FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results of the summer 2021 infill drilling program at the Baptiste Project (the " Project ") at the Company's 100%-owned Decar Nickel District (the " District ") in central British Columbia.  These results are highlighted by hole 21BAP073, which returned the third-highest grading broad interval of near-surface nickel mineralization in the Project's history.

Highlights

  • Results validated the PEA block model and potentially expanded higher grade, near-surface DTR nickel mineralization at the Baptiste deposit beyond the 2020 PEA resource model
  • Holes in the area of the planned starter pit in the southeastern portion of the Baptiste deposit all returned near-surface, broad intervals with average DTR Nickel grades at or above the global resource grade of 0.120% DTR nickel, including:
    • 21BAP071 intersected 153.0 m grading 0.128% DTR nickel from 47 m downhole, including 79.0 m grading 0.139% DTR nickel (see Note 2 below regarding true width)
    • 21BAP072 intersected 282.0 m grading 0.128% DTR nickel from 39 m downhole, including 119.8 m grading 0.146% DTR nickel
    • 21BAP073 intersected 254.9 m grading 0.151% DTR nickel from 48.1 m downhole, including 157.3 m grading 0.154% DTR nickel, representing the third-highest grading, near-surface interval ever intersected at the Baptiste deposit
    • 21BAP074 intersected 317.2 m grading 0.135% DTR nickel from 33.8 m downhole, including 114.0 m grading 0.159 % DTR nickel
    • 21BAP075 intersected 136.4 m 0.120% DTR nickel from 39 m downhole

"We are very pleased to see that the 2021 drill results validated the 2020 PEA block model, while continuing to showcase very strong, near-surface DTR nickel grades in the Baptiste starter pit area," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO.  "We expect these results will confirm the conversion of inferred mineralization to the indicated category for a mineral resource estimate in support of a preliminary feasibility study at Baptiste, which stands as the world's third largest undeveloped nickel deposit."

Background

The 2021 Baptiste drilling campaign was designed to convert near-surface inferred resources to the indicated classification to support an eventual Baptiste preliminary feasibility study.  The mine plan from the NI 43-101 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (" 2020 PEA ") envisaged the mining of a total of approximately 1.5 billion tonnes of indicated and inferred material averaging 0.120% Davis Tube magnetically recoverable (" DTR ") nickel over the Project's 35-year mine life, with approximately 89% of this mineralization classified in the indicated category and 11% in the inferred category.

The 2020 PEA highlighted the Baptiste Project's potential to deliver robust operating margins throughout the nickel price cycle, generating an after-tax net present value (" NPV 8% ") of US$1.7 billion and after-tax internal rate of return (" IRR ") of 18.3% at an assumed nickel price of US$7.75 /lb.  At the recent nickel price of $12.00 /lb., the Project would generate an after-tax NPV 8 % of US$4.3 billion and after-tax IRR of 30.2%, based on 2020 PEA metrics.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves.  Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.  There is no certainty that the conclusions or results as reported in the PEA will be realized.

2021 Drilling Results

The ten holes drilled during last year's campaign are the first holes drilled at Baptiste since 2017.  Figure 1 below provides a plan map of the locations for all holes drilled at Baptiste since the Project's inception, including those drilled in 2021.  Table 1 summarizes the significant assays returned in the ten holes.

