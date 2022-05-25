VIDEO — Jeffrey Christian: Fed Can Hike a Lot Further, How Gold and Silver Will Perform
"The Fed still has an enormous amount of capacity to raise interest rates without killing the economy," said Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group.
Jeffrey Christian: Fed Can Hike a Lot Further, How Gold and Silver Will Perform youtu.be
The US Federal Reserve is taking steps to fight inflation, and two rate hikes are in the bag so far this year.
Many market participants are skeptical about how much higher the central bank will be able to go, but Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, believes it can move rates "a lot further."
Speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), he said there's still quite a bit of room before real demand and borrowing start to hurt.
"The Fed still has an enormous amount of capacity to raise interest rates without killing the economy," he said.
In terms of whether a recession is in the cards, Christian said many people are calling for one in 2023, and that timeline could be possible. However, he doesn't think it will happen that quickly.
"I don't see necessarily hitting the limits of growth that would trigger much higher inflation, which would trigger a recession. I do think it's coming, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's 2024 or 2026," he said.
Christian said gold and silver prices are weaker than his firm expected they would be at this time of the year, and he thinks the markets will be vulnerable to further price weakness for the next few months.
However, underlying issues will provide support and prevent the metals from falling too far.
"We're still looking for prices to be a little bit weak in the next few months, and basically move sideways into next year," he said. "At some point, those bigger issues become much more prominent and much more demanding of public attention — and then you start seeing a revival of investment demand for gold and silver and higher prices."
Watch the interview above for more from Christian. You can also click here for our full VRIC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- Palladium Outlook 2022: Auto Demand to Determine Price ... ›
- Silver Outlook 2022: Supply/Demand Trends Could Catalyze Price ... ›
- Gold Outlook 2022: Consolidation a Launching Pad for Price Rise ... ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1852.06
|-15.23
|Silver
|21.96
|-0.17
|Copper
|4.26
|-0.05
|Palladium
|2007.50
|+10.50
|Platinum
|943.98
|-12.03
|Oil
|110.12
|+0.35
|Heating Oil
|3.73
|+0.08
|Natural Gas
|8.94
|+0.14
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.