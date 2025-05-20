FPX Nickel Provides Update on Affiliate Company CO2 Lock Corp.

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Affiliate Company CO2 Lock Corp.

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the activities of its affiliate company, CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock ").

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Background

In 2022, FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock as a self-funding subsidiary to pursue geoscience-related carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") opportunities via permanent mineralization of carbon dioxide. FPX retains 100% of the carbon credits associated with CCS on FPX's own properties, and can use any intellectual property developed by CO2 Lock for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

Since its inception, CO2 Lock has completed multiple field programs at its flagship SAM site in central British Columbia , including a successful CCS field program in 2023, which included drilling an exploration well. This achievement marked a significant milestone in the development of CO2 Lock's innovative in-situ CO 2 mineralization technology.

Commercial Updates

In recent months, CO2 Lock has achieved several commercial milestones, including the signing of preliminary agreements with key counterparties in the CCS value chain as follows:

  • Letter of Intent with Cielo Carbon Solutions (" Cielo ") and Carbon Quest outlining the framework for capturing and sequestering 100,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year, scaling up to a target of 1 million tonnes per year. This strategic relationship combines Cielo and Carbon Quest's point-source carbon capture solution with CO2 Lock's storage solution to create an end-to-end value chain from industrial emitters to the permanent storage of carbon dioxide.

  • Memorandum of Understanding with Ionada Carbon Solutions LLC (" Ionada ") to pursue a variety of commercial arrangements relating to the capture and storage of carbon dioxide and the related sale of carbon credits into the commercial market. The collaboration will integrate Ionada's proprietary carbon capture technology with CO2 Lock's permanent mineralization storage solutions, creating end-to-end carbon capture storage systems that are cost-effective and scalable.

  • Letter of Intent with a leading carbon marketplace platform (the " Platform "), under which the Platform will purchase up to 33% of the carbon credits generated annually from CO2 Lock's flagship SAM carbon sequestration site, representing the potential for over 300,000 verified carbon credits (tonnes) per year.

Following the successful field program in 2023, CO2 Lock has submitted an application for a carbon capture and storage exploratory reservoir license with British Columbia's Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions. Receipt of this license would provide CO2 Lock with the regulatory approval to advance the project towards commercial operations at the SAM project.

CO2 Lock Financing and Restructuring

CO2 Lock recently completed the final $600,000 tranche of its latest funding round, which raised a cumulative total of $1.7 million through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (" SAFE ") from third-party investors. Since its inception, CO2 Lock has raised a total of approximately $3.4 million from third-party investors.

In connection with the closing of the SAFE round, FPX and CO2 Lock have agreed to a restructuring of CO2 Lock's capital structure such that FPX's undiluted ownership interest in CO2 Lock has been reduced from approximately 88% (prior to the SAFE round) to 30% (on conclusion of the SAFE round). This restructuring better positions CO2 Lock to seek additional funding from third party investors going forward, while ensuring that FPX retains a meaningful ownership interest in CO2 Lock and enduring rights to utilize CO2 Lock's intellectual property for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2025/20/c0028.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelFPX:CATSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less

Exploring and developing the high-margin Baptiste nickel project in Canada

FPX Nickel Announces Board and Management Changes

FPX Nickel Announces Board and Management Changes

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Apai, P. Eng., as the Company's Vice President, Projects effective May 1, 2025 . Mr. Apai succeeds Andrew Osterloh who will be departing his role as a Company employee on May 9, 2025 . Further, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Osterloh will be nominated for election as a Board member at the Company's annual general meeting to be held on June 26, 2025 .

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Martin Turenne , President and CEO of FPX stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Andrew for his dedication and service to the Company. During Andrew's tenure and under his leadership, the Company has significantly improved the development basis for the Baptiste Nickel Project, including progressing technical maturity in the areas of metallurgy, engineering, and execution planning. We are grateful for his efforts and wish him the very best going forward."

Mr. Turenne continued, "I am delighted to welcome Dan to our senior management team. Dan has been a valuable contributor since he joined the Company in January 2023 as our Engineering Manager. Dan brings a wealth of knowledge from prior experience developing and commissioning multiple large-scale projects and his deep familiarity with Baptiste will ensure a smooth transition as we further advance the Project."

"We are very happy to welcome Andrew to the FPX Board," commented the Company's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw . "Andrew has demonstrated exceptional leadership in progressing Baptiste through the development of the prefeasibility and refinery studies. His deep understanding of the Project and strategic insights will be a significant asset to our Board. We look forward to his contributions as a Board member to the Company's continued success."

