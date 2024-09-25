Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Lode Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

Significant Expansion of Stated Resources at Lake Maitland and the Wiluna Uranium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Sirona Biochem

SBM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
True North Copper

Geophysics Reveal Further Highly Prospective Targets at Mt Oxide Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce results from the geophysical survey at the Mt Gordon and Aquila prospects, part of TNC’s Mt Oxide Project, 140km north of Mt Isa in Queensland. The survey has been supported by a $300,000 Queensland Government Collaborate Exploration Initiative (CEI) Grant.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Three MIMDAS Induced Polarisation (IP) and Magnetotelluric (MT) lines at the historic Mt Gordon Copper Mine and Aquila prospect have revealed multiple unexplored geophysical targets with similar signatures to the Vero Cu-Ag-Co resource at Mt Oxide.
  • Mt Gordon – Three new shallow and untested anomalies, similar to the Vero resource, have been identified and are partially coincident with historic drilling intersections, including 1.9m @ 3.0% Cu from 106m downhole in ECM11.
  • Aquila –Chargeability highs of 15mV/V from two MIMDAS lines spaced 85m apart are coincident with mapped iron oxide-rich breccias which returned up to 0.94% Cu in rock chip samples2.
    • A 20m wide, shallow highly chargeable anomaly associated with a 150m long trend of fault breccias with anomalous Cu +/- Ag-As-Bi and no previous drilling.
    • A 20m wide and up to 25m deep +25mV/V chargeability and <250ohm.m conductivity anomaly, un-drill tested and correlating with a Dorman trending structure 80m below surface.
  • Next Steps
    • The geophysical survey is nearing completion with processing pending on Ivena North and an additional line being undertaken at Camp Gossans to test the strike extent of the anomaly at Camp Gossans and the new Black Marlin target3.
    • True North Copper’s Exploration team are currently sampling recently identified mineralised structures at Aquila, Rhea and Black Marlin.
    • The new geophysics will be integrated with ongoing mapping and surface geochemical sampling campaigns to identify and prioritise targets for future drill campaigns.
    • Heritage clearance and access planning for drilling has commenced.

COMMENT

True North Copper’s Managing Director, Bevan Jones said:

“Our geophysical survey at Mt Oxide has revealed several new, highly prospective targets that share similar characteristics with our high-grade Vero deposit. The results of this survey, which has been supported by a Queensland Government CEI Grant, have uncovered significant anomalies at both the historic Mt Gordon Copper Mine and Aquila prospect. These results are in addition to the positive results at Vero and Camp Gossans announced in August. With these exciting developments, we’re optimistic about expanding our exploration footprint and identifying additional drill targets. The continued integration of geophysics, mapping, and sampling will be key to advancing our future exploration programs at Mt Oxide, including the design of the next phase of drilling.”

Figure 1. Location of the Mt Oxide Project, within context of Mt Isa Inlier.

Mt Oxide MIMDAS Survey Results Summary

In July 2024, TNC announced it had commenced its leading edge MIMDAS Induced Polarisation (IP), Resistivity and Magnetotellurics (MT) geophysical survey (MIMDAS survey) at Mt Oxide4. Partial funding of $300k was granted to TNC in Round 8 of the Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) to undertake the survey (Figure 6).

The MIMDAS survey has aimed to identify potential sulphide mineralisation developed below numerous leached gossan zones and build an improved understanding of the regional scale structural and geological architecture. Two previously reported lines identified chargeability anomalies correlating with mineralisation in the Vero resource and a series of untested anomalies including a chargeability anomaly 1km east of Vero, and two chargeability high responses at Camp Gossans3 beneath outcropping breccias with similar surface geochemical signatures to the Esperanza Deposit5. The coincidence of anomalies directly associated with the Vero resource highlights the applicability of MIMDAS to target copper-silver mineralisation within the Mt Oxide District.

Three additional lines have recently been completed, including two lines 85m apart for 2.3 line-kms over the highly prospective Aquila prospect and one line for 1.5 line-kms over the historic Mt Gordon Copper Mine (Figure 2).

At Aquila, the survey has identified two (2) chargeability responses in the Mount Gordon Fault Zone and the Dorman fault trend, and one conductivity response below a geochemically anomalous fault breccia.

