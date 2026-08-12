Potential Oil & Gas Drilling Contractors Assess Drill Sites with Enercam Management on Block VIII, Cambodia

Potential Oil & Gas Drilling Contractors Assess Drill Sites with Enercam Management on Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

Angkor Resources Corp.
    

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (August 12, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that senior representatives of its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd. ("EnerCam"), met with potential drilling contractors to assess drill sites in anticipation of mobilizing and demobilizing drilling equipment for drilling exploratory wells on Block VIII.

 

EnerCam's team provided technical presentations to several potential drilling companies for the planned exploratory wells to be drilled in Block VIII as Cambodia's first onshore oil and gas wells.  Teams then travelled to the field to examine the roads and infrastructure providing access to each of the four sub-basins that are drill targets.  Bridges are an important part of the assessment to ensure the significant load and equipment can be carried.


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Figure 1  EnerCam management with potential drilling contractor assess bridges to the drill targets to ensure load bearing and width capacity for the necessary drilling equipment.

The teams collaborated on technical information from the seismic results and the drill plan for various wells to be drilled to a depth of up to 3300 metres.  They then travelled to the Kirirom and South, Central, and North Bokor prospects to analyze various requirements in mobilizing large drilling equipment to the various drill sites.  John Koch, EnerCam's drilling manager, travelled to Cambodia to meet the teams and cover the details of the drilling, completion, and production testing requirements of each well.

John Koch commented on the trip: "Clearly the required services and equipment are available to undertake our exploration program and meet our technical requirements in a cost-effective manner. The access and terrain in Block VIII lends itself to efficient execution."    


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Figure 2 Team members assess the Kirirom drill target in the northeast corner of Block VIII.

Drilling contractors are selected based on a tendered bid that is first approved by Ministry of Mines and Energy and then published in various media outlets.   EnerCam has undertaken its own due diligence on a number of possible drilling contractors over the past five months to expedite the process and advance the project ahead of schedule where possible.   Team members like John Koch have done this type of work in over 60 countries, designing and building oil and gas drill programs and drill sites to meet safe and efficient practices.    These models implement global best practices and set a high standard for the entire industry.

The Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") on the four subbasins to be drilled is in its final stages of approval with the Ministry of Environment, having completed an inter-ministerial meeting of government ministries in mid July.  Angkor Resources' ENERCAM ADVANCES TO INTER-MINISTERIAL REVIEW OF EXPLORATION DRILLING PROGRAM IN BLOCK VIII, CAMBODIA - Angkor Resources Corp.

 

Mike Weeks, President of EnerCam comments, "While the final review of the EIA progresses, we take on a great deal of other work to prepare for the actual drilling and that includes due diligence by our teams ahead of the actual bid.  As these exploratory wells will be the first onshore to be drilled, we are developing a system and a precedent for both EnerCam and Cambodia that can be implemented on additional oil and gas projects as the sector develops."


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Figure 3  A typical drilling site, one of several thousand sites that the EnerCam drilling team has undertaken

 across 60 countries.

ABOUT Angkor Resources Corp.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource explorer and developer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across the country. The Company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. Co., Ltd., currently holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.

Angkor's Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd., was granted an onshore oil and gas license in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The Company removed all parks and sensitive areas from the original 7,300 km² license and now Block VIII is approximately 4,095 km².

EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as a nation with its own oil and gas resources. The Company completed 2D-seismic in 2025 and has identified multiple drill targets with multiple target zones. Following the identification of drill targets, the Company completed an additional Environmental Impact Assessment on the drilling target areas, which is now submitted for approval by the Ministry of Environment.   the Company plans to follow with drilling Cambodia's first privately financed onshore exploratory oil and gas wells under a 30-year signed Production Sharing Contract.

CONTACT:   Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email:-   info@angkorresources.com   Website: angkorresources.com   Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

_____________________________________

 

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to oil and gas risks of the seismic interpretation uncertainty and the preliminary nature of structural closure estimates; drilling risk and the absence of a drilled well on the Concession; reservoir and fluid uncertainty; PSC compliance obligations and the risk of relinquishment for non-performance; oil price exposure; and Cambodia-specific sovereign and regulatory risk.

As well, additional uncertainties on the mineral projects exist regarding the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing.

Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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