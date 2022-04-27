Blockchain Investing News

SNN Network presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place on May 3-5, 2022, where 88 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

Event website: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com

The Planet MicroCap Showcase begins on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 with the "MicroCap Investing Workshop" starting at 12:00pm PST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders, followed by 88 MicroCap public and private company presentations on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, and 1x1 meetings on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here to attend this IN-PERSON CONFERENCE and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

The "MicroCap Investing Workshop" and Full Agenda are available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the following issuers will be presenting their companies in-person. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't join us in Las Vegas.

CompanyTickerWebcast Link
3DX Industries, Inc.(OTC PINK:DDDX)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45035
AirTest Technologies (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)(TSXV:AAT)
(OTC PINK:AATGF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45125
Astra Exploration Inc.(TSXV:ASTR)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45096
Athabasca Minerals Inc.(TSXV:AMI)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45084
Auddia Inc.(NASDAQ:AUUD)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45072
Ayro, Inc.(NASDAQ:AYRO)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45098
Banxa Holdings Inc.(TSXV:BNXA)
(OTCQX:BNXAF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45116
BioCorRx Inc.(OTCQB:BICX)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45086
Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc.(OTCQB:BNET)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45043
Bitmine Immersion Technologies(OTC PINK:BMNR)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45272
Boardwalktech(TSXV:BWLK)
(OTCQB:BWLKF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45271
Camplify Holdings Limited (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)(ASX:CHL)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45104
Candente Copper Corp.(TSX:DNT)
(OTC PINK:CCOXF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45073
ContraFect Corporation (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)(NASDAQ:CFRX)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45047
Covalon Technologies Ltd.(TSXV:COV)
(OTCQX:CVALF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45114
CURE Pharmaceutical(OTCQB:CURR)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45112
DATA Communications Management Corp.(TSX:DCM)
(OTCQX:DCMDF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45075
Delic Holdings Corp.(CSE:DELC)
(OTCQB:DELCF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45080
DMG Blockchain(TSXV:DMGI)
(OTCQB:DMGGF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45118
Duos Technologies Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:DUOT)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45079
Eat Well Group(CSE:EWG)
(OTC PINK:EWGFF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45107
Edge Total Intelligence Inc.(TSXV:CTRL)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45074
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.(NASDAQ:SOLO)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45083
Exploits Discovery Corp.(CSE:NFLD)
(OTCQX:NFLDF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45056
FingerMotion, Inc.(NASDAQ:FNGR)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45032
First Au Limited(ASX:FAU)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45081
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.(TSXV:FLY)
(OTCQX:FLYLF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45088
Forbidden Spirits & Distilling(TSXV:VDKA)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45097
Fortitude Gold Corp.(OTCQB:FTCO)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45051
Galaxy Gaming, Inc.(OTCQB:GLXZ)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45085
Geodrill Limited(TSX:GEO)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45057
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:GHSI)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45120
HAVN Life Sciences Inc.(CSE:HAVN)
(OTC PINK:HAVLF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45060
HS GovTech Solutions Inc.(CSE:HS)
(OTCQB:HDSLF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45036
HeliosX Lithium & Technologies(TSXV:HX)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45268
Hemisphere Energy Corporation(TSXV:HME)
(OTCQX:HMENF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45095
Honey Badger Silver Inc.(TSXV:TUF)
(OTCQB:HBEIF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45111
Infinity Gaming MediaPrivate Companyhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45352
Intouch Insight(TSXV:INX)
(OTCQX:INXSF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45070
Issuer Direct Corporation (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)(NYSE American:ISDR)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45123
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.(NASADAQ:KTRA)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45089
Kodiak Copper Corp.(TSXV:KDK)
(OTCQB:KDKCF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45040
Lake Resources(ASX: LKE)
(OTCQB:LLKKF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45061
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)(NASDAQ:MMMB)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45094
Marijuana Company of America, Inc.(OTC PINK:MCOA)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45052
Messaben, Inc.(OTC PINK:CEHD)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45038
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.(OTCQB:MCVT)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45117
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.(NYSE American:MITQ)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45082
Nanalysis Scientific(TSXV:NSCI)
(OTCQX:NSCIF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45121
Nemaura Medical Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)(NASDAQ:NMRD)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45042
NEXGEL, Inc.(NASDAQ:NXGL)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45055
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.(TSX:NCP)
(OTCQB:NCPCF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45045
Noram Lithium Corp.(TSXV:NRM)
(OTCQB:NRVTF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45066
OneSoft Solutions Inc.(TSXV:OSS)
(OTCQB:OSSIF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45062
OverActive Media(TSXV:OAM)
(OTCQB:OAMCF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45050
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)(NASDAQ:PTPI)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45053
PetVivo Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:PETV)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45071
Pressure BioSciences, Inc.(OTCQB:PBIO)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45067
ProPhase Labs, Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)(NASDAQ:PRPH)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45058
ProStar Holdings Inc.(OTCQX:MAPPF)
(TSXV:MAPS)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45039
Pyrogenesis Canada(NASDAQ:PYR)
(TSX:PYR)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45113
Quest Patent Research Corporation(OTCQB:QPRC)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45119
Radiopharm Technologies (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)(ASX:RAD)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45124
Red Cat Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:RCAT)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45115
Redishred Capital Corp.(TSXV:KUT)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45108
Renoworks Software Inc.(TSXV:RW)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45041
Reyna Gold Corp.(TSXV:REYG)
(OTCQB:REYGF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45087
Reyna Silver Corp.(TSXV:RSLV)
(OTCQX:RSNVF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45034
Sabio Holdings Inc.(TSXV:SBIO)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45046
Satori Resources Inc.(TSXV:BUD)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45090
Silver Scott Digital Holdings, Inc.(OTC PINK:SILS)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45092
Skye Bioscience(NASDAQ:SKYE)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45269
Smart Employee Benefits(TSXV:SEB)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45078
Society Pass Incorporated(NYSE American:SOPA)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45270
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.(OTC PINK:SIRC)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45109
Starfleet Innotech, Inc.(OTC PINK:SFIO)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45122
SurgePays, Inc.(NASDAQ:SURG)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45091
Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.(CSE:SWRM)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45054
The Gummy Project(CSE:GUMY)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45194
Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (VIRTUAL PRESENTATION)(TSXV:TGM)
(OTCQX:TGLDF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45110
US Gold Corp(NASDAQ:USAU)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45320
Vicinity Motor Corp.(NASDAQ:VEV)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45049
Vision Marine Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:VMAR)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45059
VolitionRx Limited(NYSE American:VNRX)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45076
Western Exploration Inc.(TSXV:WEX)
(OTCQX:WEXPF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45093
Westwater Resources, Inc.(NYSE American:WWR)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45077
WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY)https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45044
World Copper Ltd.(TSXV:WCU)
(OTCQB: WCUFF)		https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45037

