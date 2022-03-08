Falcon Gold Corp. , ; is pleased to inform a technical report has been completed on Esperanza Gold Project in La Rioja province Argentina. Dr. D. Rubiolo, QP for the project completed a site visit on December 5th 2021 Falcon has implemented a diversification strategy by acquiring the Esperanza Gold concessions covering an aggregate area of 10,303 hectares. The concessions are road accessible, located approximately ...

FG:CC