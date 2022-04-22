Lomiko Announces Receipt of Exploration Drilling Permits for its La Loutre Graphite Project and Appointment of Anne Chabot as Strategic Advisor

Resource News Investing News

Montreal, Quebec –April 22, 2022 Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approvals from Quebec's Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs ("MFFP") to start with its infill and step-out exploration drilling program at its wholly-owned La Loutre graphite project, located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions, 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal.

At this stage, Lomiko intends to keep building on the results of the positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the La Loutre property, issued on July 29, 2021, and to do so with a focus on stakeholder engagement processes. As the Company's vision is to develop its projects into production, it is taking early steps towards an eventual Pre-Feasibility Study. Lomiko intends to de-risk the La Loutre project and increase confidence in its mineral resource estimates as it further defines the quantity and quality of the resource via the exploration program which will also serve to test the extremities of the deposits.

The Company is also pleased to have added Anne L. Chabot as strategic advisor to management on our work with First Nations engagement, supported by Lee Arden Lewis as Independent Director of the Board. Ms. Chabot possesses over 25 years of experience working with Indigenous and non-Indigenous governments, agencies and community groups, including a number of prominent political organizations like the Assembly of First Nations and the Chiefs of Ontario. Importantly, she works directly with a number of First Nations communities advocating for their rights on land and resource development. She has developed a reputation for being trustworthy and reliable and for her ability to bring solutions to diverse perspectives. She is guided by the vision of her father, John Clarence Chabot, to bring prosperity and self reliance to First Nations, based on principles of mutual respect, trust, kindness and truth.

Lomiko's strategic advisors also include Normand Champigny, CEO and Director of Quebec Precious Metals.

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director stated: "Our team is pleased to have received the requisite permits to start with the infill and extension drill program at the La Loutre graphite project. We also appreciate the ongoing engagement that is required with our communities as we move forward with this exploration program and the future studies of this project and so we are thrilled to work with Anne Chabot. We are eager to work in Quebec with our communities and First Nations, and implement our strategy and path forward as a people-first company and an operator of choice in the development of La Loutre and our other future projects."

Ms. Labatte continued: "We are very encouraged by the recent news of major car manufacturers developing battery production capacities in Quebec and North America. We are working as a responsible environmental steward in the region and intend to become a meaningful and vital part of the supply chain, including the promotion of new-economy job prospects in the development of our project to be used in battery production for Quebec, Canadian, and North American solutions. The exploration program is funded entirely with Canadian flow through financing."

About the La Loutre exploration program

The planned comprehensive drill program will feature approximately 130 holes or 18,000 meters in the Electric Vehicles ("EV") Zone and Battery Zone. Please refer to Figure 1 for details. The PEA confirmed that the EV and Battery Zones are sources of mineral material that, when processed, would yield concentrated graphite of high purity over 95% graphitic carbon (Cg). Estimated mineral resources are shown in Table 1 and PEA pit constrained mineral material is shown in Table 2. For the full results please refer to the Preliminary Economic Analysis (PEA) available on the Company's website at: www.lomiko.com .

Lomiko has commissioned Breakaway Consulting of Québec to design and operate the 2022 exploration drilling program at the La Loutre project and the drilling is being performed by Fusion Drilling. Lomiko expects to mobilize to the site and start drilling as soon as possible subject to   weather conditions and anticipates that the drilling program will take 4 to 5 months to complete. The Company will continue the work of listening to and meeting with local communities both in person and in virtual meetings prior to, during and after the drilling is completed.

Table 1 La Loutre Mineral Resource Estimate

Class Cutoff

(%) 		EV Deposit Battery Deposit Total
Run-of-Mine In-Situ Grade Run-of-
Mine 		In-Situ Grade Run-of-Mine In-Situ Grade Graphite

(kt)
Tonnage (kt) Graphite (%) Tonnage
(kt) 		Graphite (%) Tonnage (kt) Graphite (%)
Indicated 1 8,321 6.38 15,889 3.32 24,210 4.37 1,057.9
1.5 8,158 6.48 15,007 3.44 23,165 4.51 1,044.3
2 7,792 6.70 12,622 3.75 20,414 4.88 995.5
3 6,768 7.33 4,529 6.16 11,297 6.86 774.6
5 4,443 9.17 2,394 8.27 6,837 8.85 605.4
Inferred 1 13,114 5.71 38,273 3.10 51,387 3.77 1,936.4
1.5 12,829 5.81 33,992 3.33 46,821 4.01 1,877.9
2 12,273 5.99 27,775 3.69 40,048 4.39 1,759.5
3 9,645 6.92 10,311 5.92 19,956 6.40 1,277.6
5 5,833 8.99 5,687 7.58 11,520 8.29 955.2

Notes:

1. Resources are reported using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards and were estimated using the 2019 CIM Best Practices Guidelines.

