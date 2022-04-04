Mining companies outperform broader market. During the first quarter, mining companies (as measured by the XME) appreciated 36.9% compared to a loss of 4.9% for the S&P 500 index. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX) and Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ) ETFs were up 19.7% and 11.8%, respectively. Gold, silver, copper, and zinc futures prices rose 6.5%, 7.5%, 6.7%, and 20.9%, respectively, while lead was down 0.3%. The war in Ukraine has constrained supplies of commodities, everything from fertilizer, grain, oil, natural gas, and metals, and magnified inflationary trends. How long this will continue is uncertain. Outlook for precious metals. The U.S. Dollar Index rose 2.4% during the first quarter, while the yield on a 10-year treasury note rose to 2.33% from 1.51% at year-end 2020. With the U.S. Federal Reserve signaling more aggressive action to combat inflation, further gains for gold may be challenged for the remainder of the year in the face of higher rates and a stronger dollar. However, with consumer and core inflation at 7.9% and 6.4% through February, respectively, real interest rates remain negative and enhance gold's appeal as a store of value. Moreover, precious metals may be viewed as insurance against expected market volatility and economic uncertainty. Risk of slowing economic growth may impact industrial metals. With the Federal Reserve behind the curve on inflation and an unanticipated war stressing commodity markets, choking back demand and growth may be an obvious choice to combat inflation and supply shortages. A key worry is the risk of recession in the U.S. and abroad versus a softer landing. However, improving supply chains, inventory re-stocking, and greater capital spending could be supportive of pricing, and we believe the long-term investment case for owning industrial metals mining companies remains favorable. However, industrial metals may also be challenged to post further gains into the latter part of the year. Putting it all together. While much uncertainty remains, including the trajectory of the war in Ukraine, the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely achieve its goal of tamping down inflation. Despite a cautious near-term outlook, precious and industrial metals prices could hold up relatively well despite near-term headwinds. As a means of portfolio diversification, exposure to the mining sector is beneficial and investors may want to consider junior mining companies due to more attractive valuations relative to larger cap peers and the potential for increased M&A and industry consolidation. Read More >>
MAG Silver Reports 2021 Annual Results
MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or the "Company") announces the Company's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. For details of the audited consolidated financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).
All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified.
HIGHLIGHTS – DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND SUBSEQUENT TO YEAR END
OPERATIONAL
- Significant progress was achieved during the year ended December 31, 2021 on the construction of the 4,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") Juanicipio processing plant as the Juanicipio project team delivered the project for plant commissioning late in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The plant commissioning timeline was extended, however, by approximately six months until the regulatory approval to tie into the national power grid is obtained. The plant commissioning timeline is now expected to commence in Q2 2022.
- As reported by the operator Fresnillo, the Juanicipio Project is expected to come in on budget with the processing plant expected to be ramped up to 85% to 90% of plant capacity by the end of 2022.
- A regularly updated photo gallery of construction progress at Juanicipio is available at https://magsilver.com/projects/photo-gallery/#photo-gallery .
- Campaign processing of mineralized material from development headings continues through the nearby Fresnillo plant and starting in Q4 2021 mineralized material also began to be campaign processed at Fresnillo's Saucito plant. Saucito's flowsheet better resembles that of the Juanicipio plant and will provide further valuable metallurgical benefits as production commences at Juanicipio.
- The campaign processing rate originally targeted at 16,000 tonnes per month increased significantly to an average of 37,983 tonnes per month in Q4 2021 and to an average of 44,963 tonnes per month for the first two months of 2022.
- Processing at the Fresnillo plants is expected to continue until the Juanicipio plant is commissioned, with Fresnillo making available any unused plant capacity at its Minera Fresnillo and Minera Saucito operations, and if possible matching commissioning and ramp up tonnages that were previously expected at Juanicipio.
- For the three months ended December 31, 2021, on a 100% basis:
- 113,950 tonnes of mineralized material were campaign processed through the Fresnillo and Saucito plants, with 1,519,027 payable silver ounces, 3,641 payable gold ounces, 563 tonnes of lead and 800 tonnes of zinc produced and sold;
- Average silver head grade was 542 grams per tonne ("g/t"); and
- Pre-commercial production sales totaled $39,368 for the quarter (net of treatment and processing costs), less $7,593 in mining and transportation costs, netting $31,775 in gross profit by Minera Juanicipio in the quarter.
- For the year ended December 31, 2021, on a 100% basis:
- 251,907 tonnes of mineralized material were campaign processed through Fresnillo's plants, with 2,974,524 payable silver ounces, 5,975 payable gold ounces, 1,065 tonnes of lead and 1,519 tonnes of zinc produced and sold;
- Average silver head grade was 470 g/t; and
- Pre-commercial production sales of $75,393 (net of treatment and processing costs) less $15,329 in mining and transportation costs, netting $60,064 gross profit in Minera Juanicipio for the year.
- Since commencing campaign processing of Juanicipio mineralized material from development headings in August of 2020 through February 2022, a total of 413,691 tonnes of mineralized development material have been processed through the nearby Fresnillo plant and starting in December 2021 in the Saucito plant:
- contributing cash-flow to offset some of the initial project capital; and
- de-risking Juanicipio's metallurgical performance, which is expected to significantly speed up project ramp-up.
