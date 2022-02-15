First Quantum Minerals Ltd. today reported results for the three months and year-ended December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2021 the Company reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $247 million adjusted earnings 1 of $306 million and cash flows from operating activities of $760 million . For the year-ended 2021, the Company reported net earnings attributable to ...

FM:CA,FQVLF