2. Mineral Resources are reported inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

3. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

4. The Mineral Resource has been confined by a "reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction" pit using the following assumptions: Exchange Rate C$1.00 = US$0.75; Weighted average price of graphite of US$ 916/tonne; 100% payable; Offsite costs including transportation and insurance of CDN$37.42/tonne; a 1.5% NSR royalty; Metallurgical recoveries of 95%.

5. Pit slope angles are 45º below overburden, 20o in overburden.

6. The specific gravity of the deposit is 2.86 in unmineralized and low-grade zones and 2.78 in high-grade zones (within solids above a 4% Graphite grade).

Table 2 La Loutre In-Pit Mineral Materials breakdown

Description Unit EV-N1 EV-N2 EV-S B-N B-S Total
Indicated Resource kt 3,118 1,964 1,437 1,283 873 8,675
Cg Grade % 7.72 7.55 5.96 7.05 5.24 7.04
Cg Grade (Diluted) % 7.48 7.34 5.88 6.40 5.10 6.78
Inferred Resource kt 3,149 2,632 1,621 2,315 3,482 13,199
Cg Grade % 8.08 7.31 5.81 6.86 5.86 6.84
Cg Grade (Diluted) % 7.82 7.13 5.67 6.34 5.67 6.590
Total Resource kt 6,267 4,596 3,058 3,598 4,355 21,874
Cg Grade % 7.90 7.41 5.88 6.93 5.74 6.92
Cg Grade (Diluted) % 7.65 7.22 5.77 6.36 5.56 6.67
Waste kt 19,967 20,924 4,823 25,712 14,299 85,726
Overburden* kt 733 299 286 727 625 2,670
Strip Ratio (w/o) t/t 3.30 4.62 1.67 7.35 3.43 4.04

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals has a new vision and a new strategy in new energy. Lomiko represents a company with purpose: a people-first company where we can manifest a world of abundant renewable energy with Canadian and Quebec critical minerals for a solution in North America. Our goal is to create a new energy future in Canada where we will grow the critical minerals workforce, become a valued partner and neighbour with the communities in which we operate, and provide a secure and responsibly sourced supply of critical minerals.

The Company holds a 100% interest in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The KZA First Nations are part of the Algonquin Nation and the KZA territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.​ Located 180 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of 1 large, continuous block with 48 minerals claims totaling 2,867 hectares (28.7km 2 ). Lomiko Metals published a July 29, 2021 Preliminary Economic Estimate (PEA) which indicated the project had a 15-year mine life producing per year 100,000 tonnes of the graphite concentrate at 95%Cg or a total of 1.5Mt of the graphite concentrate. This report was prepared as National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Lomiko Metals Inc. by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Hemmera Envirochem Inc., Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Metpro Management Inc., collectively the Report Authors.

Lomiko is working with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation towards earning its 70% stake in the Bourier Project as per the options agreement announced on April 27 th , 2021. The Bourier project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec which consists of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2), in Canada's lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

Mr. Mike Petrina, Project Manager, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com or contact us at info@lomiko.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's objective to become a responsible supplier of critical minerals, exploration of the Company's projects, including expected costs of exploration and timing to achieve certain milestones, including timing for completion of exploration programs; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets); any anticipated impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's business objectives or projects, the Company's financial position or operations, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. This FLI reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: current market for critical minerals; current technological trends; the business relationship between the Company and its business partners; ability to implement its business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof; the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; uncertainties related to receiving and maintaining exploration, environmental and other permits or approvals in Quebec; any unforeseen impacts of COVID-19; impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry; general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the investor presentation on its website. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

On behalf of the Board,

Belinda Labatte

CEO and Director, Lomiko Metals Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Kimberly Darlington

k.darlington@lomiko.com

514-771-3398

Attachments 


Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .  This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:LMR

Lomiko Appoints New Management Team and Director and Initiates a New Vision and Strategy in Quebec

Lomiko Metals Inc. (Lomiko) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) ("Lomiko Metals" or "Lomiko" or the "Corporation" or "The Company") is pleased to announce a new leadership team and the appointment of an independent director to the board effective October 25, 2021. With the appointment of Belinda Labatte as Chief Executive Officer and Director, Vince Osbourne as Chief Financial Officer and Gordana Slepcev as Chief Operating Officer, Lomiko is poised to develop its current critical minerals projects in Quebec and pursue a new growth strategy for the acquisition and development of new critical minerals assets to add to the Company's portfolio. The Board of Directors has determined it is in the best interests of all its stakeholders to appoint a dedicated and committed new leadership team at this time which will establish the Company and it's base of operations in Quebec. Lomiko is setting the stage to become a leader and responsible supplier of critical minerals in the North American market. The new leadership will continue to develop the Company's high potential La Loutre graphite project into the Pre-Feasibility Stage ("PFS") stage with the view of taking it into full production, along with plans for the advancement of its lithium exploration project, Bourier located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005467/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
chromium release assay