- A further 89,925 tonnes of mineralized development material with a silver head grade of 529 g/t were processed in January and February 2022 through the Fresnillo and Saucito plants.
EXPLORATION
- Results of the Juanicipio 2020 exploration program were reported in the third quarter (see Press Release dated August 5, 2021 ), and the program successfully:
- Confirms, and allows modeling with greater detail and confidence of the high-grade silver resource within the upper parts of the Valdecañas Bonanza Zone (as defined in the 2017 PEA) where the first several years of mining is expected to occur;
- Confirms, expands, and allows improved modeling of the continuous wide mineralization of the Valdecañas Deep Zone (as defined in the 2017 PEA); and
- Confirms, expands, and allows improved modeling of the ever-growing Anticipada Vein.
- The Juanicipio 2021 exploration program was completed in Q4 2021 with $6,296 spent on a 100% basis and was focused on continued step-out and infill drilling of the Valdecañas Vein System (including independent targeting of the Venadas Vein family and the Anticipada Vein).
- The Juanicipio 2022 exploration program is currently in process, with five drill rigs presently on surface running concurrently with continued underground definition and geotechnical drilling, and one rig testing the new Cesantoni target in the northwest part of the Juanicipio concession.
- Deer Trail Project in Utah:
- Assays were released in Q3 2021 for the Phase I drill program (see Press Release dated September 7, 2021 ), which successfully fulfilled all three of its planned objectives by:
- Confirming the presence of a thick section of more favorable carbonate host rocks (the predicted "Redwall Limestone" or "Redwall") below the Deer Trail mine;
- Confirming and projecting two suspected mineralization feeder structures to depth; and
- Intercepting high-grade mineralization related to those structures in host rocks below what was historically known.
- A follow up 5 hole/5,000 metre Phase II drill program commenced in Q3 2021 and is in process with all assays pending.
- Assays were released in Q3 2021 for the Phase I drill program (see Press Release dated September 7, 2021 ), which successfully fulfilled all three of its planned objectives by:
- Subsequent to the year end, the Company entered into a Definitive Arrangement Agreement with Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR, OTCOB:GATGF) ("Gatling") pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gatling in an all-share transaction. The Company and Gatling have also entered into a loan agreement pursuant to which the Company has agreed to provide Gatling with a C$3 million secured convertible bridge loan to finance Gatling's accounts payable and operating expenses.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- As at December 31, 2021, MAG held cash of $56,748 while Minera Juanicipio had cash on hand of $18,972 on a 100% basis.
- According to the operator Fresnillo, the Juanicipio Project construction is expected to be delivered on budget at $440,000.
- With the current ramp up of underground mine production and given hiring restrictions on contractors arising from new 2021 labour reform legislation, the timing of various sustaining capital expenditures has been brought forward:
- These sustaining capital costs are included in current Juanicipio development costs but are not considered by the operator as part of the $440,000 initial project capital; and
- The costs incurred are expected to reduce future sustaining capital costs and totaled approximately $41,388 on a 100% basis in the second half of 2021 in preparation for the legislation to come into effect.
- The expected cash flow from the ongoing campaign processing until the Juanicipio plant is commissioned, along with the cash held by Minera Juanicipio at December 31, 2021 of $18,972, are projected to substantially fund the remaining capital expenditures in the $440,000 initial capex (a cash call has not been needed since mid-December 2021 which was $21,000 on a 100% basis).
- Should there be additional funding requirements in excess of the cashflow generated, related to further commissioning delays or to additional sustaining capital that is being brought forward prior to attaining commercial production, there may still be further cash calls required from Fresnillo and MAG.
- In Q4 2021, MAG closed a bought deal share offering and issued 2,691,000 common shares, including 15,700 common shares issued to an officer and two directors of MAG and 351,000 common shares issued upon the full exercise of the over-allotment option, at $17.15 per share for gross proceeds of $46,151. The Company paid commission of $2,301 to the underwriters and legal and filing costs totaled an additional $608 resulting in net proceeds of $43,242.
COVID-19
- Fresnillo, the Juanicipio operator implemented a range of safety measures and monitoring procedures, consistent with World Health Organization and Mexican Government COVID-19 directives.
- COVID-19 had an impact on the Juanicipio plant commissioning timeline however during the course of the year:
- In Q1 2021, Fresnillo, as operator, reported that commissioning was pushed out a few months to Q4 2021 as some infrastructure contracts were delayed related to COVID-19; and,
- In Q4 2021, approval to complete the tie-in to the national power grid was extended as noted above related to knock-on effects of the pandemic.
CORPORATE
- MAG continued to refresh its board during the year with three new appointments:
- Ms. Susan Mathieu was appointed to the board on January 13, 2021 increasing the size of the board to eight members;
- Mr. Tim Baker was appointed to the board on March 31, 2021 replacing Mr. Richard Clark who resigned from the board to focus on other professional responsibilities; and,
- Mr. Dale Peniuk was appointed to the board on August 3, 2021 replacing Mr. Derek White who did not stand for re-election at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting on June 21, 2021.
- On October 16, 2021 MAG announced that Mr. W.J. (Jim) Mallory joined the Company as its Chief Sustainability Officer ("CSO") highlighting the Company's commitment to environmental, social, governance ("ESG") betterment.