We would like to thank our 2022 sponsors for their support:

Lead Sponsors

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management - Leishman Catling Group

Precious Metals Summit

GeoInvesting.com

Premier Sponsors

Friedman LLP

Lucosky Brookman

Issuer Direct Corporation

MZ Group

Independent Investment Research

CORE IR

Data Sponsor

Data Vault Holdings

Gold Sponsors

B. Riley Securities

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Marcum LLP

Skyline Corporate Communications Group

The Money Channel NYC

Exhibitor Sponsors

Albeck

Alpha Wolf Trading

Alta Fox Capital

Anthony L.G. PLLC

Assurtrak

The Benchmark Company

The Universal Hip Hop Museum

Bevilacqua PLLC

Colonial Stock Transfer

Eventus Advisory Group

FitzGerald Kreditor Bolduc Risbrough LLP

Glendale Securities

Greentree Financial Group, Inc.

M2 Compliance

Marcum BP

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

Small Cap Discoveries

Pacific Stock Transfer

Porter, Levay & Rose

PondelWilkinson

PULLP

Ridgewood Investments

Sheppard Mullin

Stock Loan Solutions

Sophic Capital

Spartan Capital Securities

Venture Law Group

Triage MicroCap Advisers

Weinberg & Co.

MicroCap Review Magazine

Planet MicroCap Podcast

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

The Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1x1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier Event in MicroCap Finance in the Business and Entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on your watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

SNN Network
info@snnwire.com

Banxa HoldingsTSXV:BNXABlockchain Investing
BNXA:CA
Banxa Holdings

Banxa Holdings

Overview

Bitcoin, one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies, continues to be an exciting and relatively new investment opportunity. What seemed like a fast-moving fad is becoming what some analysts have regarded as an emerging safe-haven asset. This could see Bitcoin join the ranks of assets like gold and blue chip stocks, and the recent bull market seems to support that with the likes of Fidelity, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock all beginning to venture into digital assets.

