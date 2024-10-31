- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News Network
GTI Activities Report, September Quarter 2024
GTI Energy Limited (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to report its activities during the September quarter 2024.
- Lo Herma resource drilling permit was approved for 57,000 ft (~17,000 m) of mud rotary drilling with 73 resource estimate development drill holes completed to date
- Drilling targeted expansion and upgrade of the current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 5.71 Mlbs eU3O8 at average 630ppm (Table 3)
- Drilling has confirmed that uranium mineralisation continues north from the current mineral resource area with strong mineralised intercepts over good thicknesses encountered stretching at least 2km north along projected trends
- Drilling has also confirmed deeper uranium mineralisation at elevated grades within the upper Fort Union Formation, presenting significant upside potential for Lo Herma
- Notable mineralised intercepts and grade thickness’s (GT*) reported include:
- 16.5 ft (5 m) @ 0.054% (540ppm) eU308 in drill hole LH-24-001 for total hole GT of 0.891
- 14.5 ft (4.4 m) @ 0.0640% (640ppm) eU308 in drill hole LH-24-002 for total hole GT of 1.158
- 6.0ft (1.8 m) @ 0.123% (1,230ppm) eU308 in hole LH-24-028 for total hole GT of 0.903
- 11 ft (3.4 m) @ 0.054% (540ppm) & 6.5ft (2 m) @ 0.043% (430ppm) eU308 in hole LH-24- 063 for total hole GT of 0.874
- 6.5 ft (2m) @ 0.074% (740ppm) eU308 in hole LH-24-069 for total hole GT of 1.092 over 23.5 ft (7.16m)
- 3.5 ft (1m) @ 0.185% (1,850ppm) eU308 in hole LH-24-071 for total hole GT of 0.80
- Lo Herma Mineral Resource Estimate & Exploration Target update on track for late Q4 2024
- $2.25 million placement completed, and $2.155 million rights entitlements offered to all shareholders and optionholders
- Green Mountain drilling permit conditions satisfied
- GTI accepted as member of the Uranium Producers of America – peak US industry body
LO HERMA ISR URANIUM PROJECT
During the quarter the Company advised that all permits, bonds and access arrangements had been approved and put in place to commence 57,000 ft (~17,000m) of mud rotary drilling at the Lo Herma ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin (PRB).
The Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma) is located in Converse County, Powder River Basin (PRB), Wyoming (WY). The Project lies approximately 15 miles north of the town of Glenrock and within ~60 miles of five (5) permitted ISR uranium production facilities. Facilities include UEC’s Willow Creek (Irigaray & Christensen Ranch) & Reno Creek ISR plants, Cameco’s Smith Ranch-Highland ISR facilities & Energy Fuels Nichols Ranch ISR plant. The PRB has extensive ISR production history with numerous ISR uranium resources, central processing plants (CPP) & satellite deposits (Figure 1).
The 2024 drilling program permit at Lo Herma comprised up to 76 drill hole locations including up to 5 hydrogeologic and groundwater monitoring wells. This exploration drilling is focused on expanding the resource areas and where possible, upgrading the current mineral resource classification. Collection of important data including, hydrogeologic parameters of the mineralised aquifers and collection of rock core samples for metallurgical testing will be also prioritised.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from GTI Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Wyoming has the largest uranium reserves of all the US states and is the home of in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mining, with experimental ISR mining during the early 1960s and commercial ISR mining starting in 1974. The state is an energy powerhouse in the US, second only to Texas in energy production and accounting for more than 80 percent of the country’s uranium production. It has a production history that dates back to the late 1940s. With a soaring uranium price that passed $90 by the end of 2023, many analysts believe the price will remain on the higher end for years to come.GTI Energy (ASX:GTR,OTCQB:GTRIF) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of attractive uranium projects in the United States. The company now boasts approximately 42,000 acres in the prolific Great Divide and Powder River Basins, which are low-cost ISR uranium-producing districts within 100 miles of each other.
In 2022, the company completed an additional 103 mud rotary exploration drill holes to increase the total trend length for GTI’s projects in the Great Divide Basin to 7.5 miles.
The company has also commenced work at its Green Mountain ISR uranium project next to Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO) uranium deposits. GTI has historical drill data confirming the presence of uranium mineralised roll fronts on the properties.
The company is led by a highly experienced management and exploration team with an extensive track record in the mineral exploration industry. GTI’s operational team has proven development and engineering expertise with a history of success in ISR uranium deposit discovery in Wyoming.
GTI’s acquisition of Branka Minerals in November 2021 gave the company control of the largest non-US or Canadian-owned uranium exploration landholding in the Great Divide Basin, with approximately 19,500 acres. The landholding included underexplored and highly prospective sandstone-hosted uranium properties which are the company’s Wyoming projects today. This holding then grew with the purchase of the 13,800-acre Green Mountain project in 2022.
The company further expanded its ISR uranium portfolio in 2023 by acquiring the Lo Herma Project in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin uranium district. The newly staked 13,300 acres of claims are located within 16 kilometers of Cameco’s Smith Ranch-Highland ISR uranium production plant – the largest production site in Wyoming
GTI Energy leverages the strategic positioning of its Wyoming projects, which are located near Ur Energy’s (TSX:URE,NYSE:URG) Lost Creek ISR production plant and the now-rehabilitated historic Rio Tinto Kennecott Sweetwater Mill. The Lost Creek plant is claimed by Ur Energy to be the lowest-cost ISR uranium production plant outside of Kazakhstan.
GTI is committed to strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives to support the clean energy transition. In November 2021, the company adopted an internationally recognized Environmental, Social and Governance Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics framework, with 21 core metrics and disclosures.
In December 2021, GTI Energy announced it would be transitioning to carbon-neutral operations. The company has subsequently received its carbon neutral certification for its Australian head office and US field operations, through the Australian Government’s Climate Active Program.
GTI Energy is positioned for growth with the pursuit of ISR mining on its Wyoming projects, presenting an opportunity for low operating expenses and capital expenditures with low environmental impact compared to conventional mining. ISR mining supports the company’s goal of low-impact mining and carbon neutrality on its Wyoming projects.
In 2021, the company completed field exploration on its Henry Mountains project in Utah. In the same year, GTI Energy also began a 15,000-meter drill program on its Wyoming projects, concluding the program in early 2022. The drilling confirmed that the targeted ISR-amenable uranium mineralization was present at the Thor project. In 2022, the company completed an additional 103 mud rotary exploration drill holes to increase the total trend length for GTI’s projects in the Basin to 7.5 miles.
Company Highlights
- GTI Energy owns multiple promising assets in Wyoming’s prolific and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium-producing Great Divide and Powder River Basins. Wyoming is the leading US uranium production state and is “uranium-friendly”.
- GTI’s flagship Lo Herma project comprises 13,300 acres of ground in Wyoming within circa 16 kilometers of Cameco’s $16-billion ISR uranium plant (the largest permitted ISR production facility in Wyoming) and 80 kilometers of five permitted ISR uranium production facilities, including UEC’s Christensen Ranch (due to restart in August 2024) and Peninsula Energy’s (ASX:PEN) Lance Project (due to recommence production in late 2024).
- GTI’s Great Divide Basin projects are strategically located near Ur Energy’s (TSX:URE,NYSE:URG) Lost Creek ISR production plant which has re-commenced production.
- Maiden uranium resource and updated exploration target at the Lo Herma ISR project delivered an inferred mineral resource estimate of 5.71 Mlbs uranium oxide at an average 630 ppm plus an exploration target of an additional 5.87 to 10.26 Mlbs potential at average grade of 500 to 700 ppm.
- Updated total resources across its Wyoming projects of 7.37 Mlbs plus an exploration target of an additional 11.97 to 19.79 Mlbs potential at average grade of 500 – 700 ppm.
- In early 2022, the company completed a further 103 mud rotary exploration drill holes to increase the total trend length for GTI’s projects in the Great Divide Basin to 7.5 miles.
- In late 2023, GTI completed 26 holes at Lo Herma to verify the historical data base & confirm exploration potential along trend & at depth.
- GTI acquired a 1,771 drill hole data set over Lo Herma with a replacement value of AU$15 million.
- GTI received its carbon neutral certification for its Australian head office and US field operations, through the Australian Government’s Climate Active Program.
- GTI aims to utilize ISR mining at its Wyoming projects, which offers lower environmental impact, lower opex and capex than conventional mining.
- GTI Energy has a highly experienced exploration team including the recent appointment of ISR specialist, Matt Hartmann, with a history of successful uranium discovery in Wyoming.
Key Projects
Wyoming Projects
The Wyoming projects are located in the Powder River & Great Divide Basins in Wyoming and the Henry Mountains (Colorado Plateau) Utah, United States. The Greta Divide Basin projects consist of the Thor, Logray, Loki, Odin, Teebo, Wicket and Green Mountain claims. The approximately 13,000 hectare group of projects is prospective for ISR-amenable sandstone-hosted roll-front uranium. The Wyoming projects are situated 5 to 30 kilometers from Ur-Energy’s Lost Creek ISR plant. The projects are also located near Rio Tinto’s Sweetwater/Kennecott Mill.
GTI Energy’s land holding in the Great Divide Basin was bolstered by the acquisition of the Green Mountain project comprising 5,585 hectares of contiguous ISR uranium exploration claims which abuts the Rio Tinto claims at Green Mountain. Historical drill data and geophysics confirms the presence of major uranium mineralisation at the projects.
Initial drilling at Lo Herma commenced in November 2023 and was completed in December with 26 drill holes successfully verifying the historical Lo Herma drill hole database. A drilling permit amendment is currently in progress aiming to optimise follow-up drilling, increase the total number of drill holes, and construct monitoring wells for groundwater data collection. Drilling is expected to resume by July 2024 with an enlarged program, and the mineral resource estimate and exploration targets are expected to be updated in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The company began initial exploration on Thor in 2021, and in 2022, it completed an additional 103 mud rotary exploration drill holes. The drilling of 70 holes was previously reported at the Thor prospect and an additional 33 holes combined have now been completed at the Odin, Teebo and Loki prospects. These 33 holes have discovered an additional combined 4.26 kilometers of ISR amenable uranium mineralised roll front trends increasing the total trend length for GTI’s projects in the Basin to 12.07 kilometers.
In February 2023, GTI Energy secured, by staking, approximately 3,500 hectares of unpatented mineral lode claims known as the Lo Herma project, about 16 kilometers from Cameco’s Smith Ranch-Highland ISR Uranium facility and Energy Fuels Nichols Ranch ISR plant. Lo Herma also lies within 97 kilometers of the companies leading the restart of uranium production in the USA, including Uranium Energy, Ur-Energy, Energy Fuels, Encore Energy and Peninsula Energy.
The company subsequently, secured a material historical data package for the project, which allowed GTI Energy to report a maiden uranium resource and exploration target update at the Lo Herma ISR project, including a cut-off grade of 200 parts per million (ppm) uranium oxide and a minimum grade thickness (GT) of 0.2 per mineralised horizon as 4.12 million tonnes of mineralisation at an average grade of 630 ppm uranium oxide for 5.71 million pounds (Mlbs) of uranium oxide contained metal. The inferred mineral resource estimate is 5.71 Mlbs uranium oxide at an average of 630 ppm.
The company also completed collection of aerial geophysical data at its Lo Herma, Green Mountain and Loki West ISR uranium exploration projects in Wyoming. The survey was conducted using a twin-engine aircraft loaded with a suite of sensors that provide detailed radiometric, magnetic and electromagnetic data, allowing for correlation between the three products.
The airborne geophysical survey at its Green Mountain project consequently updated its drill plan with 16 potential drill holes. The permit application process is underway for the 2024 drill program which aims to test the validity of the historical Kerr McGee drill hole maps, as well as the interpreted mineralised regions as determined from the airborne geophysical survey.
Henry Mountains Uranium Project
GTI’s uranium/vanadium projects in Utah are considered suitable for conventional mining and are located on the east flank of the Henry Mountains, covering 3,860 acres. The permits host historical production, open underground workings and have an exploration permit in place. The projects saw significant work from 2019 to 2021 including two drill programs totaling 52 drill holes and geophysical logging of an additional 76 historical drill holes. GTI subsequently elected to prioritise work at its newly acquired Wyoming ISR projects until such time as activity and investment in the region improves. The company’s projects lie within ~100 miles of Energy Fuels’ (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) White Mesa Mill and within a few miles of Anfield Energy’s (TSX.V: AEC) Shootaring (Ticaboo) mill site. The owners of both of these mills are actively pursuing mill re-starts.
In addition, Western Uranium & Vanadium (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) has announced the purchase of a mill site in Green River Utah and work to design and permit the facility for processing uranium and vanadium. The plant, which will be located ~80 miles from GTI’s projects, is intended to process feed from Western's recently restarted Sunday Mine Complex over 160 miles away. Western advised of a mine operations restart at Sunday in February 2024. Western stated its new "mineral processing plant" will recover uranium, vanadium and cobalt from ore from Western's mines and that produced by other miners. Western said, on February 13, 2024, it expects the plant to be licensed and constructed for annual production of 1 million pounds U3O8 and 6 million pounds of V2O5, with initial production in 2025.
Based on the renewed interest in exploration, mining, and processing of uranium ore in this region, GTI is currently evaluating potential paths for further exploration, resource development, or other value creating activities with its Utah projects.
Management Team
Bruce Lane - Executive Director
Bruce Lane has significant experience with ASX-listed and large industrial companies. Lane has held management positions in many global blue-chip companies as well as resource companies and startups in New Zealand, Europe and Australia. He holds a master’s degree from London Business School and is a graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Lane has led a number of successful acquisitions, fund raising and exploration programs of uranium and other minerals projects during the last 15 years most notably with ASX listed companies Atom Energy Ltd & Stonehenge Metals Ltd & Fenix Resources Ltd (FEX).
James (Jim) Baughman - Executive Director
James Baughman is a highly experienced Wyoming uranium geologist and corporate executive who will help guide the company’s technical and commercial activities in the US. Baughman is the former president and CEO of High Plains Uranium (sold for US$55 million in 2006 to Uranium One) and Cyclone Uranium.
Baughman has more than 30 years of experience advancing minerals projects from grassroots to advanced stage. He has held senior positions (i.e., chief geologist, chairman, president, acting CFO, COO) in private and publicly traded mining & mineral exploration companies during his 30-year career.
He is a registered member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, Exploration and a member of the Society of Economic Geologists with a BSc in geology (1983 University of Wyoming) and is a registered professional geologist (P. Geo State of Wyoming). Baughman is a registered member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME) and a qualified person (QP) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).
Petar Tomasevic - Non-executive Director
Petar Tomasevic is the managing director of Vert Capital, a financial services company specializing in mineral acquisition and asset implementation. He has worked with several ASX-listed companies in marketing and investor relations roles. Tomasevic is fluent in five languages. He is currently appointed as a French and Balkans language specialist to assist in project evaluation for ASX-listed junior explorers. Most recently, he was a director at Fenix Resources (ASX:FEX), which is now moving into the production phase. He was involved in the company’s restructuring when it was known as Emergent Resources. Tomasevic was also involved in the company’s Iron Ridge asset acquisition, the RTO financing, and the development phase of Fenix’s Iron Ridge project.
Simon Williamson - Non-executive Director
Simon Williamson was general manager and director of Cameco Australia until late 2023 and has significant uranium industry experience, networks and skills from his 13 years at Cameco. During his tenure with Cameco, Williamson managed relations with key government ministers and departments and community stakeholders. He managed project approvals processes, including negotiations with State and Federal agencies and reviewing the PFS for the Yeelirrie project.
Williamson was intimately involved in obtaining environmental approval for the Kintyre and Yeelirrie uranium projects, including developing and implementing a program of environmental baseline studies, government and community consultation and negotiating land access. Prior to his appointment as general manager, he led the government and regulatory affairs, environmental and radiation safety activities of Cameco in Australia. He also held roles with minerals industry participants in Australia and the US including various positions at Cliffs, Sons of Gwalia the WA Chamber of Minerals & Energy and WMC where he negotiated the mine closure criteria for a gold project near Sacramento, California.
Matt Hartmann - Director
ISR uranium specialist Matt Hartmann is an executive and technical leader with more than 20 years of international experience and substantial uranium exploration and project development experience. He first entered the uranium mining space in 2005 and followed a career path that has included senior technical roles with Strathmore Minerals and Uranium Resources. He is also a former principal consultant at SRK Consulting where he provided advisory services to explorers, producers and prospective uranium investors. Hartmann’s ISR uranium experience has brought him through the entire cycle of the business, from exploration, project studies and development, to production and well field reclamation. He has provided technical and managerial expertise to a large number of uranium ISR projects across the US including, Smith Ranch – Highland ISR Uranium Mine (Cameco), Rosita ISR Uranium Central Processing Plant and Wellfield (currently held by enCore Energy), the Churchrock ISR Uranium project (currently held by Laramide Resources), and the Dewey-Burdock ISR Uranium project (currently held by enCore Energy).
Matthew Foy - Company Secretary
Matthew Foy is an active member of the WA State Governance Council of the Governance Institute Australia. Foy has more than 14 years of experience in facilitating ASX-listing rule compliance. His core competencies are in the secretarial, operational, and governance disciplines for publicly listed companies. Foy has a working knowledge of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and Australia Stock Exchange reporting. He has document drafting skills that provide the basis for valuable contributions to the boards on which he serves.
Rigs Secured For Wyoming Uranium Drilling & Utah Fieldwork Completed
GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that 2 mud rotary drill rigs have been secured for its planned drilling campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide basin (Figure 1). As previously advised, GTI is on track to commence drilling during December. This maiden drill program is designed to confirm the grade and tenor of uranium mineralisation that was previously identified by Kerr McGee in the 1970’s & 80’s and to ultimately support definition of an economic uranium resource.
Figure 1. Thor Project Uranium Drilling Location Map, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming USA
Henry Mountains Utah Uranium & Vanadium Projects
GTI also completed a field reconnaissance exploration program at its Henry Mountains project. The program aimed to enhance GTI’s understanding of uranium & vanadium mineralisation within Section 2 at the southwestern end of the 5.5km mineralised strike including Section 36 between the Jeffery & Rats Nest areas (Figure 2). The data collected will help guide any further exploration drilling at the project area.
Read the full article here.
$2M Placement Completed to Advance Drilling at Tanzanian Projects
Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to announce it has secured binding commitments from sophisticated and professional investors of the Company to raise $2m (before costs) via a placement of ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.003 per share (Placement).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Firm commitments received for $2.0m placement at $0.003/share with one free attaching option (ex at $0.008 expiring 3 years from date of issue) for every two shares subscribed for.
- Placement proceeds will be used to advance drilling and other exploration activities at the Company’s Manyoni Uranium Project located in Tanzania.
Placement Details
The Placement will take place in two tranches:
- Tranche 1 to raise $252,133 via the issue of approximately 84,044,460 shares utilising the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A (Tranche 1), and
- Tranche 2 to raise $1,747,867 via the issue of approximately 582,622,207 shares subject to shareholder approval to be sought at the Company’s Annual General Meeting expected to be held on 29 November 2024 (Tranche 2).
Each investor in the Placement will also receive free attaching options, each exercisable at $0.008 and expiring 3 years from the date of issue (Placement Options), on the basis of one Placement Option for every two Placement Shares subscribed for, subject to shareholder approval.
CPS Capital and Canaccord Genuity acted as lead managers to the Placement and will receive capital raising fees of 6% of funds raised. The lead managers will also be issued 66,000,000 broker options (in total) on the same terms as the Placement Options, subject to shareholder approval.
Moab Managing Director, Malcolm Day commented“We started Validation Drilling at the Manyoni Uranium Project at the end of August. This capital raise will allow us to complete this drilling late next month (before the rains start) and prepare for the 2025 drilling season. Additionally, the capital raise will allow the Company to complete the AuKing acquisition (see ASX announcement dated 16 October 2024). We’re excited by the acquisition of the 4 Auking tenements that surround our Manyoni project as it will allow the Company to consolidate the 5 historic uranium projects defined by Uranex. Given we only announced the completion of the original acquisition on 9th July 2024, we’ve done well to progress the project to drilling stage. We expect most of the assay results back prior to calender year end. I look forward to sharing those results with shareholders”.
Use of Funds
Funds raised under the Placement will primarily be used for drilling and other exploration activities at the Company’s Manyoni Uranium Project located in Tanzania as detailed below. Additionally, the capital raise will allow the Company to complete the acquisition of the 4 tenements from AuKing.
Conversion of Loan Debt
On 20 September 2024 the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement (Facility Agreement) with Goldshore Investments Pty Ltd (Goldshore), an entity controlled by Managing Director Mr Malcolm Day, to provide the Company with a short-term unsecured loan facility of $750,000 on arms’ length terms (Loan Facility).
Following the announcement of the Loan Facility, Goldshore and the Company have agreed that $250,000 of the Loan Facility, subject to the receipt of Shareholder approval will be converted into Shares at a deemed issue price of $0.003, being the same price as Shares are being offered under the Placement (Conversion Agreement).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MOAB Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report for the Quarter ending 30 September 2024
AuKing Mining is an exploration company focused on critical minerals, uranium, copper and niobium/REE projects in Canada, Australia and Tanzania
Highlights
- Completed the purchase of Myoff Creek niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada.
- Entered agreement to acquire Grand Codroy uranium exploration project (later completed in October).
- Continued preparation for the proposed drilling program at Mkuju, Tanzania.
- Entered agreement for the sale of Manyoni licences (October)
- Successful completion of two share placements during the Quarter.
- Issued prospectus to existing shareholders for rights issue entitlement offer (later closed in October with significant shortfall).
- Extended short-term $750k loan facility during the Quarter.
Canada Projects
Myoff Creek
Ownership – 100% | British Columbia, Canada
Niobium and REE exploration project
Summary
On 29 July 2024, AuKing announced that it had completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Myoff Creek project which comprises eight mineral claims in south-eastern British Columbia. Highlights of the project include the following:
- Carbonatite Mineralisation: Near-surface carbonatite mineralisation spans an extensive area of 1.4 km by 0.4 km, based on historical exploration.
- High Grade Intercepts: Notable high-grade intercepts include 0.93% niobium (Nb) and 2.06% total rare earth oxides (TREO).
- Significant Exploration Potential: The mineralisation remains open (subject to verification) at depth and along strike, indicating significant potential for further mineral discovery and expansion. Maximum detection limits of Nb and Ce were detected in rock chips ~2km away from the historically drilled zone.
- Strategic Location: The claims are strategically situated in the South-Central mining region of British Columbia, known for its rich mineral deposits.
- Excellent Accessibility: The site offers excellent accessibility with well-maintained road infrastructure leading directly to the area.
- Upcoming Exploration: Drill targets have been identified, setting the stage for an extensive upcoming work program aimed at further exploration and development.
Myoff Creek Acquisition Terms
AuKing has acquired all the shares in Australian-registered company North American Exploration Pty Ltd (NAE). NAE owns 100% of eight (8) contiguous claims that comprise the Myoff Creek Project. A summary of the acquisition terms is as follows:
- A non-refundable fee of A$50k was paid by AKN on signing the agreement;
- AuKing has now issued 57M new shares at an issue price of 1.5c per share and 28.5M free-attaching options exercisable at 3c on or before 30 April 2027 to the existing NAE shareholders and their nominees.
Empire Capital Partners Pty Ltd was paid an introduction fee comprising 10M options exercisable at 3c on or before 30 April 2027 as a result of the NAE option agreement being completed.
Click here for the Quarterly Cashflow Report
Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Auking Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here
Quarterly Activities Report - For Period Ended 30 September 2024
C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 September 2024 (the “Quarter”, the “Reporting Period”) to accompany the Appendix 5b.
September 2024 Quarter Activities
- Licence Application lodged and granted for southern tenement (213km2) contiguous to the Ulytau Uranium Project
- Licence Application lodged and granted for the northern tenement (39km2), which sits immediately north of the historic Bota Burum Uranium mine
- The new tenements are interpreted to contain the same mineralised uranium trend to that of the existing Ulytau Project area
- Received Category four (4) exploration works approval to enable the immediate commencement of geophysical and soil sampling programs, further reinforcing the positive operating environment and Government support in Kazakhstan
- Progressed Category two (2) drilling approval and commenced site based activities in preparation for drilling commencement
Commenting on the Quarter, C29 Metals Managing Director, Shannon Green, stated: “"We are excited with the rapid progress made during the Quarter in both advancing our drilling permit and expanding our highly prospective Ulytau Uranium Project, with both the northern and southern tenement applications successfully granted thereby expanding the Project area to 276km2. This achievement underscores the efficiency and support of the local Government, allowing us to advance our
exploration efforts swiftly. The Ulytau region continues to demonstrate significant potential, and with strong local support and community engagement, we are excited to further explore this mineralised trend and enhance our growth strategy in Kazakhstan."
Exploration Program – Ulytau Uranium Project
The Company commenced initial exploration activities on its Ulytau Uranium Project in August 2024 after receiving Category four (4) exploration approval. The initial geological program consisted of tenement wide mapping and some initial soil sampling to assist with finalising drill hole locations.
The geology team utilised a handheld X-ray fluorescence (“XRF”) unit to provide real time geological information to the team and valuable geological data that will assist with the initial drill hole targeting and methodology.
Post Quarter end on 16 October 2024, the Company announced that it had received official notification from the Natural Resources and Environmental Management Department the company has met all regulatory requirements for the issue of the drill permit, enabling the commencement of mobilisation for the initial drilling at its Ulytau Uranium project.
License Applications for Project Expansion
The Company expanded its footprint at the Ulytau Uranium Project with the lodgement of two new applications for tenements in July 2024, the tenements, located to the North and to the South and South-East have a combined size of ~252km2 (Figure 1). Both applications were reviewed and granted by the Ministry during the Quarter, increasing the total footprint of the Ulytau Uranium Project to ~276km2.
Figure 1 – The interpreted mineralised uranium trend with new licence applications
The two granted areas have been interpreted as having a similar mineralised trend to that of the existing Ulytau Uranium Project area. Please refer to ASX Announcement “License Applications Lodged around Ulytau Uranium Project” dated 24 July 2024 and the further clarification on 25 July 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from C29 Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Joint Ventures, M&A Ramp Up in Critical Minerals Space
With strategic partnerships such as joint ventures (JVs) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) on the rise in the mining industry, companies involved in the critical minerals space are getting busy both in the field and the boardroom.
Taking underground deposits from discovery to production takes many years and serious investment. Amid the critical minerals race, partnerships enable a faster path to market, as they allow companies to share resources and expertise in their quest to help firm up supply chains to meet rising global demand.
Understanding these partnerships and how they de-risk early stage project development can help investors interested in this space make the best choices.
Critical minerals shortage
Across the globe, nations are pivoting away from fossil fuels and towards green energy, mainly through electrification, with huge investments underway to transition the transportation, heating and cooling, and manufacturing sectors. Most modes of generating and storing green electricity require a long list of minerals the economy did not previously need in meaningful quantities.
Most nations lack stable supply chains for these minerals and other elements, posing potential risks to their economic future, and the future of their defense sector. For example, an article published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace suggests the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization could be at risk in a crisis because of limited access to the minerals they need for a conflict. As well, attempts to control the supply chain can turn to a geopolitical wrangling between nations.
Trade in energy-related critical minerals has risen from US$53 billion to US$378 billion over the last 20 years, according to data from the World Trade Organization. Minerals and rare earth elements could see demand quadruple by 2050.
Problem solved
Demand and prices for many critical minerals have seen a dramatic turnaround in recent years due to the soaring green economy. However, mining development and production don’t pivot that quickly. We’re living in that challenging lag right now.
To help speed up the process of getting early stage deposit discoveries into production, or expand or revitalize existing mining properties, more junior mining companies and others in the space are working together.
Joint ventures allow two organizations to combine capital, expertise, access, historical data and other resources, such as extraction or processing facilities, and that results in a percentage profit sharing later on.
Such partnerships allow companies to diversify. While critical minerals are in hot demand, prices still fluctuate and shortages can shift, as can access to perks such as government funding.
Ventures are common between junior miners and more established mining businesses. The former may have access to a deposit, experience with early stage development and flexibility. Larger mining companies tend to have access to capital and possess different types of managerial and technical expertise. Many of these established firms also seek access to critical mineral opportunities, and are willing to invest to gain them.
Saga Metals (TSV:SAGA), for example, struck a joint venture deal with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada, a subsidiary of mining giant Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), for its Legacy lithium project in James Bay, Quebec.
The total Legacy property spans over 65,849 hectares with 34,243 hectares optioned to Rio Tinto, hosting the same geological setting along strike from Rio Tinto’s other lithium project, Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1,OTCQB:WRSLF), Azimut Exploration (TSXV:AZM,OTCQX:AZMTF) and Loyal Lithium (ASX:LLI) in the La Grande sub-province.
Saga Metals' Amirault lithium project.
“It lends credibility to management’s ability to execute these types of agreements with a company as big as Rio, but it also validated the ground we staked/acquired, and management’s ability to find quality projects,” said Mike Stier, CEO and director of Saga Metals.
Such relationships are being struck in a range of mineral sectors.
“It drives shareholder value. Companies may realize what their limits are and a bigger company can come in after you’ve taken it from A to B and they can go from B to G,” said Stier.
M&A activity, meanwhile, offers similar benefits. Mining outfits in acquisition mode may purchase smaller, junior miners, or their interest in certain properties, to help expand their portfolios. Growing mining companies often seek projects at all stages of development to ensure diversification inside the organization.
Overall, the amount of mining M&A has been growing over the past few years, sitting flat between 2022 and 2023. However, the value of the deals has been on a more dramatic rise.
Collaborations of note
Saga Metals and Rio Tinto Exploration’s C$44 million two stage earn-in option agreement has led to the commencement of initial exploration in August 2024 at the Legacy lithium project.
This project is undergoing fieldwork with a focus on pegmatite mapping and geophysical surveys. Saga has 1,274 claims covering 65,849 hectares in the region, in what has become the newest lithium district in and around James Bay.
“We’ll also be keeping our eyes and ears open to the macro landscape with respect to the critical minerals in our portfolio,” said Stier of next steps for Saga Metals. “We’ll push our projects forward and continue them through their stages of development, de-risking them as we go.”
In uranium mining, Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN,OTCQX:PALAF) has agreed to acquire Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF). The deal will enable Paladin to list on the TSX, leading to increased trading liquidity and an enhanced capital markets presence. Paladin will become a multi-asset uranium company with benefits to the Patterson Lake South project. Paladin’s CEO has made it clear that the company has future acquisitions in mind as well.
Recently, Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF) and BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) agreed to jointly acquire Filo (TSX:FIL,OTCQX:FLMMF), in a deal worth an estimated C$4.1 billion. The 50/50 joint venture has the aim of developing an emerging copper district in Argentina, focusing on the Filo del Sol project and the Josemaria project.
Investor takeaway
Partnerships and collaborations between mining companies have become an emerging standard of practice as the critical minerals race pushes on and both business and government try to secure supply lines. With myriad benefits, expect more future alliances in the critical minerals mining industry.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Saga Metalsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Saga Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Saga Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
1st Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B
HIGHLIGHTS
- Completion of drilling at the Mkuju Project - 20 diamond core holes for 2800 m of drilling, testing the SWC and Mtonya targets, and testing potential extensions to the Likuyu North deposit.
- At SWC, high-grade uranium from surface including:
- 3.8m @ 2,458ppm eU3O8 from surface,
- 2.4m @ 3,528ppm eU3O8 from surface,
- 1.8m @ 3,089ppm eU3O8 from surface and 1.2m @ 988ppm eU3O8 from 5.9m depth
- At Mtonya, best interval of 2.3m @ 372ppm eU3O8 from 6.16m depth.
- At Likuyu North, possible moderate extension to the deposit indicated by visual mineralisation in LNDD015, now awaiting assays; and
- LNDD020 drilled central to the Likuyu North deposit to provide information for an initial assessment of In-Situ Recovery (ISR); intersected 6 mineralised intervals including:
- 2.5 metres with an average grade of 438 ppm eU3O8 from 17.1m depth.
- 7.1 metres with an average grade of 1,963 ppm eU3O8 from 63.1m depth.
MKUJU URANIUM PROJECT - TANZANIA
Table 1 summarises the work completed during the quarter at the Mkuju Project.
Table 1. Summary of the work at each target
Figure 1: The Mkuju Project area over airborne radiometric data with important deposits and targets labelled.
SWC TARGET EXPLORATION
During May 2024 a camp was constructed and a drilling and exploration crew was mobilized. The holes drilled at SWC are shown on Figure 2. Table 2 provides the results of the SWC and Mtonya drilling. The drilling at SWC was to follow-up on the high-grade intervals achieved from the trenches reported in the Company announcement dated 9th January 2024.
Figure 2. Map of the SWC and Mtonya targets showing historic and Gladiators drilling
All holes were vertical, drilling was by diamond core and the deepest was 188.7 metres. The results were reported in announcements dated 24th June and 16th August 2024. Selected results are provided below:
- SWDD001: 3.8m @ 2,458ppm eU3O8 from surface.
- SWDD002: 2.4m @ 3,528ppm eU3O8 from surface.
- SWDD005: 1.8m @ 3,089ppm eU3O8 from surface and 1.2m @ 988ppm eU3O8 from 5.9m depth
- SWDD006: 5.3m @ 143ppm eU3O8 from 3.0m depth
The trench and high-grade drilling intersections are interpreted to be the remains of a layer that is preserved on topographic highs within a relatively downthrown block, as illustrated in Figure 3, which represents a cross-sectional interpretation through SWC. Where the layer is at or very near surface as in SWDD001 and SWDD002, enrichment by supergene processes may have occurred whereas where deeper and unaffected by the surficial enrichment, as in SWDD006, grades are lower. No significant mineralisaton was intersected deeper in the holes drilled at SWC.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Gladiator Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Moab Minerals Limited (‘MOM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MOM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MOAB Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
