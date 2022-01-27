January 26 th 2022 - TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. announce that the Company has engaged Grander Exploration to assist the Company’s technical team in delineating high priority drill target on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project . The analysis has already commenced and is expected to take approximately 30 day to complete. The review will cover all previous work done on the CLR Project, as well as data from ...

KIP:CA