Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

3 Things Warren Buffett Has Said About Gold (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Jindalee Secures Strategic Agreement with US Department of Energy

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

SNX Returns 1,880g/t Silver, 31.2g/t Gold and 4.94% Copper at New High-Grade Silver, Gold, Copper and Antimony Prospects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC

Trillion Energy International

TCF:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Jindalee Lithium

US Government Funding Update

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) advised that it had lodged applications for non-dilutive grant funding with both the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of Energy (DoE) (Battery Manufacturing and Recycling Grant)1.

  • Application for near-term grant funding from Department of Defense progressing, initial application for longer-term grant funding from Department of Energy unsuccessful

The DoD grant application is designed to provide near-term funding for an accelerated Feasibility Study and associated drilling and testwork at the Company’s McDermitt Lithium Project (currently the largest lithium deposit in the US2), whilst the DoE grant application was for longer-term funding for engineering, procurement, construction and development of a lithium processing facility at McDermitt following completion of the Feasibility Study.

Jindalee has been advised that the current DoE grant application was not successful; however, the DoD grant application remains on foot and the Company is currently preparing additional information to support the application, with any potential award decision expected in the December quarter 2024.

Importantly, the Company continues to remain eligible for funding support from a range of US Government agencies, including the DoE, as the US looks to incentivise domestic production of critical minerals essential for electrifying the nation’s economy.

Authorised for release by the Jindalee Board of Directors.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

lithium investingasx stocksasx:jlllithium explorationlithium stocksLithium Investing
JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL)

Jindalee Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium-ion batteries.

Rhyolite Ridge Project Advances After Ioneer Receives Final Environmental Impact Statement

Ioneer (ASX:INR,NASDAQ:IONR) has take a step forward at its Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project with the release of a final environmental impact statement from the US Bureau of Land Management.

In a Friday (September 20) press release, the company said Nevada-based Rhyolite Ridge is the first lithium project to reach this stage of the environmental permitting review process under the Biden administration.

According to Ioneer, the asset will increase the nation’s lithium supply by four times, reducing reliance on foreign sources, and will create hundreds of jobs with good compensation in the state's Esmeralda County.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTC:CTLHF)

Update on the ASX Listing


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LU7, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 24 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Avenira Limited

Unsecured Loan Facility from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) advises that it has executed a loan agreement with its largest shareholder, Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Corporation Limited (SHSE: 603077) (“Hebang”) for Hebang to provide a $2.79 million unsecured loan facility to the Company of the Tranche 2 placement proceeds pending shareholder approval and any other required regulatory approvals for the Tranche 2 placement. The purpose of this loan is to ensure the Company has sufficient funds to progress the development of the Wonarah project while awaiting these approvals.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

Low Cost Technology to be Trialed in DLE Pilot Plant Conversion Stage, Aiming to Lower Energy Use and CO​2 Emissions

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces it has completed due diligence on the use of industrial forward osmosis (iFO) as an alternative to using a standard thermal evaporator for eluate concentration in it´s pilot plant conversion stage. iFO provides several benefits to optimise the downstream process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Booklet.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Jindalee Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Trading Halt

Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL) – Trading Halt

Continued Excellent Results from Jasper Hills with Initial Fish Deposit Assays up to 45 g/t Gold

Heritage Mining Identifies Intrusion-Related Mineralization at Zone 3

Related News

Gold Investing

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Trading Halt

Nickel Investing

Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Continued Excellent Results from Jasper Hills with Initial Fish Deposit Assays up to 45 g/t Gold

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Breaks US$2,600, Here's What Experts Think is Next

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Identifies Intrusion-Related Mineralization at Zone 3

Gold Investing

Gold's Record Price Run Weighs on Jewelry Demand in China

Precious Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Silver Crown Royalties Inc. to OTCQX

×