Table 1: Baptiste Deposit Drill Hole Results

Hole 1

Intersections 2

DTR Nickel (%) 3

Total Nickel (%) 3

From

To

Length

21BAP071

47.0

200.0

153.0

0.128

0.194

including

47.0

126.0

79.0

0.139

0.191







21BAP072

39.0

321.0

282.0

0.128

0.193

including

39.0

158.8

119.8

0.146

0.196

and

158.8

285.0

126.2

0.131

0.194







21BAP073

48.1

303.0

254.9

0.151

0.189

including

145.7

303.0

157.3

0.154

0.191

and

48.1

145.7

97.6

0.146

0.186







21BAP074

33.8

351.0

317.2

0.135

0.202

including

237.0

351.0

114.0

0.159

0.209

and

33.8

237.0

203.2

0.122

0.198







21BAP075

39.0

175.4

136.4

0.120

0.197







21BAP083

8.9

138.0

129.2

0.112

0.198







21BAP084

31.0

151.0

120.0

0.112

0.199







21BAP086

0.0

223.0

223.0

0.109

0.236







21BAP087

3.0

147.0

144.0

0.147

0.208

1 An additional 7 short, vertical holes (21BAP076 to 21BAP082) were drilled to define the location of a future bulk sample for metallurgical test work. These were used to further inform the Project's bedrock model.  Full assays results are not yet available for hole 21BAP085; see discussion of 21BAP085 below.

2 The vertical depth (true width) of all quoted intersections in this news release is interpreted to be approximately 75% of downhole depth.

3 Core samples are assayed for "total nickel" and Davis Tube Recoverable ("DTR") nickel."  "DTR nickel" analyses measure only the magnetically recoverable nickel hosted in awaruite (nickel-iron alloy), whereas the "total nickel" analyses measure both magnetically and non-magnetically recoverable nickel. The Davis Tube method is in effect a mini-scale metallurgical test procedure used to provide a more accurate measure of recoverable nickel and is the global industry-standard geometallurgical test for magnetic recovery operations and exploration projects.  See "Sampling and Analytical Method", below.

In general, results from the 2021 Baptiste in-fill drilling program validated the PEA block model.  In particular, drilling results in the starter pit area (holes 21BAP071 to 21BAP075) returned the expected nearer-surface, higher-grade tonnage.  Upon a future update of the Baptiste resource model, it is expected that the intended conversion from inferred to indicated categorization will be realized.  In addition, the drilling results also improve the Company's understanding of dikes and their influence on internal dilution, yielding further benefits in an eventual resource model update.

Hole 21BAP071 was collared within the 2020 PEA resource pit outline and drilled to the northwest at an angle of minus 58 degrees.  Drilling intersected bedrock at a depth of 47 m downhole, with strong awaruite mineralization extending to 200 m .  Weaker awaruite mineralization characterized the remainder of the hole due to pervasive Iron Carbonate alteration.  Results include a 2.5 m section of gabbro dike.

21BAP072 was collared 170 m along strike from 21BAP071 and drilled to the north at an angle of minus 61 degrees.  Drilling intersected bedrock at 39 m , with strong awaruite mineralization extending to 285 m .  Weaker awaruite mineralization characterized the remainder of the hole due to pervasive iron carbonate alteration.  Results include 11.6 m and 6.37 m sections of gabbro dike.

21BAP073 was collared approximately 300 m south of 21BAP072 and drilled to the northwest at an angle of minus 61 degrees.  Drilling intersected bedrock at 48.1 m , with strong awaruite mineralization extending the remaining length of the hole to 303 m .  Results include several 1- 3 m gabbro dikes.

21BAP074 was collared approximately 135 m along strike of 21BAP073 and drilled to the northeast at an angle of minus 61 degrees.  Drilling intersected bedrock at 33.8 m , with strong awaruite mineralization extending the remaining length of the hole to 351 m .  Results include several 1- 3 m gabbro dikes.

21BAP075 was collared approximately 185 m along strike from 21BAP071 and drilled to the southwest at an angle of minus 60 degrees.  Drilling intersected bedrock at 39 m , with strong awaruite mineralization extending the remaining length of the hole to 175.4 m .  Results include two 1- 3 m dikes.

21BAP083 was collared 165 m along strike to the northwest from 21BAP084.  Drilling intersected bedrock at 8.9 m , with moderate awaruite mineralization extending to 138 m .  This mineralization was associated with a higher degree of antigorite alteration.  A larger 5.82 m gabbro dike was encountered near the end of the hole.

21BAP084 was collared within the northeastern section of the Baptiste deposit and drilled to the northeast at an angle of minus 60 degrees. Drilling intersected bedrock at 31 m , with moderate awaruite mineralization extending to 151 m .  The results included two 2- 4 m gabbro dikes.

