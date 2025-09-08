Mining Stocks Hit All-Time Highs as Gold Breaks Through $3,600

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc.

Equity Insider News Commentary Gold's surge to record-breaking levels above $3,599 per ounce in September 2025 [1] has catalyzed the most dramatic mining sector transformation in over a decade. With mining company earnings estimates rising by a truly astounding 80% through 2025 [2] and central bank demand projected to remain strong at around 710 tonnes per quarter [3] industry analysts emphasize that the current rally differs fundamentally from previous cycles due to mining companies maintaining strict cost discipline while benefiting from exceptional profit margins. This unprecedented environment has positioned explorers with high-grade projects and advanced drill programs to capitalize on the sector's momentum, particularly companies like Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF), Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (OTCPK: TDRRF), Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (OTCPK: OROXF), Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF), and Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF).

Multiple catalysts are converging to create ideal conditions for precious metals investments, including mounting expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts [4] and a weaker dollar that makes gold less expensive for overseas buyers, while J.P. Morgan Research projects prices to average $3,675 per ounce by the fourth quarter of 2025 and climb toward $4,000 by mid-2026 [5] .

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) just delivered exceptional high-grade results from its expanding Auld Creek project, including standout intercepts of 17m at 9.8g/t AuEq and 8m at 8.9g/t AuEq. These latest results demonstrate significant strike extension of the current resource, positioning the company for substantial resource growth by year-end. The company has also made promising regional discoveries, with rock chip samples grading 14g/t gold found over 30km south of Reefton.

"These drill results from Auld Creek have significantly expanded the scale and potential of the project and put us well on the way to growing the resource base as we announced last month," said Robert Eckford , CEO of Rua Gold . "Importantly, the mineralized system has been extended both vertically and along strike and remains open in all directions. With two rigs now active on site and surface geochemistry confirming a 2.5-kilometre-long mineralized corridor, we are well positioned to build on this momentum."

The company recently announced a major expansion to its Reefton drill campaign, mobilizing a third rig and targeting over 4,000 metres of new drilling at Auld Creek to grow the gold-antimony resource above 300,000 ounces by year-end. Rua Gold also has a third rig drilling at targets across the reminder of the district, focusing on highly ranking prospects, highlighted by its VRIFY AI targeting process—all part of a 12-month strategy aimed at fast-tracking permitting and transitioning from explorer to developer.

"We closed Q2 2025 with $14 million in the treasury, placing us in a strong position to execute on our aggressive exploration plan in New Zealand ," added Eckford. "As our gold-antimony resource continues to grow rapidly—and with antimony at the top of every nation's critical minerals list—the significance of this expansion is substantial."

The Reefton Goldfield is a historically prolific district that produced more than 2 million ounces at grades up to 50 g/t. Rua Gold now controls 120,000 hectares ( roughly 95% ) in the area and has confirmed multiple stacked mineralized shoots at Auld Creek, including previous standout intercepts of 2.1 m at 64 g/t AuEq (5.5 g/t gold and 13.1% antimony). New modeling work is underway ahead of a resource update, while multiple rigs continue testing depth and lateral continuity.

Antimony continues to be a major tailwind for the company's positioning, with prices surging past US$50,000 per tonne in 2025 following China's export restrictions. New Zealand has formally designated it as a critical mineral, adding further significance to Rua Gold's dual-commodity profile at Auld Creek. Surface samples have returned over 40% Sb, and several drill holes exceed 8%, grades rarely seen this early in a project's development cycle.

Meanwhile, at Alexander River, modeling is underway to build on a 130,000 oz inferred resource grading 4.1 g/t. The zone hosts 1.2 km of outcropping mineralization and returned historical production of 41,000 oz at 26 g/t before World War II halted mining. Targets at Caledonia and other regional zones are also in development.

On the North Island, drill access applications have been submitted for RUA's Glamorgan project in the Hauraki Goldfield, home to the 10 Moz Martha mine. Glamorgan's 4 km gold-arsenic anomaly has been refined using CSAMT surveys and VRIFY's DORA AI engine , with drilling expected to begin in Q4.

