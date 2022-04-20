Continuity of cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper intercepts established in Peanut Lake Zone Fortune Minerals Limited is pleased to report results from the 2021 drill program on its 100%-owned NICO Critical Minerals project in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. The NICO Project is comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine, mill and concentrator in the NWT and a planned hydrometallurgical refinery in ...

FT:CA