Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Canada Beats China for Top Spot in Global Battery Supply Chain Ranking

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

Multiple High-Grade Hits with Visible Gold Intercepted at Cork Tree Well

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Tech Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 16, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc . (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "Y4G". This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the Company's expansion into the European market, thus solidifying its commitment to broadening its global capital markets footprint. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a European listing venue, responsible for brokering approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The decision to list on the FSE is driven by the Company's dedication to enhance accessibility and investment opportunities to international investors. "We are extremely excited about Integrated Cyber's entry into the European capital markets through our listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Germany's premier stock exchange. This marks a significant milestone in our journey, providing a gateway to new European investors and enhancing our trading capabilities within Europe," stated Alan Guibord, CEO of Integrated Cyber. "Listing on the FSE is a strategic move in our global capital markets strategy. It not only increases our liquidity but also significantly boosts our visibility on a global scale. This is an opportunity for Integrated Cyber to connect with European investors and share our story, vision, and the advanced cybersecurity solutions we bring to the market."

Integrated Cyber Engages Multiple Organizations To Enhance Investor Outreach

Integrated Cyber is pleased to announce a strategic communications initiative designed to foster continuous investor communications and outreach to new and existing investors. In a concerted effort to enhance transparency and engagement, the Company has entered into partnerships with several arm's length organizations with specialized expertise in financial media, investor relations, public relations and social media engagement. All contract amounts are denoted in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

First Phase Capital : Engaged for a two-month campaign, committed to $10,000 in aggregate engagement for social media services.

First Phase Capital specializes in attracting new accredited and retail investors through an approach that implements targeted, data-driven campaigns monitored through custom dashboards and real-time metrics. The group's process leverages various digital channels such as social media, search engines, email campaigns and online advertising to attract the interest of individuals or institutions most likely to invest in the client company.

Contact First Phase Capital
2110 – 650 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Phone: 778-990-5800
Email: darin@firstphasecapital.com

Guerilla Capital : Engaged for a term of six months, at a total compensation of $100,000 for the duration of the term.

Guerilla Capital utilizes dynamic, high impact and high volume messaging across over 50+ investing groups and social media domains to target active investors daily. The group facilitates content creation, employing innovative marketing strategies and newsletter services to maximize brand visibility and engagement.

Contact Guerilla Capital
84 Watson Lane
Dundas, Ontario L9H 1T3
Phone: 416-832-1874
Email: ryan@guerillacapital.io


Investing News Network : Engaged for a term of six months, at a total compensation of $117,000 for the duration of the term.

The Investing News Network (INN) publishes InvestingNews.com as a destination web site for

the international investment community. The group has offices in Canada, USA, and Australia to provide trusted and independent coverage of markets across the globe. For investors who are comfortable taking the next step, INN offers the opportunity to connect with trusted companies providing investment opportunities.

Contact Investing News Network
736 Granville Street, Suite 1200
Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 1E4
Phone: 604-688-8231
Email: csmith@investingnews.com

Sagacity Capital Media Inc.: Engaged for a term of six months, at a total compensation of $27,000 for the duration of the term.

Sagacity prioritizes crafting compelling content and strategically distributing it, ensuring widespread reach and engagement. Simultaneously, its initiatives focus on enhancing market awareness through educational campaigns. These combined efforts contribute to a comprehensive approach, fostering brand visibility and education.

Contact Sagacity Capital Media Inc.
Toronto, Ontario
Phone: 647-219-1125
Email: bcolwell@sagacitycapitalmedia.com

White Rabbit Projects Pte. Ltd. : Engaged for a term of six months, at a total compensation of US$110,000 for the duration of the term, plus flexible spending.

White Rabbit Projects excels in delivering communications and capital markets services with a core focus on narrative building. The group employs strategic expertise to craft compelling storylines that resonate in the capital markets landscape. With a commitment to excellence, the group empowers clients to enhance their communication strategies, fostering stronger connections and impactful market presence.

Contact White Rabbit Projects Pte. Ltd.
9 Raffles Place
#29-05 Republic Plaza
Singapore, 048619
Phone: 778-895-7565
Email: info@whiterabbitprojects.co m

About Integrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that humanizes cybersecurity managed services to the Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. The Company integrates capabilities from third-party cybersecurity providers, ensuring customers have access to the latest cybersecurity solutions. Apart from providing essential cybersecurity services, Integrated Cyber's managed services and IC360 technology platform consolidate vast amounts of information to generate actionable intelligence from the numerous software point solutions within their customer's environments. The results enable simple, understandable, and actionable insights to help customers comprehend and better secure their organization.

