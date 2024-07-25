Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gladiator Resources Limited

4th Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with the Company’s Activities and Appendix 5B Cashflow Report for the quarter ending 30 June 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Tanzanian Mining Commission approved BR Drilling Limited, the Company’s preferred contractor, for the drilling at the 100% Owned Mkuju Uranium Project
  • Drilling commenced at the Mkuju Project in southern Tanzania with drilling to test the Southwest Corner (SWC) target and potential extensions to the Mtonya and Likuyu North deposits. All drilling will be by diamond core to maximise geological observation and data quality.
  • At the SWC target highly mineralized intervals are observed in the core close to surface in 2 holes of the 4 completed.
  • At the Likuyu North deposit, a 370 line-km ground magnetic survey is nearing completion.

URANIUM PROJECTS - TANZANIA

Figure 1. Map showing Gladiator's Uranium Projects in Tanzania

MKUJU URANIUM PROJECT

The Prospecting Licenses (PLs) of the Mkuju Project cover 725 km2 as shown in Figure 2 and include two existing uranium deposits and several exploration prospects. The area is 20-30 km south of the Nyota deposit. Nyota hosts a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 187 Mt at 306 ppm U3O8 containing 124.6 Mlbs U3O8. Nyota is being developed by global uranium company Uranium One. The Nyota deposit and the deposits and prospects on the Mkuju Project are underlain by continental sediments of Triassic aged sediments of the Karoo Supergroup which are considered highly prospective for uranium. Drilling commenced during June 2024. 4 holes have been completed at the SWC target.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Gladiator Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

GLA:AU
Gladiator Resources
Gladiator Resources (ASX:GLA)

Gladiator Resources