Mr. Osterloh joined FPX in June 2021 , bringing with him extensive experience from project management roles at Fluor Canada and site operations positions at several notable mining projects, including Eskay Creek (that is now being redeveloped by Skeena Gold & Silver) and Huckleberry, operated by Imperial Metals, both located in British Columbia . Mr. Osterloh will be assuming the role of VP, Engineering & Construction at Skeena Gold & Silver, as the Company undertakes redevelopment of the Eskay Creek Project.

Mr. Apai, the Company's Engineering Manager since January 2023 , has over twenty years' mining industry experience in civil engineering and engineering management over a diverse range of projects. As Principal Civil Engineer for Fluor Canada, he led study and detailed engineering works for numerous large-scale mining projects for clients including Teck, Newmont, BHP, First Quantum, Glencore, Josemaria Resources, and Newcrest. Dan's technical expertise includes site layout, earthworks, water management, linear facilities (i.e., roads, powerlines, pipelines), and water supply systems – all elements that strongly influence the capital intensity, permitability, and operability of mining projects. Mr. Apai is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Western Australia .

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high grade product that does not required any intermediate smelting or complex refining. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2025/29/c3955.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Provides Update on 2025 Community Initiatives

FPX Nickel Provides Update on 2025 Community Initiatives

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on recent community investment initiatives. FPX is committed to positively contributing to the communities where we operate through investments in programs or organizations that address inequality and are strongly aligned with Company values. FPX established the Community Office in 2024 in Fort St. James which is located approximately 90 km from the Baptiste Nickel Project (the " Project "). The Company hosts regular open houses which offer the opportunity for local community members to learn about the Company, its employees, and the Project, and to provide early feedback to inform the Company's activities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Extension to Generative Exploration Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Announces Extension to Generative Exploration Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the extension of the Company's Global Generative Exploration Alliance (the " Generative Alliance ") with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). Building on strong progress achieved through the first two years of the Generative Alliance, FPX and JOGMEC have agreed to convert the arrangement into an open-ended joint venture going forward. The program will remain focused on the global identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel properties similar in geological character to the Company's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Publishes Scoping Study Report for North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery

FPX Nickel Publishes Scoping Study Report for North America's Largest Nickel Sulphate Refinery

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that further to its news release dated February 24, 2025 it has published the Report for the Awaruite Refinery Scoping Study (the " Study ") on its website at https:fpxnickel.comprojects-overviewawaruite-refinery .

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The Study demonstrates a compelling business case for the development of a standalone refinery (the " Refinery ") to refine awaruite concentrate into battery-grade nickel sulphate for the electric vehicle (" EV ") industry, along with producing valuable cobalt, copper, and ammonium sulphate by-products. The Study has been prepared by Wood Canada Limited and all amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

  • Strong Economics: After-tax NPV 8% of $445 million and IRR of 20% at $8.50 /lb Ni
  • Large-Scale, Long Life : 40-year operating life producing 32,000 tpa of nickel contained in battery-grade nickel sulphate
  • Valuable Products: Production of battery-grade nickel sulphate for the EV industry, and by-products including cobalt, copper, and ammonium sulphate, a valuable fertilizer product for the agricultural sector
  • Low Cost: Total estimated operating costs of $1,598 /t Ni, or $133 /t Ni ( $0.06 /lb Ni) on a by-product basis for refining awaruite concentrate to battery-grade nickel sulphate, resulting in total all-in production costs of $8,290 /t Ni ( $3.76 /lb Ni) for nickel sulphate generated from awaruite mineralization (inclusive of mining, processing, refining, on a by-product basis), with both figures ranking in the lowest decile of the respective global nickel sulphate cost curves
  • Low Carbon : A carbon intensity of 0.2 tCO2/t Ni for refining operations, resulting in a total all-in carbon intensity of 1.4 t CO2/t Ni for nickel sulphate generated from awaruite mineralization, which is magnitudes lower than current nickel sulphate production routes

The Study reinforces the opportunity for the development of an integrated, made-in- Canada solution from mine-to-battery, utilizing awaruite concentrate as a lynchpin source of nickel, with conventional refining steps underpinning low-cost, low-carbon nickel production for use in domestic and allied country EV battery supply chains. The Study is described more fully in the FPX news release dated February 24, 2025 , and incorporates the flowsheet advancements outlined in the Company's previously reported pilot-scale hydrometallurgical testwork results (see the FPX news release dated October 15, 2024 ).