With a disciplined burn rate, $14 million in cash, and a leadership team behind US$11 billion in prior exits , Rua Gold is well-positioned to deliver meaningful discovery growth and advance permitting across both islands. The current multi-rig program aims to stack near-surface ounces at scale across gold, antimony, and future targets shaped by AI and legacy-grade geology.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (OTCPK: TDRRF) has completed the acquisition of American Creek Resources Ltd. to increase its ownership to 80% in the Treaty Creek Project located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The transaction was completed through an arrangement agreement where each American Creek shareholder received 0.238 Tudor shares for each American Creek share held.

"With our increased ownership of the Treaty Creek Project, Tudor is now positioned to attract a wider range of potential investors as we continue to strengthen the company to build on our exploration success and advance Treaty Creek on the path toward production," said Joe Ovsenek , CEO of Tudor Gold .

Tudor's 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (OTCPK: OROXF) continues to deliver exceptional results from its infill drilling program at the Pepas prospect, with hole PEP052 returning 71.85m at 6.13g/t Au and PEP051 intersecting 61.3m at 3.36g/t Au. The company has completed 38 holes totaling over 27,000 meters since taking full control of the Anzá Gold Project in November 2024 following the acquisition of its joint venture partner Minera Monte Aguila .

"Pepas remains on track and the high bar set by the early holes continues to be cleared on a regular basis," said Brad George , CEO of Orosur . "In the meantime, we are excited to be getting close to opening a second drilling front on our El Pantano project in Argentina . Early stage, but this is elephant country, and we like what we have seen thus far."

The infill program is designed to move Pepas to a NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate by year-end, with drilling continuing to return thick sequences of high-grade gold mineralization from surface or near surface.

The company is finalizing drill contracts for its El Pantano project in Argentina's Santa Cruz province with drilling planned to commence mid-October 2025 . Orosur has also recommenced a soil sampling program at the El Cedro porphyry prospect, with the program now 45% complete and first samples submitted for assay.

Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) has achieved deep high-grade mineralization at its Upper Antino project in Suriname, with drill hole FR138 returning 18.0m of 6.14g/t Au and 5.0m of 10.61g/t Au from approximately 450m vertical depth. The company is conducting a fully funded 60,000 meter drilling campaign across its 20,000 hectare Antino Gold Project, which has historically produced over 500,000 ounces from surface and alluvial mining.

"These results support our geological model and confirm that high-grade mineralization continues at depth, significantly increasing the potential scale of Upper Antino," said Colin Padget , CEO of Founders Metals . "High-grade intersections in drill hole FR138 include 18.0m of 6.14g/t Au and 5.0m of 10.61g/t Au demonstrating that Founders is beginning to successfully target high-grade gold at depth."

Four drill rigs are currently operating at Antino with continued drilling planned along strike and at depth on Upper Antino, drilling at Maria Geralda with results pending, and completion of the Parbo auger program.

Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF) has intersected significant mineralization at its AurMac Project in Yukon , with drillhole AX-25-678 returning 104.4m at 0.82g/t Au including 33.2m at 1.44g/t Au and 3.1m at 5.8g/t Au at the southern extent of the Airstrip Deposit. The hole highlights potential for Airstrip mineralization to extend below Powerline and bridge the gap between the conceptual pits, with drilling indicating potential extensions to the mineralized envelope east and southeast of the Mineral Resource Estimate conceptual pit.

"These results continue to define higher grade zones (+1 g/t material) at AurMac," said Tara Christie , CEO of Banyan Gold . "While visible Gold is frequent in Powerline deposit style mineralization, the presence of visible gold in sheeted veins in close association with skarn mineralization in drillhole AX-25-678 at Airstrip highlights the continued potential for high-grade mineralization throughout the system. After intersecting some of the most enriched mineralization at Airstrip to date, AX-25-650 intersected 3.95g/t Au over 38.1m , we continue to trace high-grade near-surface mineralization along strike and up-dip."