Critics often argue that Bitcoin will struggle to become a mainstream currency because of how difficult it is to use Bitcoins for everyday transactions. Luckily, some digital financial service providers are moving quickly in hopes of filling in the gaps left by the traditional financial system.

Banxa Holdings Inc. Reports Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

Banxa Holdings Inc. Reports Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA)(OTCQX:BNXAF)(FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular ("Circular") dated February 16, 2022 were approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on March 31, 2022 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting RSM Canada LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company, and the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Doron Cohen, Domenic Carosa, Matthew Cain and Joshua Landau were re-elected

In addition to the above, disinterested shareholders of the Company voted in favour of making certain amendments to the escrow agreement dated September 27, 2018 (the "Escrow Agreement") among the Company (formerly as A-Labs Capital I Corp.), TSX Trust Company and certain shareholders of the Company, to align the Escrow Agreement with changes made to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies, which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

BANXA Announces AUD $106 Million February Transaction Volume & Secures Cryptocurrency Custody Registration

BANXA Announces AUD $106 Million February Transaction Volume & Secures Cryptocurrency Custody Registration

Highlights:

  • February 2022 Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of AUD $106 million (USD $76 million) up 48% Year-on-Year
  • Five new partners signed in February, including TokenPocket, ApolloX, IDEX, Sologenic and IX Swap
  • Added two new fiat currencies in February, now supporting a total of 32
  • Secured Netherlands cryptocurreny custody registration from the Dutch National Bank (DnB)

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA)(OTCQX:BNXAF)(FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced its February 2022 TTV, recording AUD $106 million (USD $76 million), and growth of 48% Year-on-Year. The TTV is broadly in line with the decline in volumes of the overall cryptocurrency market

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Banxa Breaks Down Crypto Barriers by Launching World-Leading Layer 2 Fiat On-Ramp

Banxa Breaks Down Crypto Barriers by Launching World-Leading Layer 2 Fiat On-Ramp

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is proud to announce the launch of its world-leading Layer 2 (L2) Fiat On-Ramp.

While the cryptocurrency market has significantly grown, heavy fees and complex purchasing systems have weighed upon the industry providing unnecessary complexities and barriers to entry. The Australian-founded organisation, Banxa, has developed purchasing for a range of L2 protocols - available now - to eliminate these barriers. These protocols currently include Arbitrum, Optimism, and zkSync, allowing users to pay with Banxa's wide range of global and local payment options, including credit card and bank transfers, for direct purchasing on L2.

The L2 Fiat On-Ramp will completely disrupt the current system by removing high "gas fees" accumulated throughout the crypto transaction process. At the same time, it will also be a catalyst to reducing fulfillment times, an issue faced within an industry that prides itself on agility and fast transactions. In 2021, Banxa processed one order every 18 seconds a day, a transaction value over USD 880 million, showcasing the true scale of transactions moving through the market.

"The crypto industry faces a complex web of challenges and barriers that might have discouraged consumers and merchants from making purchases in the past. The launch of our L2 Fiat On-Ramp offers greater accessibility to a whole new audience, breaking down two key entry barriers: high fees and faster processing times. We are honored to be launching this world-leading product as a way to transform the industry," said Banxa CEO Holger Arians.

Banxa is a pioneer in cryptocurrency as it has created its own technology on blockchain and is rapidly expanding. The business offers a market-leading range of currencies and payment methods globally.

Since its January 6th, 2021 IPO, Banxa has gone from strength to strength, growing from 38 to over 200 team members, adding over 31 new coins and additional payment methods, such as SEPA Instant and others. Additionally, the company has accelerated its already rapid onboarding of new partners, securing 103% growth in 2021 alone.

In celebration of this launch, Banxa is offering free purchasing Layer 2 with Optimism, Arbitrum and zkSync for a limited time[2]. User's spread fees will be waived; however, standard payment surcharges will apply, such as credit card transaction fees. This offer is now available to all users on these protocols.

ENDS

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's vision and mission is to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For further information, go to www.banxa.com

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Banxa's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Banxa's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Banxa's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, Banxa does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

---------------------

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Per: "DOMENIC CAROSA" https://twitter.com/dcarosa
Domenic Carosa
Chairman (1-888-218-6863)

CONTACTS:
Investor Relations:
North America: +1 (604) 609 6169
International: +61 407 790 016
Email: Investor@banxa.com

Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York/Phoenix
Email: shamsian@lythampartners.com

Media Contacts:
Dave Malcolm, Chief Marketing Officer
Email: dave.malcolm@banxa.com

Michelle Boland, PR Group
Email: michelleb@prgroup.com.au

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Banxa Announces Partnership with the Leading Hardware Wallet Provider Ledger

Banxa Announces Partnership with the Leading Hardware Wallet Provider Ledger

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is excited to announce a partnership with Ledger, the world-leading hardware wallet provider.

