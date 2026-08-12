Oil markets remain caught between geopolitical uncertainty and shifting global supply dynamics, leaving investors questioning where prices will head next.

In this episode of INN Conversation, Georgia Williams sits down with ICIS market analyst Kojo Orgle to examine how the prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz is affecting the crude oil, natural gas and liquefied natural gas markets.

Orgle explains why he believes the market is underpricing ongoing supply tightness, despite oil prices retreating on optimism surrounding diplomacy.

The conversation also explores the growing importance of US energy exports, the outlook for LNG infrastructure, refinery constraints, Canada's role as a supplier of heavy crude and why energy security is becoming an increasingly important investment theme.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.