21BAP085 was collared adjacent to 21BAP86, drilling to the southwest at an angle of minus 60 degrees.  Drilling intersected bedrock at the collar with moderate awaruite mineralization extending the remaining length of the hole to 161.6 m .  Assay results from the top of the hole to 77.9 m have not been finalized; from 77.9 m to the end of the hole at 161.6 m , the hole encountered 83.7 m grading 0.120% DTR Ni (0.190% total Ni).

21BAP086 was collared within the northwestern portion of the Baptiste deposit and drilled to the northeast at an angle of minus 60 degrees.  Drilling intersected bedrock at the collar, with moderate awaruite mineralization extending from 43 m to 159 m downhole.

21BAP087 was collared 245 m to the west of 21BAP086 and drilled to the northeast at an angle of minus 61 degrees.  Drilling intersected bedrock at 3 m , with strong awaruite mineralization extending from 3 m to 147 m .

Sampling and Analytical Method

For a description of the Company's sampling and analytical method, including a description of QA/QC procedures, see the news release dated October 19, 2021 .

Peter Bradshaw , P. Eng., FPX Nickel's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The district is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four.  Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed.  The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit.  The Van target was not drill-tested at that time as bedrock exposures in the area were very poor prior to more recent logging activity.  In 2021, the Company executed a maiden drilling program at Van, which has returned promising results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nickel plays a vital role in electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing, a sector that sees rapid expansion year after year. Market research projects a growing nickel demand to reach upwards of 1.3 million metric tonnes per annum by 2030 as nickel content in electric vehicles increases to over 40 kilograms per car battery.

Despite its significant role in powering a global shift to greener energies, analysts also project an undersupply of nickel for the next several years due to decreasing production and a lack of new active mines. Mining companies operating high-grade nickel projects offer investors exposure to a market that has great economic growth and success potential.

One such company is FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX) (OTXQB: FPOCF), focused on exploring and developing its wholly-owned advanced development-stage Tier 1 Baptiste project in the Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company’s project developments demonstrate the Decar Nickel District’s potential to supply high-concentration nickel and cobalt sulfates suitable for the growing electric vehicle battery industry as well as more traditional markets for nickel such as stainless steel.

FPX Nickel Decar Nickel District

The Decar Nickel District hosts the Baptiste project, which leverages an existing 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and mineral resource estimate. Together, these NI 43-101 compliant reports show the Baptiste project has the potential to become one of the world’s largest-scale, lowest-cost nickel producers. The positive geological interpretation of the Van target at Decar offers further blue sky potential for the Decar property.

FPX Nickel Decar Nickel District

The Decar Nickel District project has the potential to mimic the successes of its geographic neighbors such as New Gold’s (TSX:NGD, NYSEMKT:NGD) CAD$1.8 billion Blackwater Gold open-pit project, which recently received federal and provincial environmental assessment certificates, a key milestone on the path to becoming a fully-permitted mine.

FPX Nickel released an updated PEA for the Baptiste project in 2020. According to the report, at the PEA base case of US$7.75 /lb nickel, the Baptiste Project is expected to generate an after-tax net present value of US$1.7 billion and an after-tax internal rate of return of 18.3 percent.

Additionally, the company closed $16.1 million in a bought deal public offering in April 2021. FPX Nickel intends to put net proceeds of the financing towards the exploration and development of the Baptiste nickel project.

The Baptiste project presents FPX Nickel with the potential to produce refined nickel with a significantly lower carbon footprint than other sources of production in the global nickel industry. Recent leach testing of awaruite nickel concentrates produced from Baptiste achieved nickel recoveries of 98.8 percent to 99.5 percent in producing a high-purity chemical solution containing 69.4 to 70.1 g/L nickel.

One of FPX Nickel’s long-term goals for the Baptiste project is to build a carbon-neutral mining operation. In keeping with that goal, FPX Nickel and mining companies such as Anglo American majority-owned (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) DeBeers and Canada’s Government has co-founded a multi-university led research program aimed at studying carbon capture and storage at mining sites.