- On March 28, 2022, MAG announced the appointment of Fausto Di Trapani as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective May 20, 2022. Mr. Di Trapani is a finance executive with experience in the natural resources sector spanning two decades, most recently having served as the Chief Financial Officer at Galiano Gold Inc. Mr. Di Trapani replaces Mr. Larry Taddei, who, after 12 years of service with the Company, will step down from the CFO role to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Taddei will assist in the orderly transition of his duties following Mr. Di Trapani's appointment.
JUANICIPIO PROJECT UPDATE
Underground Mine Production
As of August 2020, mineralized development material from the Juanicipio Project is being campaign processed, refined and sold on commercial terms at a targeted rate through Q3 2021 of 16,000 tonnes per month at the nearby Fresnillo plant 12 kilometres away. The processing rate increased to an average of 37,983 tonnes per month in Q4 2021 and subsequent to the year end to an average of 44,963 tonnes per month for the first two months of 2022. In December 2021, for the first time, 8,725 tonnes were processed at Fresnillo's Saucito beneficiation plant (also 100% owned by Fresnillo). The Saucito plant flowsheet better resembles that of the Juanicipio plant and will provide further valuable metallurgical information as processing commences at Juanicipio. This preproduction toll processing of Juanicipio mineralized development material plus some initial stope production is expected to continue until the Juanicipio plant is commissioned
In the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, 113,950 and 251,907 tonnes of mineralized development material respectively, were processed through the Fresnillo plants, realizing commercial and operational de-risking opportunities for the Juanicipio Project. The resulting payable metals sold and processing details on a 100% basis are summarized in Table 1 (three months ended December 31, 2021) and in Table 2 (year ended December 31, 2021) below.
Table 1: Q4 2021 Development Material Processed at Fresnillo's Processing Plants (100% basis)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (113,950 tonnes processed)
|Payable Metals
|Quantity
|Average Per Unit (1)
|$Amount
| Q4 2020
$Amount
|Silver
|1,519,027 ounces
|$22.96 per oz
|$ 34,877
|$ 5,866
|Gold
|3,641 ounces
|$1,793.67 per oz
|6,531
|876
|Lead
|563 tonnes
|$1.05 per lb
|1,300
|80
|Zinc
|800 tonnes
|$1.55 per lb
|2,729
|220
|Treatment and refining charges ("TCRCs") and other processing costs
|(6,069)
|(1,232)
|Net Sales
|39,368
|5,810
|Mining and transportation costs
|(7,593)
|(2,342)
|Gross Profit
|$ 31,775
|$ 3,468
(1) Ounces ("oz") for silver and gold and, pounds ("lb") for lead and zinc.
Table 2: Year 2021 Development Material Processed at Fresnillo's Processing Plants (100% basis)
|Year Ended December 31, 2021 (251,907 tonnes processed)
|Payable Metals
|Quantity
|Average Per Unit (1)
|$Amount
| 2020
$Amount (2)
|Silver
|2,974,524 ounces
|$23.99 per oz
|$ 71,369
|$ 15,403
|Gold
|5,975 ounces
|$1,791.22 per oz
|10,702
|1,941
|Lead
|1,065 tonnes
|$1.02 per lb
|2,387
|301
|Zinc
|1,519 tonnes
|$1.45 per lb
|4,849
|575
|TCRCs and other processing costs
|(12,768)
|(2,885)
|Provisional sales adjustment related to 2020 sales (3)
|(1,146)
|-
|Net Sales
|75,393
|15,335
|Mining and transportation costs
|(15,329 )
|(3,873)
|Gross Profit
|$ 60,064
|$ 11,462
(1) Ounces ("oz") for silver and gold and, pounds ("lb") for lead and zinc.
(2) Processing of Juanicipio mineralized development material at the Fresnillo plant commenced in August of 2020, with no prior processing.
(3) Provisional sales for 2020 were finalized in Q1 2021 resulting in negative adjustment to net sales revenue of $1,146.
The average silver head grade for the mineralized development material and initial stope material processed in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 was 542 g/t and 470 g/t (three months and year ended December 31, 2020 was 300 g/t and 328 g/t) respectively. This increased grade in the last quarter of 2021 reflects less diluted development material and more stoped vein material being processed.
Processing Plant Construction & Outlook
The Juanicipio project team delivered the Juanicipio plant for commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2021. However, according to the operator Fresnillo, the state-owned electrical company (Comision Federal de Electricidad "CFE"), notified Fresnillo late in December 2021 that the regulatory approval to complete the tie-in to the national power grid could not yet be granted, and the projected commissioning timeline has therefore been extended by approximately six months, with commissioning of the Juanicipio processing plant now expected to commence in Q2-2022 with ramp up to 85 to 90% of the nameplate 4,000 tpd capacity by the end of 2022, according to Fresnillo.
In order to minimize any potential adverse economic effect of the revised commissioning timeline, Fresnillo has indicated it will make available any unused plant capacity at its Minera Fresnillo and Minera Saucito operations to process mineralized material produced at Juanicipio during this period, and if possible match commissioning and ramp up tonnages that were previously expected. The effect on cashflow generation from Juanicipio therefore will also be mitigated while power connection approvals are pending.
