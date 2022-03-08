Base Metals Investing News
Falcon Gold Corp. , ; is pleased to inform a technical report has been completed on Esperanza Gold Project in La Rioja province Argentina. Dr. D. Rubiolo, QP for the project completed a site visit on December 5th 2021 Falcon has implemented a diversification strategy by acquiring the Esperanza Gold concessions covering an aggregate area of 10,303 hectares. The concessions are road accessible, located approximately ...

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to inform a technical report has been completed on Esperanza Gold Project in La Rioja province Argentina. Dr. D. Rubiolo, QP for the project completed a site visit on December 5th 2021

Falcon has implemented a diversification strategy by acquiring the Esperanza Gold concessions covering an aggregate area of 10,303 hectares. The concessions are road accessible, located approximately 55 kilometers south-southeast of the town of Chepes, this area contains prospective sheared quartz veins hosted in granitoid rocks of early Paleozoic age. High-grade gold mineralization was reportedly first discovered at end of 19th century at the Callanas, followed by limited mining conducted on a gold, silver, and copper zone.

In 1995, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) studied and completed; mapping, surface sampling, ground geophysical surveys, and drilling providing information on 30 different gold mineralization locations and historical mines throughout the area. JICA further drilled 900 meters of diamond drilling on the Callanas. Two of the holes returned encouraging intercepts assaying one meter at 9.11 g/t Au, 28.59 g/t Ag and 0.42 m at 24.3 g/t Au, 61.10 g/t Ag. More recently, Esperanza Resources has reported that the Callanas West zone has been followed along a northwest-southeast strike for approximately 4,000m.

Falcon Gold Corp (2018-2019) signed an initial agreement with Esperanza Resources S.A. and carried out a preliminary prospection collecting 73 samples. Results revealed high grade gold mineralization up to 50.12 g/t over 0.6m sheared-veins structures.

Table 1: Significant results for the 2018-2019 exploration program on Esperanza Project (Assays over 1g/t Au, from Falcon news release dated Jan 7th, 2019, and unpublished data from SGS laboratories certificates on samples collected in September 2019; shaded in grey are assays of samples collected outside Esperanza property, see Technical Report).

SampleID

Date (m/yy)

Type

Concession

Area

Width (m)

Au g/t

Ag ppm

Cu ppm

40078

Sep-19

Outcrop

E-XIII

Callanas East

0.60

50.12

2.5

664

40050

Oct-18

Outcrop

Callana IV

outside property

0.50

45.71

>100

7869.6

40069

Sep-19

Outcrop

E-XIII

Pto. La Mina

0.60

45.25

3.1

4300

40087

Sep-19

Outcrop

E-XIII

Callanas East

0.20

35.59

7.4

>10000

40068

Sep-19

Outcrop

E-XIII

Callanas East

0.50

30.73

0.3

258.1

40033

Oct-18

Float

E-8

3rd Lineament

n.a.

28.43

92

596.1

40089

Sep-19

Float

E-VI

La Canada

n.a.

28.32

93.2

>10000

40048

Oct-18

Outcrop

Callana V

outside property

0.80

28.23

>100

>10000

40040

Oct-18

Outcrop

Callana III

outside property

0.50

27.03

>100

>10000

40053

Oct-18

Outcrop

M.Aguero

outside property

1.00

24.75

19.9

6182.9

40052

Oct-18

Outcrop

M.Aguero

outside property

0.60

23.13

4

8200.4

40044

Oct-18

Outcrop

E-XIII

Callana VII

0.40

22.16

11.9

597.5

40061

Sep-19

Outcrop

E-XIII

Callanas West

0.50

21.15

28.2

7744.2

40042

Oct-18

Outcrop

Callana VI

outside property

0.40

18.45

>100

9122.4

40032

Oct-18

Outcrop

E-8

3rd Lineament

0.30

15.63

8.2

>10000

40081

Sep-19

Outcrop

E-XIII

Callanas West S

1.40

11.76

>100

>10000

40070

Sep-19

Outcrop

E-XIII

Callanas East

0.80

10.46

1.4

506.4

40098

Sep-19

Outcrop

E-2

San Isidro North

0.20

10.21

20

1848.7

40036

Oct-18

Float

E-8

3rd Lineament

n.a.

6.92

55.4

3250.4

40073

Sep-19

Outcrop

E-XIII

Callanas East

0.40

6.50

1.3

852.9

40086

Sep-19

Outcrop

E-XIII

Callanas East

0.30

5.87

1.3

103.4

45571

Jan-18

Outcrop

E-XIII

Callanas Este N

1.00

5.62

0.4

308

40041

Oct-18

Outcrop

Callana VI

outside property

0.40

4.36

31.9

7849

40099

Sep-19

Outcrop

E-XIII

1.50

2.96

1.3

6643.2

45570

Jan-18

Outcrop

E-XIII

Callanas Este N

0.30

1.97

391.9

40083

Sep-19

Outcrop

E-XIII

Callanas East

0.10

1.75

1.2

1616.4

40049

Oct-18

Outcrop

E-XI

0.30

1.44

8.8

491.8

40092

Sep-19

Outcrop

E-2

1.50

1.28

7.8

1233.9

40088

Sep-19

Outcrop

E-XIV

Valentina

0.25

1.12

46

>10000

40047

Oct-18

Outcrop

E-XIII

0.10

1.04

>100

>10000

On November 7th, 2021 Falcon announced its intent to spin-out its Argentina Gold Asset to Latamark Resources Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Falcon Gold. The Company is now finalizing details of the transaction and its reporting requirements needed for shareholder approval. Falcon can make no assurances that a spinout will take place as it is subject to several conditions that include board approval, satisfying the TSX Venture requirements, legal and tax ramifications, determining the final details of the transaction, receipt of all regulatory approval, the availability of financing for the new subsidiary, and the overall market conditions. Falcon will release further details as they are available.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Daniel Rubiolo, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The Company holds 8 additional projects. The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Rioja Province, Argentina. The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; and in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; and most recently the Great Burnt, Hope Brook, and Baie Verte acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Matador, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 716-0551

Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Falcon Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692011/Falcon-Completes-Site-Visit-Technical-Report-on-The-Esperanza-Gold-Project-Argentina

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Falcon Gold TSXV:FG Copper Investing
FG:CC
Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold

This Falcon Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Overview

Ontario has always been a premier jurisdiction for mining in Canada. However, one of Ontario’s earliest gold camps in the province’s northwestern region is showing signs of high-grade revitalization.