FPX Nickel Decar Nickel District

FPX Nickel’s management team consists of highly experienced capital markets and mining professionals, including chairman of the Board, Dr. Peter Bradshaw and director Rob Pease. With nearly five decades of mineral exploration experience across 30 countries, Dr. Bradshaw has made numerous key discoveries earning him the honorable distinction of being a Member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

Additionally, geologist Rob Pease has more than 30 years of experience in exploration, mine development and construction, including as the former CEO of Terrane Metals during the development of the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine was later acquired by Thompson Creek for C$650 million. Pease also served as the former director of Richfield Ventures, which was acquired along with the Blackwater Gold project by New Gold for CAD$500 million.

FPX Nickel’s Company Highlights

  • FPX Nickel is a Canadian resource company focused on exploring and developing its wholly-owned advanced development-stage Baptiste nickel project in the Decar Nickel District, central British Columbia.
  • The company favorably leverages a low-cost operation and mining best practices. It operates one of the few major nickel deposits in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of British Columbia.
  • The Baptiste property hosts high-grade nickel mineralization with low impurities and little to no sulfides. This production-quality asset has potential applications for direct feed to stainless steel or the electric vehicle battery market, with recoveries coming in at 98.8 percent to 99.5 percent.
  • FPX Nickel operates a tight share structure consisting largely of management and other strategic high net-worth and institutional shareholders at approximately 18.5 percent and 35 percent holding, respectively.
  • Baptiste’s amended PEA highlights the project’s potential to be among the world’s lowest-cost nickel mines in operating costs and capital intensity.

FPX Nickel’s Key Projects

FPX Nickel Decar Nickel District

Decar Nickel District – Baptiste Project

The Decar Nickel District covers 245 square kilometers and 80 kilometers west of the Mt. Milligan mine, central British Columbia. The property hosts the highly prospective Baptiste nickel project, which has the potential to become the world’s best development-stage nickel project. The asset is accessible via logging and paved road, with railway and hydropower nearby.

In February 2021, the company released results from initial field tests, demonstrating the potential for significant direct air carbon capture in the tailings on the property. “These exciting results mark an important step in our objective to develop Baptiste as the world’s first large-scale, carbon-neutral nickel operation,” commented FPX Nickel president and CEO Martin Turenne.

FPX Nickel Decar Nickel District

Baptiste hosts nickel-iron alloy mineralization, bulk-tonnage potential and open-pit nickel mining possibilities across its four primary targets. Exploration has also indicated resources at an average grade of 0.123 percent DTR nickel for 2.3 million tonnes and 391 million tonnes of inferred resources with an average grade of 0.115 percent DTR nickel. Its main Van target is drill-ready with advantageously mild-pressure leaching conditions.

Since 2010, FPX Nickel has spent approximately CAD$25 million in the exploration and development of Decar. The company put this funding towards surface sampling, PEA reporting, processing plant construction and diamond drilling campaigns.

FPX Nickel’s Management Team

Martin Turenne, CA - President, CEO & Director

Martin Turenne is a senior executive with over 15 years of experience in the commodities industry, including over five years in the mining industry. He has extensive leadership experience in strategic management, fundraising, economic analysis, financial reporting, regulatory compliance and corporate tax. Turenne formerly served as CFO of First Point Minerals Corp. from 2012 to 2015 and in positions at KPMG LLP and Methanex Corporation. He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Erin Wilson P. Geo - Principal Geologist

Ms. Wilson has over 18 years' experience in exploration, resource and mine geology. In her previous role as the Chief Mine Geologist for Pure Gold Mining, she had oversight and responsibility for mine site geological and block models, working with senior management in developing geological work programs and managing a strong safety culture in compliance with company policies and occupational health and safety regulations. Prior to joining Pure Gold Mining, Ms. Wilson worked in a number of roles for Goldcorp and Newmont at the Red Lake Gold Mines for nine years. As the lead Exploration Geologist and Production Geologist at the Couchenour Project, she developed and managed multi-million dollar work programs, supervising geological site personnel and integrating drill results for the growth of mineral reserves and resources at the project.