With the plant ready to commence commissioning once connected to the power grid, final construction costs are expected to wind down until final commissioning and testing commence. Meanwhile, as noted above, the amount of mineralized development material being processed at the two Fresnillo plats since Q4 2021 has been significantly higher than the original targeted rate of 16,000 tonnes per month. The cash flow from this processing, along with the cash held by Minera Juanicipio at December 31, 2021 of $18,972 and the expected cash flows from continued processing until the Juanicipio plant is commissioned are projected to substantially fund the remaining capital expenditures in the $440,000 initial project capital (a cash call has not been needed since mid-December 2021 which was $21,000 on a 100% basis).
With the current ramp up of underground mine production and given hiring restrictions on contractors arising from new 2021 labour reform legislation, the timing of various sustaining capital expenditures has been brought forward. Labour reform on subcontracting and outsourcing in Mexico was published on April 23, 2021 and came into effect on September 1, 2021. With various restrictions on hiring contractors, Fresnillo, as operator, has indicated a need to internalize a significant portion of its contractor workforce and perform much of the development work directly rather than outsourcing it to contractors. This requires investment in equipment to be utilized in underground operations, either not previously in the project scope or not envisaged to be required until later in the mine life. As well, certain underground development expenditures related to processing development material and some small items brought forward from project investments planned in the future are considered sustaining capital by Fresnillo. The costs incurred are expected to reduce future sustaining capital costs and totaled approximately $41,388 on a 100% basis in the second half of 2021 in preparation for the legislation to come into effect. These costs are included in the current Juanicipio development costs but are not considered by the operator as part of the $440,000 initial project capital. Should there be additional funding requirements in excess of the cashflow generated related to further commissioning delays or to additional sustaining capital that is being brought forward, there may still be further cash calls required from Fresnillo and MAG.
Juanicipio Exploration Update
The planned expenditures for the 2022 Exploration Program total $7,000 with the programs designed to expand and convert the Inferred Mineral Resources included in the Deep Zone into Indicated Mineral Resources, and to explore other parts of the Juanicipio concession. All aspects of the exploration work continue to be done under strict COVID-19 protocols. Subsequent to the year-end in mid-January, 2022, drilling began on the first hole on the "Cesantoni Kaolinite Pits"(Cesantoni) target (assay pending). Cesantoni lies in the northwestern corner of the Juanicipio concession, roughly 6 km west of the Valdecañas Vein and related underground and surface infrastructure.
The 2021 Juanicipio exploration program was completed in late 2021, with an actual spend of $6,296 on a 100% basis and was focused on continued step-out and infill drilling of the Valdecañas Vein System (including independent targeting of the Venadas Vein family and the Anticipada Vein). In total, 23 targets (holes) were successfully tested with 21 being deep infill holes and two exploration holes on other parts of the Juanicipio concession, resulting in 29,421 metres drilled. The program results will be released in Q2 2022 pending receipt of all assays.
Assays for the Juanicipio 2020 drill program were released in the Q3 2021 (see Press Release dated August 5, 2021 ). The 2020 drill program successfully:
- Confirmed, and allowed modeling with greater detail and confidence of the high-grade silver resource within the upper parts of the Valdecañas Bonanza Zone where the first several years of mining will occur;
- Confirmed, expanded, and allowed improved modeling of the continuous wide mineralization of the Valdecañas Deep Zone; and,
- Confirmed, expanded, and allowed improved modeling of the ever-growing Anticipada Vein.
DEER TRAIL PROJECT UPDATE
Phase I drilling commenced in November 2020 and was completed in Q2 2021 with assays and interpretations released in the third quarter of 2021 (see Press Release September 7, 2021 ). Phase I saw the completion of three holes and 3,927 metres drilled from surface and successfully fulfilled all three of its planned objectives by:
- Confirming the presence of a thick section of more favorable carbonate host rocks (the predicted "Redwall Limestone" or "Redwall") below the Deer Trail mine;
- Confirming and projecting two suspected mineralization feeder structures to depth; and
- Intercepting high-grade mineralization related to those structures in host rocks below what was historically known.
Phase II drilling commenced at the Deer Trail Project on August 20, 2021 and is in process, planned for 5,000 metres of drilling over 5 holes. Deviation/directional drilling is being used in Phase II to make the drilling more efficient and accurate. In part to facilitate the directional drilling, drilling contractors were changed in Q1 2022, with the new contractor on site and preparing to resume drilling.
GATLING ACQUISITION
Subsequent to the year end, the Company entered into a Definitive Arrangement Agreement with Gatling pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gatling in an all-share transaction. The Company and Gatling have also entered into a loan agreement pursuant to which the Company has agreed to provide Gatling with a C$3 million secured convertible bridge loan to finance Gatling's accounts payable and operating expenses.
Gatling is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario, Canada. The 3,370 ha Larder Project hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake and 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine. The project is 100% owned by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. All parts of the Larder property are readily accessible and MAG expects to engage the existing exploration team going forward.
Qualified Person: Dr. Peter Megaw, Ph.D., C.P.G., has acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release. Dr. Megaw has a Ph.D. in geology and more than 40 years of relevant experience focused on ore deposit exploration worldwide. He is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 10227) by the American Institute of Professional Geologists and an Arizona Registered Geologist (ARG 21613). Dr. Megaw is not independent as he is Chief Exploration Officer and a Shareholder of MAG.