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX's Senior Vice President, Projects and Operations, has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including those which relate to the proposed development of the Refinery, the intended processing of commercially available awaruite concentrate at the Refinery and the ability to obtain same; the projected economics of the Refinery, including capital cost; operating costs; NPV; IRR; carbon intensity; processing life; growth of the EV market; marketability of the concentrate; growth of demand for nickel sulphate and pricing therefor; and all other statements, other than statements of historical facts. These statements address future events and conditions and actual results could differ from those currently projected.  The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the public reports and filings for FPX, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com . Although FPX believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, FPX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2025/31/c8434.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

Global Nickel Mining Market Size Forecasted to Reach $100 Billion By 2034 as Demand for Electric Vehicles Rises

FN Media Group News Commentary - The mining industry's increasing focus on sustainability and responsible practices is influencing nickel mining. Companies are adopting environmentally friendly processes to meet regulatory standards and consumer expectations. According to a recent report from Precedence Research said: "The global nickel mining market size is calculated at USD 56.42 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach around USD 100.29 billion by 2034, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2025 to 2034. The Asia Pacific market size surpassed USD 30.81 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD MillionBillion), with 2024 as the base year. The global nickel mining market size accounted for USD 53.12 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 56.42 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 100.29 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2025 to 2034." It continued: "North America is set for swift expansion in the nickel mining market owing to a heightened need for nickel in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and renewable energy applications. The region's commitment to clean energy initiatives and carbon reduction fuels the demand for nickel, essential in EV battery production. Supported by favorable government policies, investments in sustainable mining methods, and advancements in mining technologies, North America stands as a pivotal player in the growing nickel mining sector on the global stage. The rapid expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) market stands as a pivotal catalyst, driving a surge in nickel demand. Nickel's indispensable role in electric vehicle batteries positions it as a cornerstone element in this burgeoning market. Projections from the International Energy Agency (IEA) indicate a noteworthy 41% increase in global electric car sales, surpassing 3 million units in 2020, underscoring the heightened nickel consumption associated with the EV boom."   Active Companies mentioned in the article includes: First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSX-V: FAN), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), FPX Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FPOCF) (TSX-V: FPX), Power Metallic Mines Inc. (OTCBB: PNPNF) (TSX-V: PNPN).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective May 23, 2025.

The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on various factors, including financial performance, stage of development, and available resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's highest designation and is reserved for more advanced companies with significant financial resources. This upgrade signifies Silver47's continued growth and its commitment to providing long-term value for its shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 6, 2025, the Company has issued 6,285,722 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), representing 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of May 20, 2025, to Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") and completed the required payment of $25,000 CAD to Riverside, all pursuant to the terms and conditions of the option agreement among the Company, Riverside and its wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. De C.V, dated May 5, 2025, in respect of the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement project located in Sonora, Mexico (the "La Union Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Nordic Resources (NNL:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Download the PDF here.

High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

Download the PDF here.

Anteros Identifies High-Grade Copper-Gold Targets at the Strickland VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Identifies High-Grade Copper-Gold Targets at the Strickland VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from recent assessment work at its 100% owned Strickland VMS Property ("Strickland" or the "Property") in southwestern Newfoundland. The work focused on the digitization and interpretation of multi-element geochemical data from historic trenching, advancing drill targeting efforts on this underexplored polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system.

Prior to its public listing, Anteros commissioned the compilation, digitization, and 3D geological modelling of the Strickland VMS system in 2023 and 2024. This foundational work established a strong understanding of Property's geology, alteration, and structure, and enhanced the understanding of multiple mineralized zones along a 1.4 kilometre trend (Figure 1). Since going public, Anteros has advanced the project through targeted follow-up, focusing on geochemical vectoring and priority zone refinement. The 2025 program confirmed compelling indicators of feeder-style alteration and mineralization in underexplored zones and highlighted several new high-priority exploration targets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Gold Investing

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Gold Investing

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Comments on Peruvian Government Reform Centralizing Oversight of Small-Scale Mining Under Ministry of Energy and Mines

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Schedules Start of Drill Program for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

Energy Investing

Purepoint Completes Initial Drill Program Along Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor at Smart Lake JV

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Rock Samples up to 11.21 g/t Au and 23.3 g/t Ag at Tahami South, Colombia

×