Banyan has drilled over 27,000m across 120 holes this year at AurMac, with drilling currently ongoing. The current Mineral Resource Estimate for AurMac comprises an Indicated resource of 2.274 million ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 5.453 million ounces.

SOURCES CITED:

1. https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/precious-metals-investing/gold-investing/highest-price-for-gold/

2. https://sprott.com/insights/gold-miners-shine-in-2025/

3. https://www.jpmorgan.com/insights/global-research/commodities/gold-prices

4. https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/02/business/gold-price-record-dollar-interest-rates-intl

5. https://www.jpmorgan.com/insights/global-research/commodities/gold-prices

An emerging gold explorer in New Zealand’s historical goldfields

RUA GOLD Reports High-Grade Intercepts at Auld Creek, Including 17m @ 9.8g/t AuEq and 8m @ 8.9g/t AuEq, Extending Strike of Current Resource

RUA GOLD Reports High-Grade Intercepts at Auld Creek, Including 17m @ 9.8g/t AuEq and 8m @ 8.9g/t AuEq, Extending Strike of Current Resource

Highlights:

  • Auld Creek hosts an inferred resource contained within two mineralized shoots, Bonanza and Fraternal, which outcrop at surface. Recent drilling has increased the vertical extent of the resource from 160m to 300m and increased the strike length from 350m to 620m. The resource remains open in all directions, with every drill hole intersecting the structure.
  • Highlighted assay results show:
    • ACDDH037: 8m @ 8.9g/t AuEq1 (6.2g/t Au & 0.6% Sb) from 158m depth
      • Including 5m @ 11.1 g/t AuEq1 (7.0g/t Au & 1.0% Sb)

    • ACDDH039: 17m @ 9.8 AuEq1 (3.6g/t Au & 1.5% Sb) from 155m depth
      •  Including 10m @ 15.3 g/t AuEq1 (5.0g/t Au & 2.4% Sb)

  • Two rigs are currently drilling at Auld Creek, testing the Bonanza shoot in the north and the Fraternal shoot in the south. Surface soil geochemistry has confirmed the system can be traced over a 2.5km strike length.

  • The drilling program at the first Cumberland target, Gallant, has concluded after sixteen drill holes. Initial results were encouraging, identifying three correlated mineralized quartz veins; however, these have not demonstrated continuity on a larger scale due to structural complexity.

  • Regional Program: VRIFY AI modelling has guided target generation for regional exploration work >30km south of Reefton at Bell Hill (refer to Figure 6). Initial surface rock-chip sampling of outcropping quartz veins returned grades of 14.2 g/t and 14.3g/t Au. September 8, 2025

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing drilling campaign at the Reefton Project, located on the South Island of New Zealand. The Company reports additional high-grade gold-antimony intersections, identified 270 meters north along strike of the current resource estimate.

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Expands Reefton Drill Program and Provides Strategic Outlook

RUA GOLD Expands Reefton Drill Program and Provides Strategic Outlook

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an expanded drilling program at its Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand, and outlines the strategy for its fully funded 12-month exploration program. 

   

 Highlights: 

 

Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold commented: "We closed Q2 2025 with $14 million in the treasury, placing us in a strong position to execute on our aggressive exploration plan in New Zealand. Over the past month, our Board and Management team have been focused on shaping the Company's strategy to transition us from an explorer to a developer.

With New Zealand's highly supportive permitting regime, our goal is to rapidly build ounces on our balance sheet and enter the "Fast Track Permitting Process" in 2026.

As our gold-antimony resource continues to grow rapidly - and with antimony at the top of every nations' critical minerals lists - the significance of this resource expansion and accelerated permitting is substantial for both Rua Gold and New Zealand"

Reefton Goldfield Exploration Overview

The Reefton Goldfield is an orogenic district that produced 2Moz of gold at grades up to 50g/t up to the early 1900s. Rua Gold has assembled 120,000 hectares within this district that has seen limited drilling in the last 30 years. This goldfield is analogous in age, geology, mineralization style, and geological structure to that of Southern Cross Gold and the Fosterville Gold mine.