FINANCIAL RESULTS – YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021
As at December 31, 2021, the Company had working capital of $57,761 (December 31, 2020: $94,513) including cash of $56,748 (December 31, 2020: $94,008) and no long-term debt. As at December 31, 2021, Minera Juanicipio had cash of $18,972 (MAG's attributable 44% share $8,348). The Company makes cash advances to Minera Juanicipio as ‘cash called' by the operator Fresnillo, based on approved joint venture budgets. In the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company funded advances to Minera Juanicipio, which combined with MAG's Juanicipio expenditures on its own account, totaled $74,136 (December 31, 2020: $64,270).
The Company's net income for year the ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $6,025 (December 31, 2020: $7,097 net loss) or $0.06/share (December 31, 2020: loss of $(0.08)/share). MAG recorded its 44% income from its equity accounted Investment in Juanicipio of $15,686 (December 31, 2020: $2,214) which included MAG's 44% share of net income from the sale of pre-production development material (see Table 3 below). Share based payment expense, a non-cash item, recorded in the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $4,256 (December 31, 2020: $3,122), and is determined based on the fair value of equity incentives granted and vesting in the year.
Table 3: MAG's income from its equity accounted Investment in Juanicipio
| December 31,
2021
| December 31,
2020
|Gross Profit from processing development material (see Table 2 above)
|$ 60,064
|$ 11,462
|Administrative expenses
|(1,929)
|(239)
|Extraordinary mining duty
|(337)
|(76)
|Foreign exchange and other
|(1,363)
|(623)
|Net Income before tax
|56,435
|10,524
|Income tax expense (including deferred income tax)
|(20,784)
|(5,492)
|Net Income for the year (100% basis)
|$ 35,651
|$ 5,032
|MAG's 44% share of income from equity accounted Investment in Juanicipio
|$ 15,686
|$ 2,214
Shareholders may receive, upon request and free of charge, a hard copy of the Company's Audited Financial Statements. The Company's 40-F has also been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
About MAG Silver Corp. ( www.magsilver.com )
MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the operator. The Project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where the operator is currently developing an underground mine and constructing a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant. Underground mine production of mineralized development material commenced in Q3 2020, and an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets at Juanicipio. MAG is also executing a multi-phase exploration program at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in project in Utah.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that address our expectations with respect to the timing and success of plant pre-commissioning and commissioning activities, processing rates of development materials, future mineral production, and events or developments. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, impacts (both direct and indirect) of COVID-19, timing of receipt of required permits, changes in applicable laws, changes in commodities prices, changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including that data is incomplete and considerable additional work will be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies and investment. The reader is referred to the MAG Silver's filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.
Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov
LEI: 254900LGL904N7F3EL14
For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp. Contact Michael J. Curlook, VP Investor Relations and Communications Phone: (604) 630-1399 Toll Free:(866) 630-1399 Email: info@magsilver.com Website: www.magsilver.com
Top 5 Silver Stocks on the TSX in 2022
Click here to read the previous best silver stocks on the TSX article.
Silver had a slow start to 2022, but it has since begun to mimic sister metal gold's performance.
The white metal has spent most of March trading over the US$25 per ounce mark, and hit a year-to-date high of US$26.38, a level it has not seen since July 2021.
Many commodities are up in 2022, and the success seen by precious metals silver and gold can be partially attributed to the global uncertainty following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February. These gains have helped silver companies on the TSX realize share price gains after months of performing downwards.
The best TSX silver stocks list below was generated on March 28, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener. Companies on the TSX were considered, and all companies listed had market caps over C$50 million at that time.
1. Americas Gold and Silver (TSX:USA)
Year-to-date gain: 27.45 percent; current share price: C$1.30
Americas Gold and Silver describes itself as a "high-growth precious metals mining company." The company works out of North America, and has multiple producing mines: the Cosalá operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, which include the San Rafael mine; and the Galena Complex in Idaho, US. It also owns the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, US, although that mine is not yet in commercial production.
Americas Gold and Silver's share price has climbed throughout the year after starting at C$1.06. Shares hit a year-to-date low of C$0.90 days after the January 24 announcement that the company's Cosalá operations had reopened following a blockade by unionized workers that began in January 2020. Since that low, Americas Gold and Silver has climbed steadily through the release of its multi-year production outlook and 2021 production results; it reached a year-to-date high of C$1.56 on March 9.
On March 17, the company reported its 2021 full results, and discussed the disappointment seen at its Relief Canyon mine, which failed to enter commercial production last year due to metallurgical issues. However, the company is optimistic coming off the reopening of Cosalá and rising silver prices.
2. Almaden Materials (TSX:AMM)
Year-to-date gain: 22.67 percent; current share price: C$0.46
Almaden Minerals is another silver company operating in Mexico, where it has its Ixtaca silver-gold deposit in Puebla state. The company places a strong emphasis on community relations, and states it does so by "employing local people, respecting their culture and property, and financing projects that are important to them such as improving access to education, health care, and fresh water."