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lomiko Metals Announcement of Positive Results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Loutre Graphite Project in Southern Quebec - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has announced positive results from the Preliminary Economic Assessment on its La Loutre Graphite Project in southern Quebec. The 100% owned La Loutre Project is located in the Nominingue-Chénéville Deformation Zone in Quebec. The property, which consists of one large contiguous block of 42 mineral claims totaling 2,509 hectares or approximately 25 square kilometres, is located approximately 117 kilometres northwest of Montréal in southern Québec, 230 kilometres southwest of the Nouveau Monde Matawinie Project and 100 kilometres southeast of the Imerys' Lac-des-îles mine.

The PEA was completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada, the Canadian division of the Australian-based global engineering firm with a 30 year track record with projects spanning more than 80 locations worldwide.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news along with some video comment from Lomiko's President and CEO, A. Paul Gill. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.

Based on a drill hole database containing 117 drill holes, consisting of 15,160 metres of drilling and 8,850 assay intervals, the project has a mineral resource estimate of 23,165 kilo tonnes of 4.51% graphite for 1.04 metric tonnes of graphite in the Indicated category, and 46,821 kilo tonnes of 4.01% graphite for 1.9 metric tonnes of graphite in the Inferred category, using a 1.5% cut-off grade. The cut-off grade is based on a processing cost of CDN$11.85 per tonne, and General and Administrative Costs of CDN$2.37 per tonne. A cut-off grade of 1.5% has been used for the base case of the resource estimate, which more than covers the Process and General and Administrative Costs.

The mine plan includes 21.9 metric tonnes of mill feed and 88.4 metric tonnes of waste over the 14.7-year project life. Mine planning is based on conventional open pit methods suited for the project location and local site requirements. Owner-operated and managed open pit operations are anticipated to begin prior to mill start up, running for 14.7 years to pit exhaustion, with feed from the low-grade stockpile supplementing plant feed over the last two years. The PEA indicates the property has the geological potential to extend the mine life beyond the initial 14.7 years presented in the PEA as well as the opportunity to expand the scale of production by increasing the mineral resource through ongoing exploration and drilling.

With a strong treasury to support their next steps, Lomiko plans to commence a Preliminary Feasibility Study and Environmental Impact Studies while continuing to explore the geological potential of the property. Management believes the PEA clearly demonstrates the potential for Lomiko to become a major North American graphite producer, with a positive after-tax Internal Rate of Return of 21.5% and after-tax Net Present Value of $186 million.

Management cautions that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For a more detailed analysis of the PEA, please refer to the news release. The shares are trading at $0.145. For more information, please visit the company's website: www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO, at 604-729-5312, or by email at info@lomiko.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91913

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lomiko metals

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Lomiko Metals and its Option of Bourier Project in Quebec from Critical Elements as it Prepares to Explore for Lithium - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) has entered into an option agreement with Critical Elements Lithium Corporation giving Lomiko the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Bourier project. Lomiko will earn its interest by way of a joint venture agreement.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lomiko" in the search box.

The Bourier project is located approximately 85 km east-northeast of the village of Nemaska and approximately 450 km north-northeast of the town of Val-d'Or, Québec. The Bourier property, potentially a new lithium field in an established lithium district in Quebec, consists of 203 claims covering approximately 10,252 hectares or 102.5 square kilometres.

A. Paul Gill, CEO, stated: "Recent consumer interest in electric vehicles has increased investor interest in Lithium and Graphite, two of the major components of a lithium-ion battery. Quebec is in a unique position of having ample supply of both commodities and now Lomiko has opportunities in additional battery materials."

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Critical Elements' CEO, added: "This option agreement with Lomiko will allow the Bourier property to be explored in detail for battery minerals discoveries, such as Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Zinc. Critical Elements is currently focused on the development of its Rose Lithium-Tantalum project. With Lomiko as a joint venture partner in the Bourier project, shareholders of both companies will be able to benefit from successful exploration of a highly prospective project."

The northern boundary of the property is marked by intrusive pink granite. The metasedimentary rocks in the centre of the property are intruded by mafic and ultramafic rocks, granites, pegmatites, and late diabase dykes. The pegmatites occur as either pink, which associated with oligoclase gneisses and granite, or white, which is associated with metasedimentary rocks. Outside of work program complete between 2010 and 2012 for Zinc-Copper and Gold by Monarques Resources Inc., there has been very limited lithium exploration undertaken at the Bourier Property.