Auld Creek: Rua Gold commenced drilling at Auld Creek in December 2024 and has completed ~2,800 metres of drilling. The targeted program aims to add a further 4,000 metres of drilling across four mineralised shoots identified from surface exploration work (Figure 1). Following this, the resource will be refreshed and updated into the 43-101 report.

The Company is targeting an increase of the Auld Creek resource to over 300,000 gold-equivalent ounces by the end of 2025. This target is a global estimate based on current resource surface extension of 350 metres being extended over a 1km on surface at similar depths of 280 metres. Insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource has been completed to date and there is uncertainty if a mineral resource estimate will be delineated, therefore economic decisions should not be made on this target.

Auld Creek is situated between two past producing mines, Globe Progress mine, and the Crushington Group of mines which collectively produced 933,000oz at 14.0g/t Au (Barry 1993).

Cumberland: Initial drilling from Rua Gold confirms the consistency of the near-surface gold mineralization and supports the strong potential of this target. Ongoing drilling is targeting the southern surface extension 100m along strike and at depth. Intensified surface exploration is underway to delineate additional drill targets along the 2.5 km long gold mineralized shear zone.

Additional targets are currently being modelled and surveyed across the Reefton Goldfield, including Caledonia in the north, and Alexander River in the south. Caledonia represents a historical mine recording the highest grade production (9 oz/ton gold) in the Reefton Goldfield. It was abandoned early and represents a shallow development target.

"The first crushing yielded at the rate of 9 oz. per ton, with subsequent crushings averaging about 4 oz. per ton. The ore-shoot had a steep easterly dip, and pitched to the north at about 30°. It had an average length of about 180 ft. and a width of 3 ft." * Henderson 1917.

Alexander River returned historical production of 41Koz @ 26g/t Au, mining ceasing in 1942 due to WWII. Mineralization outcrops over 1.2kms, comprises high-grade quartz reefs and disseminated sulfides; predecessor Siren Gold drilled extensively along the structure, and intersected some exceptionally high-grade zones which remain open at depth (Figure 2 Alexander River long-section schematic).

An Inferred Resource 130koz @ 4.1g/t Au* has potential to develop along strike and at depth, remodeling and further drilling is a priority of the strategic plan.

*NI 43 101 Technical Report on the Reefton Project, New Zealand. Prepared for Rua Gold Inc, 30 October 2024.

Glamorgan Exploration Overview

Glamorgan on the North Island is an exciting new epithermal gold target. Rua Gold has completed extensive surface exploration over the past 12 months as a precursor to drill targeting. Four significant gold-arsenic soil anomalies trending north, north-east and north-northwest strike out individually over 4 kms in length. Drill applications have now been submitted and drilling is expected to commence in Q4 2025.

Results from the work to date indicate the classic features of a major epithermal gold-silver system and are identical to the surface features of neighboring OceanaGold Project, Wharekirauponga, which is currently in New Zealand's Fast Track Permitting process with a decision expected in Q4 2025.

Importantly, Rua Gold's Chief Operating Officer, Simon Henderson was a member of the exploration team that led to the discovery of Wharekirauponga and has more the 25 years working in the region.

New Marketing Agreements

Capital Gain Media Inc.: On August 4, 2025, the Company entered into an investor relations agreement with Capital Gain Media Inc. ("Capital Gain"). Pursuant to the investor relations agreement, Capital Gain has agreed to provide content development and digital marketing services. The investor relations agreement will remain in effect for five (5) months commencing on August 4, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the investor relations agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Capital Gain, the Company agreed to pay an aggregate cash fee of US$120,000, plus applicable taxes. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Capital Gain (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. Under the Capital Gain Agreement, the Company will not issue any securities to Capital Gain as compensation for its marketing service. Capital Gain provides investor relation services and the contact information for Capital Gain is: Capital Gain Media Inc., 1111 West Hastings Street, 15th Floor, Vancouver, BC V6E 2J3. The contact person of Capital Gain is Graham Colmer, email: admin@capitalgainmedia.com, phone: 1 (604) 379-8363.