Almaden's share price rose in February before falling on its first news of the year. After a lawsuit was filed against the Mexican government calling its mining laws unconstitutional for not requiring consultation with Indigenous communities, the Mexican Supreme Court decided the laws are constitutional; however, it said Almaden's relevant mining claims should be declared ineffective and reissued following consultation with those communities. Although it has released no further news, Almaden's share price climbed in March to a year-to-date high of C$0.59.
3. First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR)
Year-to-date gain: 18.83 percent; current share price: C$16.72
First Majestic Silver is a silver-mining company operating four producing mines: the San Dimas and Santa Elena silver-gold mines and La Encantada silver mine in Mexico, and the Jerritt Canyon gold mine in Nevada, US. In addition to these, the company also has eight silver exploration properties and a silver stream from the Springpole gold-silver project of 50 percent payable silver.
On January 18, First Majestic released its Q4 2021 and full-year production results, plus its 2022 guidance. Its silver production hit a quarterly record of 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces in Q4, including 3.4 million silver ounces and 67,400 gold ounces. The company produced 26.86 million silver equivalent ounces in 2021, which was another record and a 32 percent increase over its 2020 output. For 2022, First Majestic's guidance points to production of 32.2 million to 35.8 million silver equivalent ounces, including 12.2 million to 13.5 million silver ounces.
The company's share price climbed throughout February without any announcements, and stayed elevated on the release of its 2021 full-year and Q4 financial results, which include the news of a CFO appointment.
4. Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR)
Year-to-date gain: 10.28 percent; current share price: C$5.90
Endeavour Silver is a silver miner and developer with operations and projects in Mexico, Chile and the US. The company is focused on silver due to its importance in modern technology. Its primary asset is the Guanaveci high-grade silver mine in Northern Mexico, and its other operation is its Bolanitor gold-silver mine, which is also located in Mexico. The company describes its Terronera silver-gold project as its future flagship mine, with an expected output of 3.3 million ounces of silver and 32,874 ounces of gold per year.
In January, Endeavour released its 2022 guidance; the company anticipates between 4.2 million and 4.8 million ounces of silver and 31,000 to 35,000 ounces of gold. The firm's share price peaked in mid-March, during which it shared its 2021 financial and operating results, including the achievement of its highest revenue in five years.
5. Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM)
Year-to-date gain: 2.7 percent; current share price: C$1.14
Avino Silver and Gold Mines owns two silver mines in Mexico, the Avino mine and the San Gonzalo mine, the latter of which is on care and maintenance. It also recently acquired La Preciosa, a development-stage project located in Mexico. In addition to these, the company owns a portfolio of exploration assets.
Avino has released plenty of news so far in 2022, including drill results from 2021 exploration, as well as its 2021 production results, 2021 financial results and 2022 outlook.
Its latest news was the aforementioned acquisition of the La Preciosa project from Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE). David Wolfin, president and CEO of Avino, stated in a press release, “The closing of the acquisition of La Preciosa represents a major milestone for Avino as we advance our growth strategy to augment Avino to an intermediate silver producer with a large silver resource base."
The company's share price hit a year-to-date high of C$1.32 on March 10, and is still well above its low of C$0.90.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Fortuna files Form 40-F, Annual Report
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that the Company has filed today its fiscal 2021 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ").
The Form 40-F, which includes the Company's fiscal 2021 annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and annual information form, is available on the Company's website and on the SEC´s website .
Printed copies of the annual financial statements are available free of charge to Fortuna shareholders upon written request.
About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com
First Majestic Announces 2021 Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce its 2021 Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates for its material mineral property assets with an effective date of December 31, 2021. The Company completed a record exploration program totalling 227,845 metres of drilling at its operating mine properties in 2021, representing a 46% increase in metres drilled compared to the prior year. Approximately 80% of this drilling was focused on near mine or brownfield targets while the remainder was focused on greenfield targets looking for new discoveries. During 2021, the Company added more ounces into Reserves than were depleted following a record 26.9 million silver equivalent ounces in annual production.
2021 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to prior Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates on December 31, 2020)
Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves estimates ("P&P") at the Company's four producing material assets totalled 177.4 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 63.0 million ounces of silver and 1.32 million ounces of gold. Silver and gold ounces increased 1% and 118%, respectively, primarily due to the addition of 440,000 ounces of gold at Jerritt Canyon, and the addition of 1.55 million ounces of silver and 280,000 ounces of gold at Santa Elena following its previously reported pre-feasibility study in November 2021 which incorporated the Ermitaño Mine into the life of mine. In addition, P&P at La Encantada increased 29% in silver ounces as a result of successful drilling at the Ojuelas and Milagros Breccia deposits.
Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimates ("M&I") for the Company's four material assets totalled 332.5 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 111.0 million ounces of silver and 2.89 million ounces of gold, representing a 1% decrease and a 130% increase, respectively. Jerritt Canyon added 1.60 million ounces of gold in 8 different deposits over its large land package. At Santa Elena, M&I totalled 18.8 million ounces of silver and 544,000 ounces of gold, corresponding to 70.8 million ounces of silver equivalent representing an 11% increase.
Inferred Mineral Resource estimates for the Company's material assets totalled 235.1 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 75.3 million ounces of silver and 2.08 million ounces of gold. Inferred Mineral Resources increased significantly with the incorporation of Jerritt Canyon.