Trevor Rabb, P.Geo. - Consulting Geologist

Trevor Rabb is a professional geologist with over ten years of experience in mineral exploration, including over five years specializing in nickel-iron alloy deposits. Rabb formerly served as First Point’s senior geologist and VP of Exploration from 2010 to 2016. He was a crucial player in exploration discoveries for First Point’s Decar, Mich, Wale and Klow properties.

Christopher Mitchell, P.Eng., MBA - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Christopher Mitchell is a business consultant with more than 40 years of experience in the mineral industry. He served as senior VP of Viceroy Resource Corp., executive VP and CFO of Orvana Minerals Corp. Mitchell holds MBA and M.Sc. degrees, University of British Columbia and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia. He is also a director of Endurance Gold Corp.

Dr. Peter M. D. Bradshaw, P.Eng. - Chairman

Dr. Peter Bradshaw is a geologist with 45 years of international mineral exploration experience in over 30 countries with Barringer Research, Placer Dome and Orvana Minerals. He is a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. Dr. Bradshaw’s key discoveries and projects he was directly involved with include: Porgera Gold Mine, Papua New Guinea; Kidston Gold Mine, Queensland, Australia; Misima Gold Mine, Papua New Guinea; Big Bell Gold Mine, Western Australia; Omai Gold Mine, Guyana; Decar Nickel Project, British Columbia, Canada; director of Aquila Resources; co-founder and first chairman of the Mineral Deposit Research Unit, University of British Columbia.

Rob Pease, P. Geo. - Director

Rob Pease is a geologist with over 30 years of experience in exploration, mine development and construction. He served as the former CEO of Terrane Metals, acquired by Thompson Creek for CAD$650 million. Pease also served as the former director of Richfield Ventures, acquired by New Gold for CAD$500 million. He is a Director of Pure Gold Mining Inc. and Liberty Gold Corp.

William H. Myckatyn - Director

William Myckatyn is a mining engineer with over 34 years of experience in the mining industry. Myckatyn is the founder and CEO of Quadra Mining Ltd. He served as chairman and subsequently co-chairman of Quadra FNX Mining until its takeover in 2012. Prior, Myckatyn was chairman, president and CEO of Dayton Mining Corp., where he led the restructuring and merger with Pacific Rim Mining Corp. He also served as the former president and CEO of Princeton Mining and Gibraltar Mines Ltd. For over 17 years, he worked for various operations controlled by Placer Dome Inc. and its associated predecessor companies, including four separate mines in Australia and the Philippines. He is a director of San Marco Resources and OceanaGold.

Peter Marshall, P. Eng. - Director

Peter Marshall is a mining engineer with 30 years of experience in mine development and construction. Marshall was formerly VP of Project Development at New Gold and SVP Project Development at Terrane Metals. He has extensive mine development experience in central British Columbia, including completing the Blackwater gold project feasibility study and development and early construction of Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine, acquired by Thompson Creek for CAD$650 million in 2010.

James S. Gilbert, MBA - Director

James Gilbert has more than 30 years of investment and transaction execution experience, with more than 20 years focused on the international mining and metals industry. Gilbert held senior management positions with Rothschild, Gerald Metals Inc. and Minera S.A., a private mining investment company. His experience covers mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, off-take and specialty refining agreements, joint venture negotiations and strategic marketing. He was formerly director of AQM Copper Inc., acquired by Teck Resources in 2016.

Dr. John A. McDonald, P.Geo. - Director

Dr. John McDonald is a geologist with more than 40 years of international experience as both a professor and mineral explorer. He served as VP of Exploration for both Diamondex and Winspear Diamonds Inc. He and his technical team were directly responsible for discovering and developing the Snap Lake diamond deposit. De Beers acquired Winspear’s majority ownership in the Snap Lake deposit for US$305 million in 2000. In 2000, McDonald received the HH “Spud” Huestis Award for excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration from the B.C. and Yukon Chamber of Mines. In January 2008, he received the Hugo Dummett Diamond Award for Excellence in Diamond Exploration and Development. He is a director of Canterra Minerals Corp., Hudson Resources Inc.and Independence Gold Corp.