The Bourier property is adjacent to the Lemare Lithium property, wholly owned by Critical Elements, where in 2012, a previous operator discovered a "granite pegmatite dyke containing a considerable amount of spodumene", which ranged in apparent thickness from 4.8 to 14.2 metres and was followed for close to 200 metres in length on surface.

Under the first option, Lomiko can earn 49% by paying $50,000 in cash, 5 million shares, and incurring $1.3 million in exploration expenditures by December 31, 2022. Subject to completing this first option, Lomiko can increase its interest to 70% by paying an additional $250,000 in cash, 2.5 million shares, and incurring $2 million in exploration expenditures and delivering a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate by December 31, 2023. Should Lomiko produce a drill-defined NI 43-101 resource estimate of between 5 and 20 million tonnes of lithium oxide, Lomiko will pay up to $2 million, payable in cash or shares, at Lomiko's discretion. Please refer to the company's news release for the specific schedule for these terms.

Critical Elements will retain a 2% NSR on the extraction and production of any minerals on the Bourier Property, of which Lomiko can purchase 1% for $2. million. During the agreement, Critical Elements will be the operator on the property. Critical Elements will also retain the exclusive right to market and act as selling agent for any and all Lithium products, including Lithium ore, concentrate and chemical, resulting from the extraction and production activities on the Bourier Property.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill, CEO, at 604-729-5312, or by email at info@lomiko.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82629

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lomiko metals stock

BTV Investor Alert Video: Lomiko Metals Inc. - Metals for the New Green Economy

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties that contain minerals for the new green economy.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar 8th to 14th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

www.lomiko.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76480

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Receipt of Exploration Drilling Permits for its La Loutre Graphite Project and Appointment of Anne Chabot as Strategic Advisor

Lomiko Announces Receipt of Exploration Drilling Permits for its La Loutre Graphite Project and Appointment of Anne Chabot as Strategic Advisor

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approvals from Quebec's Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs ("MFFP") to start with its infill and step-out exploration drilling program at its wholly-owned La Loutre graphite project, located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions, 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220422005152/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides an Update on the Middle Tennessee Mine Zinc Royalty

Electric Royalties Provides an Update on the Middle Tennessee Mine Zinc Royalty

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSX.V:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the strong upward trend in the zinc price has significantly increased the Middle Tennessee Mine ("MTM") zinc royalty payments. The MTM zinc royalty is held in a limited partnership ("MTM LP") in which Electric Royalties owns a 25% economic interest with the remaining 75% interest held by Sprott Streaming and Royalties Corp. (see Electric Royalties' news release dated August 11, 2021 (the "Acquisition Date

From the Acquisition Date to March 31, 2022, the aggregate gross amount of royalty revenue accrued to MTM LP on a 100% basis is approximately US$1,158,000 (approximately C$1,459,0001), a total of US$289,000 (C$365,0001) of which is attributable to the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Board Change and Supplemental Disclosure in Respect of the Streaming Agreement with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp for Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Announces Board Change and Supplemental Disclosure in Respect of the Streaming Agreement with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp for Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is announcing the retirement of Dave McMillan as Chairman and member of the Board effective April 15 th 2022. Marc P. Leduc, a board member since 2019, has been named the new Chairman effective April 15 th 2022.

Richard Pearce, President & CEO commented, "We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dave for his hard work, dedication and distinguished service over the years and wish him all the success and happiness in his retirement. He has been a staunch supporter of South Star since its inception and our success today is largely dependent on his tireless efforts."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSX-V:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties,commented:"We are pleased to close Q1 2022 with significant progress at a number of projects in our rapidly growing royalty portfolio. In particular, we have seen encouraging drill results announced for the Cancet (lithium), Seymour Lake (lithium), Graphmada (graphite) and Mont Sorcier (vanadium) projects.Additionally,we are eagerly awaiting the results of the upcoming PEA on the Battery Hill manganese project, which has the potential to generate significant royalty revenues at such time as the project moves from development into production. Following a successful resource update earlier in the year, testing confirmed the suitability of Authier spodumene for conversion into lithium hydroxide, ahead of their engineering studies incorporating Authier into a joint mine plan with Sayona Mining's recently acquired Canada Lithium mine. Furthermore, we are keen to see continued progress at the Graphmada mining complex as they work to complete a resource update as part of planning to restart production, another potential source of near-term royalty revenues. We are expecting more significant project updates on our royalty assets in 2022."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company only operating segment is the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties and all of its activities are conducted in Quebec, Canada. Its property includes Matawinie mining project. The company's products are used in Metallurgy, Energy and Engineering materials sector.

Graphano Energy Ltd.

Graphano Energy Ltd is a mining company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources with potential from exploration to production. Its property includes the Lac aux Bouleaux.

