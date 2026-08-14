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Edited by Georgia Williams
Aug. 14, 2026 06:34AM PST
The revisions reflect demand destruction caused by higher prices, ongoing closures of the Strait of Hormuz, and deadlocked US-Iran negotiations, alongside a weekly build of 17.4 million barrels in US crude inventories.
Jira switch / Adobe Stock
A 2.2 million barrel per day gap has opened between major energy forecasting agencies in their assessments of 2026 global oil demand growth, according to a comparative analysis published by the International Energy Forum (IEF).
The IEF summary, which compiles projections from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the International Energy Agency (IEA), and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), showed 2026 full-year global demand expectations ranging from a contraction of 1.6 million barrels per day to an expansion of 0.6 million barrels per day.
In absolute volume terms, total consumption estimates for 2026 differ by 3.0 million barrels per day, spanning from 102.7 million barrels per day under the EIA to 105.7 million barrels per day under OPEC.
Crude benchmark prices dropped in Asian trading on Thursday (August 13). Brent crude fell 0.5 percent to $US88.56 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 0.60 percent to US$82.77.
Oil prices faced downward pressure following demand forecast reductions by both OPEC and the IEA on Wednesday (August 12).
Contrasting outlooks for non-OECD consumption account for the majority of the 2026 demand disparity, according to the IEF report. The IEA and EIA expect non-OECD oil demand to contract by 1.2 million barrels per day and 0.8 million barrels per day, respectively, in 2026.
Conversely, OPEC projects non-OECD consumption to grow by 0.6 million barrels per day, accounting for all expected global demand growth while OECD consumption remains unchanged.
China demand slump, US stock build
Regional forecast adjustments show significant variation among individual markets.
China saw broad downward revisions, with the IEA projecting a demand drop of 460,000 barrels per day and the EIA reducing its estimate by 2.8 percent, or 250,000 barrels per day.
OPEC models a modest increase in Chinese demand of approximately 100,000 barrels per day. Indian demand estimates were cut by 5.5 percent by the EIA, 3.6 percent by OPEC, and 1.5 percent by the IEA.
US demand was an area of upward consensus, with all three agencies raising estimates, led by a 2.1 percent increase from the IEA.
Immediate market balances were further impacted by government data from the EIA showing commercial US crude inventories grew by 17.4 million barrels during the week ending August 7, bringing total stockpiles to 424.4 million barrels.
The build was driven by a 1.14 million barrel per day increase in crude imports and a 627,000 barrel per day reduction in exports, leaving stockpiles 2 percent below the five-year seasonal average.
Meanwhile, projections for non-OECD demand peaks in the second quarter of 2026 at approximately 3.8 million barrels per day before narrowing to 3.4 million barrels per day in the third quarter.
OECD demand expectations remain closely grouped by comparison, ranging from flat demand under OPEC to a contraction of 0.4 million barrels per day under both the IEA and EIA.
Listen to ICIS market analyst Kojo Orgle explain how the prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz is reshaping crude oil, natural gas and LNG markets. Orgle argues that markets may be underpricing persistent supply tightness.
2027 outlook rebounds
Looking ahead to 2027, global demand growth projections converge within a range of 2.2 million to 2.4 million barrels per day. OPEC and the EIA expect demand growth to accelerate to 2.2 million barrels per day, while the IEA projects growth of 2.4 million barrels per day.
Non-OECD economies are expected to generate 1.8 million to 2.1 million barrels per day of that expansion, with contributions led by the Middle East, China, and India.
As for medium-term market stability, it remains closely linked to political developments in Washington and the ongoing shipping blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.
US Vice President JD Vance said Thursday on Fox News that maintaining low domestic oil and gasoline prices is the Trump administration’s primary objective in the Iran conflict, placing energy cost controls ahead of nuclear non-proliferation.
"That's goal number one — keep oil and gas cheap for Americans all over our country," Vance said, adding that ensuring Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon is "goal number two."
The statement marks a shift from President Donald Trump’s earlier framing of the conflict, which presented the elimination of Iran's nuclear program as the sole objective regardless of short-term domestic economic sacrifices.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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