Randy MacGillivray - Manager, Environment and Government Affairs

Mr. MacGillivray has over 25 years’ experience in permitting and community consultation and engagement activities at mining projects and operations in British Columbia and abroad. In his previous role at Centerra Gold’s Mount Milligan Mine and Kemess project in British Columbia , he was responsible for negotiating, implementing and maintaining compliance with Impact Benefit Agreement commitments and Environmental Assessment Certificate conditions. This experience included developing and leading joint implementation and environmental management committees with impacted First Nations in central and northern B.C. Prior to joining Centerra, Mr. MacGillivray occupied several senior environmental and community engagement roles in the mining industry, including as Director, Environment and Sustainability for Thompson Creek Metals Company, as Manager, Environment for Coeur Mining and as Environmental Superintendent for Barrick Gold’s Eskay Creek and Snip Mines in northwestern B.C. Mr. MacGillivray holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of British Columbia .

Kyle Marte, P. Eng. - Principal Metallurgist

Mr. Marte, formerly Senior Process Engineer with Fluor Canada Ltd. specializing in the metallurgical recovery of base and battery metals, will lead the advancement of the metallurgical understanding of FPX's projects, including the PEA-stage Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia. He has 15 years' mining industry experience in mineral processing and hydrometallurgy. In his role as Senior Process Engineer for Fluor, he led the metallurgical development for several base and battery metal projects for clients including, South32, ioneer, Albermarle, and Freeport McMoRan. Prior to joining Fluor, Mr. Marte acted as Senior Process Engineer at Wood (formerly Amec Foster Wheeler), where he led and/or supported process engineering for clients including Teck, Rio Tinto and Lundin Mining. Earlier in his career, he was the Lead Process Engineer for the Baja Mining Owner's Team on the Boleo project, supporting detailed design and commissioning of a whole-ore refinery producing copper cathode, cobalt cathode, and zinc sulphate salts.

Nickel Rock Provides An Update On Its Nickel Properties In British Columbia

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company" and "Nickel Rock") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: NICKLF) (FSE: NMK2) is pleased to announce the confirmation of a significant new nickel discovery from the maiden drilling program at the Van Target at nearby FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) Baptiste Deposit in the Decar Nickel District as announced by FPX Nickel Corp. on October 19, 2021 ( News Release ).

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Baptiste Project (“Baptiste” or the “Project”) at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada.

Production and Economic Highlights

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Harshaw, P. Eng., MBA, to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harshaw is a leading figure in the global nickel market, with over 30 years’ experience in the production and marketing of nickel products worldwide, including in his roles as the Vice President of Marketing and Operations for Asia Pacific and Vice President, Ontario Operations for Vale S.A. (“Vale”) until 2017.

“We are very happy to welcome Stuart to the FPX Nickel Board,” commented the Company’s Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. “Stuart has deep operational experience in the development and management of major nickel operations in North America and Asia, and has an extensive background in the marketing of nickel products to global consumers in the stainless steel and battery markets. As a recognized leader in the global nickel industry, he will play a critical role in helping us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, fostering the ongoing development of relationships with key strategic players in the nickel market, including offtakers, trading companies and major mining companies.”

FPX Nickel Confirms Anticipated Timing for Completion of Preliminary Economic Assessment on Baptiste Nickel Deposit

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its corporate activities, including its plans for the preparation of an updated National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) report on the Company’s Baptiste Deposit at its 100%-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. As previously disclosed in its news release dated February 25, 2020, the Company anticipates completion of the PEA in the late third quarter or fourth quarter of 2020.

FPX Nickel continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and the health and safety of its employees and consultants, who are being encouraged to work from home, where possible. The Company has access to all field and laboratory data which it requires to complete the preparation of the updated Baptiste PEA, and as a result does not anticipate any changes in the projected timeline for the completion of the study.