Contact:
Media Relations Team
email: PR@Integrated-Cyber.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as ‘anticipate', ‘expect', ‘intend', ‘plan', ‘believe', ‘seek', ‘estimate', ‘will', ‘project', ‘continue', ‘predict', ‘potential', 'target', ‘forecast', ‘budget', ‘goal', ‘may', ‘should', ‘could', or similar expressions. In this press release, the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the implementation of marketing and investor relations services of White Rabbit Projects Pte. Ltd., Sagacity Capital Media, Investing News Network, Guerilla Capital, and First Phase Capital; and, in particular, the anticipated effects of the proposed marketing services. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, industry trends, regulatory changes, competition, technological advancements, and other factors beyond our control. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Integrated Cyber SolutionsICS:CCCSE:ICSArtificial Intelligence Investing
ICS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Intergrated Cyber Solutions

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - November 28, 2023 Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS). Ransomware will attack a company every two seconds, and human behavior is responsible for 85% of successful hacks. With the ever-growing threat facing companies today, Cell Signaling Technology is doing something about it. They engaged Integrated Cyber to deploy and manage its employee awareness and engagement training service, powered by KnowBe4, the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empowering Cybersecurity Excellence: Integrated Cyber Expands Sales Team to Strengthen Protection for Businesses

Empowering Cybersecurity Excellence: Integrated Cyber Expands Sales Team to Strengthen Protection for Businesses

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Integrated Cyber Solutions ( CSE:IC S) (" Integrated Cyber" or "The Company"), a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is pleased to announce a strategic expansion of its sales team with the addition of Joe Von Elm, a seasoned sales representative who will spearhead efforts to grow cybersecurity sales in manufacturing, energy, and academia

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, BC - November 15, 2023 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. ( CSE:ICS ), a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is pleased to announce the renewal and expansion of services with a longstanding, esteemed client in the power, renewables, infrastructure, and broader energy value chain sector. This collaboration demonstrates the company's dedication to delivering managed cybersecurity services for organizations with specific requirements and strict compliance standards.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 8, 2023 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS ) (" Integrated Cyber " or the " Company "), a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is pleased to introduce its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions services and products tailored to protect the Small-to-Medium-Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. Recognizing the unique needs of vulnerable SMBs and SMEs, which have become the principal targets of cyber-crime in recent years due to their often basic security tools, Integrated Cyber's business is centered around a horizontally integrated set of solutions aimed at strengthening these organizations, with a focus on the U.S. and Canada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Integrated Cyber Solutions Files Application for Listing on the OTCQB Market

Integrated Cyber Solutions Files Application for Listing on the OTCQB Market

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - November 1 , 2023 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (" Integrated Cyber, " " ICS, " or the " Company ") , a leading global managed cybersecurity service provider, has taken a significant step towards expanding its global presence by filing an application for listing on the OTCQB Markets in the United States, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Robot and human hands reaching out to AI brain.

ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and advance rapidly, becoming increasingly integrated in the automation of our everyday lives and a focal point of growth in the technology sector.

AI is also becoming a major focus for the Australian government, whose budget for the 2023/2024 fiscal year outlines a plan to invest AU$101.2 million in AI development and adoption over the coming years. That includes AU$17 million announced in December 2023 to fund up to five AI Adopt Centres for small- and medium-sized businesses.

According to a March 2023 report from IDC on worldwide AI spending, spending on AI solutions in the nation is expected to reach US$6.4 billion by 2026. On a global level, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation estimated in 2019 that AI will provide a boost of AU$22.7 trillion to the world's economy by 2030.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Zeroes-In as Recognized Leader in Sustainability

Several achievements earned as a result of environmental, social, and governance commitments and progress

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced its receipt of several prestigious Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) recognitions and achievements, including qualifying as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the second year in a row as well as receiving its second consecutive "AAA" rating from MSCI. Both achievements demonstrate the company's long-term commitment to sustainability.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BlinkLab logo

Study Shows BlinkLab’s Potential for Mobile-based Neurobehavioural Testing

A new study published in the journal Nature has established a proof-of-principle for conducting neurobehavioural testing outside conventional lab facilities using accessible smartphone technology.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Record Total Revenues of $1 .535 billion Up 71% Y/Y

Record Enterprise Cloud Bookings

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
businessman using chatgpt on a screen

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. But can a technology that has become so controversial be a good investment case?

The global AI market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19 percent to reach US$2.57 trillion by 2032 — just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict.

The emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector in the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Aviator Reimagines Work with AI

Innovations demonstrate the company's commitment to advancing its opentext.ai vision through Cloud Editions 24.1 release

Today, OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, announced the release of its Cloud Editions 24.1, and with it, its latest OpenText Aviator innovations. OpenText Aviator™ powers multiple AI use cases by enabling secure information management and governance across knowledge bases without customers having to move their data. The new enhancements and integrations available in Cloud Editions 24.1 demonstrate the evolution of the strategic approach to how work can be reimagined with the application of AI to business workflows, opentext.ai .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

1844 Gives Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Hornby Lake Assays Confirm Presence of Fractionated Pegmatites

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on Loan

Related News

Base Metals Investing

1844 Gives Update on Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Lithium Investing

Hornby Lake Assays Confirm Presence of Fractionated Pegmatites

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

Gold Investing

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

Gold Investing

McEwen, Meding: Buying Gold Juniors Now, Watching Copper Demand Build

Precious Metals Investing

Marvel Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company Valor Resources Completes Earn-In of Interest and Forms Joint-Venture with Skyharbour at Hook Lake Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

×