January 26 th , 2022 - TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the "Company" or "Kiplin") announce that the Company has engaged Grander Exploration to assist the Company's technical team in delineating high priority drill target on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project").   The analysis has already commenced and is expected to take approximately 30 day to complete.  The review will cover all previous work done on the CLR Project, as well as data from surrounding uranium projects, including the Cluff Lake Mine.  On completion the technical team expects to present its recommendations to the board of the Company for review and to establish the Company's 2022 exploration program.

The Company will provide updates on its exploration plans once the board review is complete.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project").  The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000lbs of yellowcake uranium.

Exxeter Gold Project covers an area of 715ha located in Val d'Or Quebec, one of the premier gold camps in the world which produced over 113.4M oz Au by the end of 2019. The project covers 3.8km of the Cadillac Tectonic zone, which is the principal geologic structure responsible for cold mineralization in the Val d'Or.

The Lac Rochester Copper Project is located on the eastern border of the Val d'Or mining camp, 50km southeast of the city of Val D'Or, and 14km south of the Company's Exxeter Gold property. Historical exploration of the Lac Rochester Copper Project identified multiple high copper and iron values, concurrent with a large, northeast trending magnetic anomaly.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com , or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at 604-622-1199.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Born"

Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