FPX Nickel Closes Private Placement for $1,500,000

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 8,333,332 shares at $0.18 per share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the “Offering”).

The closing follows receipt of Conditional Acceptance of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”). Within the next several days, FPX will be submitting the documentation needed the enable the Exchange to issue its Final Acceptance of the Offering. The Company anticipates receiving Final Acceptance shortly thereafter.

Electra Extends Cobalt and Copper Mineralization at Idaho Project

Electra Extends Cobalt and Copper Mineralization at Idaho Project

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce that drill results to the west of its Iron Creek cobalt-copper project has successfully extended mineralization by 130 metres along strike and by 110 metres at depth.

HIGHLIGHTS

Midnight Sun Announces DTC Eligibility

Midnight Sun Announces DTC Eligibility

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States. With DTC eligibility, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds, as well as giving new investors an opportunity to efficiently participate in the trading of Midnight Sun's common shares where their previous investing platform did not allow for non-DTC investing.

Noble Announces Dividend of Shares in Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Noble Announces Dividend of Shares in Canada Nickel Company Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 9, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that its Board of Directors approved a special dividend-in-kind (the " Dividend ") of common shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (trading symbol TSX-V: CNC) (" CNC") to Noble's shareholders.  The Dividend ratio will be 0.01725 of a CNC share per whole common share of Noble held (or approximately 1 CNC share per 58 Noble shares held).  No fractional shares will be distributed as part of the Dividend.  The shares of CNC being distributed were primarily acquired by Noble through the transaction that was most recently discussed in Noble's news release of December 20, 2021, as well as in other transactions.  After the Dividend has been distributed, Noble anticipates that it will continue to hold nearly 2 million common shares of CNC, not including the additional shares of CNC that Noble would receive if it completes the proposed transactions with CNC that are subject to approval by shareholders of Noble at its shareholder meeting on March 14, 2022.

Top 3 Canadian Cobalt Stocks of 2022

Top 3 Canadian Cobalt Stocks of 2022

Click here to read the previous top cobalt stocks article.

Like many other battery metals, cobalt has been steadily gaining in 2022 after a strong 2021. It started the year at US$70,500 per tonne, and had moved to US$79,295 as of early March.

Cobalt is essential to the lithium-ion batteries that are a large part of electric vehicles (EVs) and the clean energy movement. Experts expect rising EV purchases to continue driving demand for cobalt.

Below is a look at the three top cobalt stocks on the TSX and TSXV by share price performance. All year-to-date and share price information was obtained on March 7, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time. As of that time, no primary cobalt companies were up year-to-date, but all companies below have a secondary focus on the metal.

3 Biggest Cobalt Stocks on the ASX in 2022

Cobalt prices are on the rise, spurred by surging electric vehicle (EV) sales. EVs require lithium-ion batteries to run, and each battery could contain up to 15 kilograms of cobalt.

This means that as demand for EVs increases, so will demand for cobalt — and, as one of the top three cobalt-producing countries in the world, Australia finds itself in a position to capitalize on this demand.

Currently about 65 percent of cobalt output worldwide comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and that number is set to rise, according to the World Bank. However, Australia is proving itself a solid contender in the global cobalt market; though the country is only responsible for 5 percent the world’s cobalt output, it holds about 16 percent of cobalt reserves.

Group Ten Reports High-Grade Drill Results Spanning Seven Kilometers at Stillwater West, Demonstrating Significant Potential for Expansion of Critical Mineral Resources in Montana, USA

Group Ten Reports High-Grade Drill Results Spanning Seven Kilometers at Stillwater West, Demonstrating Significant Potential for Expansion of Critical Mineral Resources in Montana, USA

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") today reports partial results from four drill holes in a second tranche of drill results from the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA

Results continue to support the Company's priority objective of expanding the October 2021 inaugural mineral resource estimates, with multiple wide and highly mineralized intervals returned in step-out drilling at three deposit areas that span seven kilometers of the 12-kilometer core project area (see Figure 1). Mineralization remains open to expansion along trend and at depth in all deposit areas.