2021 PRODUCTION TABLE
To view an enhanced version of this table, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/118819_table1.jpg
(1) Silver-equivalent ounces in the table above are estimated considering: metal price assumptions, and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine.
(2) Totals may not add up due to rounding.
Metal price assumptions used to estimate the December 31, 2021 Mineral Reserves were $22.50/oz for silver and $1,750/oz for gold. This compares to the previous metal price assumptions of $17.50/oz for silver and $1,700/oz for gold used to calculate the Company's 2020 Mineral Reserves.
MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE UPDATE
As of December 31, 2021, Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves estimates at the Company's material assets totalled 177.4 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 63.0 million ounces of silver and 1.32 million ounces of gold. The increase is primarily due to the acquisition of the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine which added 440,000 ounces of gold grading 5.41 g/t. At Santa Elena, P&P increased 160% to 54.3 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 11.8 million ounces of silver and 402,000 ounces of gold. The Ermitaño Mine at Santa Elena added Mineral Reserves of 4.7 million ounces of silver and 328,000 ounces of gold grading 52 g/t silver and 3.66 g/t gold. Consolidated tonnage at the material assets increased to 13.2 million tonnes, representing a 57% increase compared to the previous year.
Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimates for the material assets totalled 332.5 silver equivalent ounces consisting of 111.0 million ounces of silver and 2.89 million ounces of gold. The Jerritt Canyon acquisition added 1.60 million ounces of gold grading 5.84 g/t gold. At Santa Elena, M&I Mineral Resource estimates totalled 18.8 million ounces of silver and 544,000 ounces of gold. Consolidated tonnage at the material assets increased to 25.6 million tonnes, representing a 54% increase compared to the previous year. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources estimates are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability.
Inferred Mineral Resources at the material assets totalled 235.1 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 75.3 million ounces of silver and 2.08 million ounces of gold.
The complete 2021 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for all tonnage, metal grades, and metal content are shown below in the following tables:
Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve Estimates with an Effective Date of December 31, 2021
To view an enhanced version of this table, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/118819_table2.jpg
- Mineral Reserves have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101.
- The Mineral Reserve statement provided in the table above have an effective date of December 31, 2021. The Mineral Reserve estimates were prepared under the supervision of Ramón Mendoza Reyes, P.Eng., and a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purposes of NI 43-101 who has the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in mining and mineral reserves estimation.
- The Mineral Reserves were estimated from the Measured and Indicated portions of the Mineral Resource estimate. Inferred Mineral Resources were not considered to be converted into Mineral Reserves.
- Silver-equivalent grade (Ag-Eq) is estimated considering metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the selling contract.
(a) The Ag-Eq grade formula used was:
Ag-Eq Grade = Ag Grade + Au Grade * (Au Recovery * Au Payable * Au Price) / (Ag Recovery * Ag Payable * Ag Price).
(b) Metal prices considered for Mineral Reserves estimates were $22.50/oz Ag and $1,750/oz Au for all sites. The silver-equivalent factor used for Jerritt Canyon was 77.8 g/t Ag-Eq per 1 g/t Au.
(c) Other key assumptions and parameters include: metallurgical recoveries; metal payable terms; direct mining costs, processing costs, indirect and G&A costs and sustaining costs. These parameters are different for each mine and mining method assumed and are presented in each mine section of the 2021 Annual Information Form.
- A two-step constraining approach has been implemented to estimate reserves for each mining method in use: A General Cut-Off Grade (GC) was used to delimit new mining areas that will require development of access, infrastructure and all sustaining costs. A second Incremental Cut-Off Grade (IC) was considered to Include adjacent mineralized material which recoverable value pays for all associated costs, including but not limited to the variable cost of mining and processing, indirect costs, treatment, administration costs and plant sustaining costs but excludes the access development assumed to be covered by the block above the GC grade.
- The cut-off grades, metallurgical recoveries, payable terms and modifying factors used to convert Mineral Reserves from Mineral Resources are different for all mines and are presented in each mine section in the 2021 Annual Information Form.
- Modifying factors for conversion of resources to reserves include consideration for planned dilution which is based on spacial and geotechnical aspects of the designed stopes and economic zones, additional dilution consideration due to unplanned events, materials handling and other operating aspects, and mining recovery factors. Mineable shapes were used as geometric constraints.
- Tonnage is expressed in thousands of tonnes; metal content is expressed in thousands of ounces. Metal prices and costs are expressed in USD.
- Numbers have been rounded as required by reporting guidelines. Totals may not sum due to rounding.
- The technical reports from which the above-mentioned information is derived are cited under the heading "Technical Reports for Material Properties" in the 2021 Annual Information Form.
Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimates with an Effective Date of December 31, 2021
To view an enhanced version of this table, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/118819_table3.jpg
- Mineral Resource estimates have been classified in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into National Instrument NI 43-101.
- The Mineral Resource estimates provided above have an effective date of December 31, 2021. The estimates were prepared by FMS Internal QPs, who have the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation. The information provided was compiled by David Rowe, CPG, Internal QP for First Majestic, and reviewed by Ramon Mendoza Reyes, P.Eng., Internal QP for First Majestic.
