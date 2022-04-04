Mining companies outperform broader market. During the first quarter, mining companies appreciated 36.9% compared to a loss of 4.9% for the S&P 500 index. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners and Junior Gold Miners ETFs were up 19.7% and 11.8%, respectively. Gold, silver, copper, and zinc futures prices rose 6.5%, 7.5%, 6.7%, and 20.9%, respectively, while lead was down 0.3%. The war in Ukraine has constrained supplies of ...

EDR:CA,EXK