At Mt Gordon, the survey has identified four (4) chargeability responses in the Mount Gordon Fault Zone and in resistive sandstone over a 600m wide chargeability trend.

The geophysical survey is nearing completion with processing pending on Ivena North and an additional line at Camp Gossans, 150m northeast of the line completed in August that returned a very high-order chargeability anomaly coincident with mapped Gossans and defined the new Black Marlin Target3.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscopper explorationcopper stocksasx:tnccopper investingCopper Investing
TNC:AU
True North Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

True North Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Copper ore.

Cobre and BHP in Talks for Copper-Silver Exploration in Botswana

Cobre (ASX:CBE) and a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) have signed a letter of intent to exclusively negotiate a material earn-in joint venture agreement.

The partnership will target Cobre’s Kitlanya West and East copper projects, both of which are located on the northern and southern basin margins of the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana.

According to Cobre's Monday (September 23) press release, the news follows its participation in BHP’s Xplor program, which funded a recently completed seismic survey at the Kitlanya West site.

Keep reading...Show less
Norwegian flag on the back of boat.

Greenpeace: Deep-Sea Mining in Norway Could Harm Marine Biodiversity

Plans to open the Arctic seabed for deep-sea mining are raising alarms among environmentalists, particularly in light of new findings highlighting the potential damage to one of the world’s least explored ecosystems.

A recent report by Greenpeace warns that Norway’s decision to allow mineral exploration in Arctic waters could irreparably harm marine biodiversity, including species that are vital to the region’s ecological balance.

The area in question lies within the Norwegian Exclusive Economic Zone, specifically a section of the Arctic Ocean known as the Mohns Ridge. This region is believed to be rich in rare minerals like cobalt, nickel and manganese — elements that are critical for modern technology, including electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure.

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

American West Signs Formal Agreement for A$18.8 Million Royalty Funding for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Funds under the royalty package to be accessed this week

American West Metals Ltd (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a definitive formal agreement with TMRF Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P. (Taurus) whereby Taurus will provide funding of up to US$12.5 million (A$18.8 million1) under a royalty package for the Storm Copper Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Cobre Limited Logo

BHP and CBE Sign Letter of Intent to Explore for Tier 1 Copper-Silver Deposits in Botswana

Cobre Limited (ASX: CBE, Cobre or Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed a letter of intent to negotiate exclusively with a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group Ltd (BHP) for a material earn-in joint venture agreement over Cobre's Kitlanya West and East Copper Projects (Kitlanya Projects), located on the northern and southern basin margins of the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana (Proposed Transaction). The Proposed Transaction follows on from Cobre's successful participation in the BHP Xplor program which also provided funding for the recently completed seismic survey on the Kitlanya West project (see ASX announcements of 23 January 2024 and 22 August 2024)

Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals Limited

Multiple Exciting High-Potential VMS Targets Identified at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Evelyn deposit (Evelyn), part of the Whim Creek Project, located 115km southwest of Port Hedland (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Two groups of chess pieces merging.

Titan Forms Joint Venture for Linderos Project with Hancock Prospecting Subsidiary

Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM,OTC Pink:TTTNF) announced it has executed a binding joint venture and earn-in deal with Hancock Prospecting subsidiary Hanrine Ecuadorian Exploration and Mining.

According to Titan's Wednesday (September 18) release, the deal concerns the company's Southern Ecuador-based Linderos copper project, in which Hanrine will be able to acquire up to an 80 percent interest.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Hanrine, who have a well-established team in-country with the technical capability and financial capacity for us to mutually benefit from exploration success alongside contribution to the economy of Ecuador," said Titan CEO Melanie Leighton, emphasising the company's excitement about Linderos.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

True North Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

True North Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Appointment of Mr Serge Hayon as Managing Director

Outstanding Drill Results Confirm High Grade Uranium Mineralisation at the Ashburton Project

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Appointment of Mr Serge Hayon as Managing Director

Gold Investing

Outstanding Drill Results Confirm High Grade Uranium Mineralisation at the Ashburton Project

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

Precious Metals Investing

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Significant Iron Ore Potential on Newly Acquired Exploration Licenses in Liberia

×