Sidis Holdings: The Company has entered into a Services Agreement dated July 30, 2025 (the "Sidis Holdings Agreement") with Sidis Holdings pursuant to which Sidis Holdings has agreed to provide investor relations, market awareness campaigns and digital media support. Pursuant to the terms of the Sidis Holdings Agreement, such services are to be provided over a 6-month period, for a fee of US$120,000 plus applicable taxes. Sidis Holdings is a full-service marketing agency based in Hong Kong, and is headed by Francis Barker. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Sidis Holdings (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. Under the Sidis Holdings Agreement, the Company will not issue any securities to Sidis Holdings as compensation for its marketing service.

ABOUT Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of Rua Gold's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with over 120,000 hectares of tenements, in a district that historically produced over 2Moz of gold grading between 9 and 50g/t.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15Moz of gold and 60Moz of silver. Glamorgan is adjacent to OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, Wharekirauponga.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Chief Operating Officer and a director of Rua Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein. Mr. Henderson has verified the data disclosed by running checks on the location, analytical, and test data underlying the information in the technical disclosure herein.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford
Chief Executive Officer
Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com
Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration programs at its Reefton and Glamorgan projects and the results thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavorable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

RUA GOLD Closes C$13.8 Million Brokered Offering Including the Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

RUA GOLD Closes C$13.8 Million Brokered Offering Including the Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Highlights 

  • Closing the oversubscribed brokered offering for $13.8 million of gross proceeds. 

  • Offering was completed without dilutive warrants and without a significant discount to market trading price. 

  • Incoming key long-term supportive 9.9% shareholder leading the private placement and serving as a cornerstone investor to the Rua Gold journey. 

  • Completion of this financing secures a treasury balance sufficient to fund 12 to 18 months of aggressive exploration across on the projects.

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered "best efforts" public offering (the "Public Offering") and private placement (the "Private Placement" and with the Public Offering, the "Offering") consisting of 19,714,450 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share"), which included the exercise of the over-allotment option in full, at a price of C$0.70 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$13,800,115.

RUA GOLD Announces Filing of Prospectus Supplement

RUA GOLD Announces Filing of Prospectus Supplement

Successful $3.25M Placement to Accelerate Leonora Projects

Successful $3.25M Placement to Accelerate Leonora Projects

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Successful $3.25M Placement to Accelerate Leonora Projects

Smelter Conceptual Plant Delivered, Accelerated Timeline

Smelter Conceptual Plant Delivered, Accelerated Timeline

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced SMELTER CONCEPTUAL PLANT DELIVERED, ACCELERATED TIMELINE

Extension of Option to Acquire 100% of Sorby Hills

Extension of Option to Acquire 100% of Sorby Hills

Boab Metals Limited (BML:AU) has announced Extension of Option to Acquire 100% of Sorby Hills

Wide Bedrock Gold Intersected Beneath 8500N Palaeochannel

Wide Bedrock Gold Intersected Beneath 8500N Palaeochannel

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Wide Bedrock Gold Intersected Beneath 8500N Palaeochannel

Lode Gold Closes $1.51 Million Upsized Private Placement

Lode Gold Closes $1.51 Million Upsized Private Placement

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD,OTC:LODFF) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering for $1.0 million (the "Offering"). In three tranches, the Company raised total gross proceeds of $1,513,768 through the issuance of 8,409,825 units of the Company ("Unit") at a price of $0.18 per Unit, (see related Company news first tranche, second tranche, and final tranche).

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of 36 months following the date of closing. The Company may accelerate the Warrant expiry date if the Company's shares trade at $0.65 or more for a period of 10 days, including days where no trading occurs.

New Found Gold and Maritime Enter into Definitive Agreement to Combine; Combination Creates an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

New Found Gold and Maritime Enter into Definitive Agreement to Combine; Combination Creates an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

(All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise)

New Found Gold Corp . (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) (" New Found Gold ") and Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) (" Maritime " and collectively with New Found Gold, the " Companies ") are pleased to announce that the Companies have entered into a definitive agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement "), pursuant to which New Found Gold has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Maritime that it does not already own (the " Transaction ") by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ").