Customers will now be able to access Banxa's global payments network through the Ledger Live app, opening up a wide variety of payment options for purchasing crypto on their Ledger Nano hardware wallets. Banxa supports competitive payment options for users in the US, Canada, Europe and the Australian markets, with direct bank transfers and credit card transactions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Midpoint to Acquire Blockchain Technology Company

Midpoint to Acquire Blockchain Technology Company

Midpoint Holdings Ltd (TSXV: MPT) (Frankfurt: 8MH1) ("Midpoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement dated December 14, 2021, pursuant to which the Company proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding share capital of Blockchain World Ltd ("BWL") a company focused on building innovative consumer-focused blockchain-based products (the "Transaction"). BWL owns premium domain names Blockchain.eu (Europe) and Blockchain.com.au (Australia) and will be launching new offerings in early 2022.

In consideration for the Transaction, Midpoint proposes to issue 10,000,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to the existing shareholders of BWL (collectively, the "Vendors"). The Consideration Shares will be subject to restrictions on resale until the date which is six (6) months from the closing date of the Transaction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CoinAnalyst Corp.: Default Announcement

CoinAnalyst Corp.: Default Announcement

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") provides this default announcement indicating the Corporation's anticipated failure to file its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, related management discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the "Financial Statements") before the prescribed filing deadlines.

The reasons for the default in filing of the Financial Statements prior to the required date is due to a combination of factors, including that the Corporation became aware that prior auditor will not able to take on mandate late following which the Corporation initiated immediate search for a new auditor, which took longer than expected as auditors are increasingly hesitant to take on crypto mandates, the hiring and onboarding of new auditor, and delays in audit of the new auditor as it needed to undergo additional procedures.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Corporation") announces that it has made an application to the British Columbia Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 21-203"), which, if granted, will prohibit trading in securities of the Corporation by the chief executive officer and chief financial officer of the Corporation until such time as the Required Filings (as defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Corporation, and the MCTO has been lifted. During the period in which the MCTO is effective, the general public, who are not insiders of the Corporation, will continue to be able to trade in the Corporation's listed securities. The MCTO application has been made, but there is no guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted.

The Corporation expects it will be unable to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the May 2, 2022 filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Change in Auditors

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Change in Auditors

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) (the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from Stern & Lovrics LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Bassi & Karimjee LLP, Chartered Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") effective April 25, 2022.

The Former Auditor resigned effective as of April 25, 2022, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

What is Bitcoin Mining?

What is Bitcoin Mining?

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are increasingly gaining attention from a wide audience, and investors new to this technology may be wondering how these digital tokens are generated.

Most people are used to thinking about currency as tangible, so it can be tricky to understand how bitcoins are made. In simple terms, the process by which bitcoins are brought into circulation is known as bitcoin mining. It has been compared to mining for precious metals like gold, but because bitcoin isn’t held physically like gold or money, mining bitcoin is done via computer hardware through designated bitcoin-mining software programs.

Of course, the methodology of bitcoin mining is more complex than that. Here the Investing News Network breaks down the basics to better answer the question, “What is bitcoin mining?”

Banxa Records 71% YOY Increase for March Quarter 2022

Banxa Records 71% YOY Increase for March Quarter 2022

Highlights:

  • Q3 2022 Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of AUD $355 million (USD $274 million) up from AUD $207 million (USD $159 million) in Q3 2021
  • March 2022 TTV of AUD $81 million (USD $60 million)
  • Signed 9 new partners including Paxful, Pionex and 1Inch
  • Added 13 new coins including APE (ApeCoin), CAKE (PancakeSwap) and AXS (Axie Infinity)

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced its March 2022 TTV, recording AUD $81 million (USD $60 million

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

CoinAnalyst Announces Closing of Previously Announced Transaction

CoinAnalyst Announces Closing of Previously Announced Transaction

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of RockStock Equities Inc. ("RockStock") pursuant to the share purchase agreement (the "SPA") dated April 1, 2022 with RockStock and all of the shareholders of RockStock (the "RockStock Shareholders").

As part of the closing of the Acquisition, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,750,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.25 per share (the "Consideration Shares") to the RockStock Shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

