Lomiko Announces Receipt of Exploration Drilling Permits for its La Loutre Graphite Project and Appointment of Anne Chabot as Strategic Advisor

Montreal, Quebec –April 22, 2022 Lomiko Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received approvals from Quebec’s Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs to start with its infill and step-out exploration drilling program at its wholly-owned La Loutre graphite project, located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nations territory within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions, 180 kilometers ...

LMR:CA