- Sample data was collected through a cut-off date of December 31, 2021, for the Material Properties. All properties account for relevant technical information and mining depletion through December 31, 2021.
- Metal prices considered for Mineral Resources estimates were $25.00/oz Ag and $1,800/oz Au.
- Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Estimation details are listed in each mine section of the Annual Information Form (AIF).
- The cut-off grades and cut-off values used to report Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades, values and economic parameters are listed in the applicable section describing each mine section of the AIF.
- Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimates are inclusive of the Mineral Reserve estimates.
- Tonnage is expressed in thousands of tonnes, metal content is expressed in thousands of ounces. Totals may not add up due to rounding.
- The technical reports from which the above-mentioned information for the material properties is derived are cited under the heading "Technical Reports for Material Properties" of the AIF.
Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates with an Effective Date of December 31, 2021
To view an enhanced version of this table, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/118819_table4.jpg
- Mineral Resource estimates have been classified in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into National Instrument NI 43-101.
- The Mineral Resource estimates provided above have an effective date of December 31, 2021, for the Material Properties. The estimates were prepared by FMS Internal QPs, who have the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation. The information provided was compiled by David Rowe, CPG, Internal QP for First Majestic, and reviewed by Ramon Mendoza Reyes, P.Eng., Internal QP for First Majestic.
- Sample data was collected through a cut-off date of December 31, 2021, for the material properties. All properties account for relevant technical information and mining depletion through December 31, 2021.
- Metal prices considered for Mineral Resources estimates were $25.00/oz Ag and $1,800/oz Au.
- Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Estimation details are listed in each mine section of the 2021 Annual Information Form.
- The cut-off grades and cut-off values used to report Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades, values and economic parameters are listed in the applicable section describing each mine section of the 2021 Annual Information Form.
- Tonnage is expressed in thousands of tonnes; metal content is expressed in thousands of ounces. Totals may not add up due to rounding.
- The technical reports from which the above-mentioned information for the material properties is derived are cited under the heading "Technical Reports for Material Properties" of the 2021 Annual Information Form.
The Company also announces that its 2021 Annual Information Form has been filed on SEDAR. In addition, a Form 40-F report has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on EDGAR and the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com.
Shareholders may also receive a copy of First Majestic's Annual Report which includes the audited financial statements, without charge, upon request to First Majestic, Suite 1800 - 925 West Georgia Street Vancouver, B.C., Canada, V6C 3L2 or to info@firstmajestic.com.
Mr. Ramon Mendoza Reyes, P.Eng., Vice President Technical Services for First Majestic, is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.
First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest possible premiums.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
"signed"
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; commercial mining operations; cash flow; budgets; the timing and amount of estimated future production; ore grades; recovery rates; and costs; Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon guidance and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward‐looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as and if the property is developed, and in the case of measured and indicated mineral resources or proven and probable mineral reserves, such statements reflect the conclusion based on certain assumptions that the mineral deposit can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19, and any other pandemics or public health crises on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society, actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; fluctuations in costs; labour relations; availability and performance of contractors; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation including appeals of judgments; resolutions of claims and arbitration proceedings; negotiations and regulatory proceedings; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on www.sedar.com, and Form 40-F on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. Although First Majestic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118819
SilverCrest Announces Retirement of Director Ross Glanville
TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV
SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Mr. Ross Glanville P.Eng., MBA, CPA, CGA from the Company's Board of Directors effective today. Mr. Glanville has been on the Company's Board since August 2015 . Previously, he was on the Board of the Company's predecessor, SilverCrest Mines, for 4 years.
N. Eric Fier , CEO remarked, "On behalf of the Board and the management team at SilverCrest, I would like to thank Ross for his dedication and capable guidance during his board tenure. Ross has seen the Company through pivotal transformations from discovery of Las Chispas to nearing the start of production at the project. We wish Ross all the best."
SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC , that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's top priority is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico , where it has completed a feasibility study on the Las Chispas Project and is proceeding with mine construction. Start-up of production at the Las Chispas Mine is targeted for mid-2022. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.
N. Eric Fier , CPG, P.Eng
Chief Executive Officer
SilverCrest Metals Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercrest-announces-retirement-of-director-ross-glanville-301514327.html
SOURCE SilverCrest Metals Inc.
Endeavour Silver Announces Retirement of Director
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announced today that Geoffrey Handley will be retiring from the Company's board of directors effective March 31, 2022.
"It has been an honour and a genuine pleasure working with my fellow directors and the Company's management team over the years," commented Geoff. "Endeavour has come a long way, showing its ability to weather the many storms that mining brings. I have the utmost confidence that the Company will achieve great things in the years ahead."
"We would like to thank Geoff for his dedication, advice and contribution to the Company throughout his term on Endeavour's board of directors. Geoff has been with us since 2006, including 9 years as chairman starting in 2012. He played a significant role in the Company's development," said Dan Dickson, CEO.
Bradford Cooke, Company founder and Executive Chair, stated, "Geoff joined us in the early years of Endeavour and really helped raise the bar on our performance and our governance. He helped establish our corporate culture of integrity, care, positive attitude, respect and excellence, core values that we still live by today. We will miss Geoff and wish him all the best in his retirement."
In early January, the Company appointed Amy Jacobsen as an independent director.
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn
