Gold Price Breaks US$3,900; Silver Above US$48, Platinum Over US$1,600
The gold price set yet another new all-time high, moving firmly past US$3,900. Meanwhile, silver is trading above US$48 and platinum is over US$1,600.
Gold continued to set new records on Monday (October 6), breaking US$3,900 per ounce.
After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August. It quickly reached US$3,500 and continued on up, rising as high as US$3,972.60 on on Monday.
The yellow metal is up about 9 percent in the last month, and nearly 50 percent year-to-date.
Gold price, December 31, 2024, to October 6, 2025.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Gold's latest rise began last week, after US Congress failed to reach an agreement on a spending bill ahead of the new fiscal year, triggering a government shutdown. The closure is now on its sixth day, with a key sticking point between Democrats and Republicans being an extension to billions of dollars in subsidies for Obamacare.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that negotiations were taking place with Democrats and "could lead to very good things" in terms of healthcare. However, Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Congress' two Democrat leaders, said no talks are happening and that the White House "has gone radio silent."
Beyond current events, gold's rise is underpinned by factors like strong central bank buying, global geopolitical uncertainty, concerns about the US dollar and other fiat currencies and expectations of lower interest rates.
Those factors have many experts predicting a rise beyond US$4,000 for the precious metal, likely before the end of the year, although a correction is widely expected beforehand.
Against that backdrop, silver and platinum prices were also on the rise on Monday.
Silver, which broke US$48 per ounce last week, continued to trade above that amount, rising as high as US$48.74. The white metal is approaching its highest price ever and was last at the current level in 2011.
Meanwhile, platinum rose as high as US$1,645.90 per ounce after pushing through US$1,600 last week. Before taking off in May of this year, platinum had been rangebound for about a decade and was last above US$1,600 in 2013.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
