AUD$1 = USD 0.71cents

LATEST COMPANY YOUTUBE VIDEOS

September 2021 Quarter earnings report: https://youtu.be/Ui97sAz1TUg

Banxa Signs Top 20 Crypto Derivatives Exchange Deribit

Banxa Signs Top 20 Crypto Derivatives Exchange Deribit

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first public payment service provider (PSP) and compliance RegTech platform for the digital asset industry, is excited to announce the launch of a partnership with Deribit, the institutional-grade Top 20 crypto derivatives platform (Source: coinmarketcap.com). This partnership gives Deribit customers access to the Banxa Network, with the broadest range of payment options using Banxa's secure, managed service.

Deribit provides a professional, fully dedicated cryptocurrency futures and options trading platform, now supported by Banxas' payments service. Deribits' focus on integrity and quality combined with Banxas' provision of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliant payments solutions empowers Deribit traders with a long-term sustainable solution for derivative and crypto trading. In addition, the partnership between Deribit and Banxa allows traders access to the same standards as the conventional derivatives market.

Banxa Announces Fiscal Results for September Quarter 2021

Banxa Announces Fiscal Results for September Quarter 2021

Highlights:

  • $256 million AUD ($182 million USD) Total Transaction Value (TTV) up 205% year on year
  • Revenue of $12 million AUD ($8.5 million USD) - up over 316% year on year
  • $25 million AUD ($18 million USD) in liquid assets (including cash and equivalents)
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.2 million AUD ($0.8 million USD)
  • Added 17 new coins with current support for 39 coins

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first public payment service provider (PSP) and compliance Reg-tech platform for the digital asset industry, is pleased to announce its September 2021 quarter results. The full results including MD&A are available on Sedar.

Banxa Announces Partnership with Mining Platform NiceHash for Crypto Buy/Sell

Banxa Announces Partnership with Mining Platform NiceHash for Crypto Buy/Sell

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first public payment service provider (PSP) and compliance RegTech platform for the digital asset industry, is pleased to announce it is now live with mining and trading giant NiceHash. Nicehash has over 1 million daily users. Banxa will provide crypto BuySell functionality for NiceHash users.

NiceHash, a EU based marketplace for hash power allowing small and individual miners from around the world to rent out their computational capacities. The mining company was founded in 2014 and is now the world's leading cryptocurrency platform for mining and trading. The platform is used daily by cryptocurrency miners, buyers of hash power and crypto traders. With over 1 million daily users and 9 million orders served, NiceHash is a leader in the decentralized mining space.

collection of physical coins representing cryptocurrencies

VIDEO — Expert: Crypto Volatility is Here to Stay

Som Seif: Crypto Outlook Strong, Volatility Still a Factor youtu.be

Cryptocurrencies offer investors an exciting arena with increasingly large potential.

In 2021, this growing industry saw its position strengthen thanks to increased adoption and visibility, setting the stage for 2022 to be a worthwhile year for market participants.

The Investing News Network (INN) talked with Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Investments, about the growing interest in cryptocurrencies and how traditional investors are beginning to grasp the opportunity ahead.

Top Canadian Blockchain Stocks

Top Canadian Blockchain Stocks

Click here to read the previous top Canadian blockchain stocks article.

The blockchain industry continues to mature and has experienced more mainstream adoption in 2021. This has translated into higher share prices for the top Canadian blockchain stocks.

The bitcoin price has been on a tear throughout the year, encouraging plenty of bullish sentiment — in fact, eye-popping predictions include Bloomberg's call for US$400,000 for one bitcoin by 2022. The price of bitcoin hit its highest point for 2021 so far in early November, reaching US$84,107.

Companies focused on blockchain technology have gone along for the ride, enjoying share price momentum as bitcoin itself rockets higher. Into the second half of 2021, blockchain technology companies with a strong cryptocurrency focus are still dominating in terms of gains seen in the sector.

CoinAnalyst Enters into Agreement with Dr. Reuter for Investor Relations in Germany

CoinAnalyst Enters into Agreement with Dr. Reuter for Investor Relations in Germany

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform (the "Platform") which delivers detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators to investors in the digital asset sector and other industries, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Dr. Reuter Investor Relations ("Dr. Reuter") to assist with investor relations activities (the "IR") in German speaking capital market regions (Germany, Switzerland and Austria). Dr. Reuter's work focuses on financial PR in German-speaking countries.

The Agreement begins on December 13, 2021, and runs for a minimum of 12 months, with a one-time right of termination after the initial six months period. Thereafter, the term is extended by a further year without notice. In consideration for the services, CoinAnalyst will pay the IR a total of €5,780 per month.

NFT Sales Volume Surges Past $450,000: New World and Diogo Snow Make NFT History

NFT Sales Volume Surges Past $450,000: New World and Diogo Snow Make NFT History

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) The market for non-fungible tokens in 2021 has surged to new highs as popularity and adoption of NFTs and cryptocurrency continues to grow. NFT sales had a breakthrough year with a sales volume of over $12 Billion. After a year of strategically planning to launch their marketplace, New World recently took the NFT market by storm at this years Art Basel in Miami, with sales surpassing 90 ETH, which is approximately $450,000 CAD on a single collection with its co-founder and brand ambassador Diogo Snow.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/107393_c342792604e86be3_002.jpg

Figure 1

New World Successfully Launches NFT Collection at Miami's Art Basel

New World Successfully Launches NFT Collection at Miami's Art Basel

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc. (New World), successfully launched an NFT Collection on their marketplace with is brand ambassador and co-founder Diogo Snow during Art Basel Miami.

The Event took place at Grit by Design; an artist driven exhibition and experience that rests on a set of values embodied by every artist or creator, values such as perseverance, integrity, risk, truth, and focus. During the exhibit, Diogo Snow spray painted a Lamborghini Super Trofeo EVO1 Racecar in the air that was suspended by crane with live performances by Karl Wolf. New World plans to utilize its in house motion capture technology by 3D scanning and modelling the Lamborghini to produce an augmented reality NFT that will be available on the New World marketplace. This will be the first NFT racecar in history that will come with a physical car provided by Ansa Motorsports and vinyl wrapped by Wraptors at a price of 73.85 ETH, which is approximately $400,000 CAD.

Prophecy DeFi Announces Further Amended Terms of Brokered Private Placement

Prophecy DeFi Announces Further Amended Terms of Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi ", " PDFI " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) announces that further to its press releases dated November 15, 2021 and November 30, 2021 it is further amending the terms of the previously announced brokered private placement financing. Under the amended terms Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Lead Agent ") on behalf of a syndicate of agents including INFOR Financial Inc. (collectively, the " Agents ") will act as agents for the Company to offer for sale, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to C$10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible debenture units of the Company (the " Debenture Units ") at an issue price of C$1,000 per Debenture Unit (the " Offering "). Each Debenture Unit will be comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the " Convertible Debentures ") and 1,667 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Warrants "). Each Convertible Debenture will be convertible on the terms described below and each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of C$0.90 per Common Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing date, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time following the date that is four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") is greater than $1.80 for 10 consecutive trading days.