The town of Atikokan in Ontario is known for its two massive iron ore pits mined in the middle of the Second World War and operated until the late 1970s. The earliest gold exploration dates back to the 1800s, with significant production reaching upwards of approximately 52,000 ounces of gold and 174,000 ounces of silver in that period. With over 50 occurrences, prospects and producers of gold since Atikokan’s initial discovery, the gold camp boasts exploration potential for investors worldwide.

One such mining exploration company with a project in Atikokan is Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG,FWB:3FA,OTCQB:FGLDF). Its flagship Central Canada gold & polymetallic project leverages strategic positioning 20 kilometers east of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit. The world-class deposit currently has an estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold mineral reserves at 0.84g/t gold grading and an indicated mineral resource at 2.3 million ounces. The Central Canada project has a high potential to mimic this exceptional high-grade gold mineralization with further exploration and discovery.

In July 2020, Falcon acquired an additional 7,477 hectares of mineral claims consisting of 369 units in the highly operational Atikokan-based gold camp, expanding its three main property claims in the surrounding area. The Hammond Reef gold property on Central Canada lies on the Hammond shear zone, a northeast-trending splay off of the Quetico Fault Zone (QFZ). The flagship project’s other original Central Canada property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.

The company’s portfolio of mineral projects also include ones in prolific mining jurisdictions of Ontario, British Columbia and Argentina. In April 2021, Falcon created the Argentina-based Falcon Gold LatamARG S.A. to manage its South American exploration and development operations. This creation comes at an optimal time with the recent acquisition of the company’s Esperanza gold-silver-copper project in La Rioja, Argentina. Falcon intends to explore further interests in South America’s mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Future plans for the company include additional exploration and development of its mineral assets. It has already begun its 2021 work program on the Central Canada gold project, with initial activities focusing on the outcrop exposures and trench areas where Falcon’s geological team will be conducting detailed structural mapping. Expansive development of its Esperanza project in Argentina and 230,000-ounce historical resource validation is also in the works.

The Falcon Gold management team comprises mining and mineral exploration heavyweights, including CEO & director Karim Rayani and corporate advisor R. Stuart “Tookie” Angus. Angus brings unparalleled expertise as an independent business advisor to the mining industry and senior executive for several notable holdings companies. Together, the team primes Falcon for outstanding gold discovery and economic growth.

Falcon Gold’s Company Highlights

  • Falcon Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration, expanding and developing its robust portfolio of highly prospective precious metal projects in prolific mining jurisdictions of the Americas.
  • The company operates a robust project portfolio in prolific mining districts. These assets include the flagship Central Canada gold & Polymetallic project, Springpole gold, Burton and Camping Lake property in Ontario, Spitfire & Sunny Boy and Gaspard gold projects in British Columbia and recently acquired Esperanza gold-silver-copper project in La Rioja, Argentina.
  • The Central Canada gold project hosts excellent road access, gold mineralization and strategic positioning near Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which contains a multi-million estimated gold resource.
  • Falcon created the Falcon Gold LatamARG S.A. in 2021 to manage its South American exploration and development operations on the high-grade Esperanza gold-silver-copper project in La Rioja, Argentina.
  • Falcon Gold operates a tight share structure and fairly low share count with less than 100 million shares outstanding. Its tight-knit management team owns approximately 20 percent of its shares.
  • The company has a world-class management team consisting of several mining, finance and geological heavyweights with years of experience in a diverse portfolio of related industries.
  • Falcon Gold’s common shares have been upgraded to trade on OTCQB Venture Market operated by the OTC Markets Group, New York. The Company’s US shares will commence trading on August 10, 2021- under its current U.S. symbol “FGLDF.

Falcon Gold’s Key Projects

Central Canada Gold & Polymetallic Project

The flagship Central Canada gold & polymetallic project consists of three key claims: the original Central Canada property and Hammond South and Hammond West properties. The total area spans 10,392 hectares over a historic producer with shaft and mill site capabilities and sits 21.5 kilometers each of Atikokan and 160 kilometers west of Thunder Bay. The project is accessible via highway and road access and leverages mining-friendly conditions.

Central Canada has two geological regimes. Its Northern claims contain a greenstone rock underlay dating back to the Archean age. The Southern claims of the property are covered by Sapawe Lake and underlain by iron formation and greenstone rock units that host Falcon’s gold and cobalt occurrences. Historical drill intersection results highlight mineral grades upwards of 0.64 percent copper, 0.15 percent cobalt, 1.1 percent zinc and 0.35g/t gold over a true width of 40 meters.

Falcon has conducted an extensive 17-hole drilling program totaling 2,942.5 meters of core. Every hole successfully intersected a highly altered felsic porphyry rock unit with significant pyrite, arsenopyrite, lead telluride and visible gold mineralization. The company expects to complete more concrete resource calculations and use sampling and logging results to undergo fire assay gold analysis to assess the project’s full potential.

Camping Lake Property

The Camping Lake property consists of five claims comprising approximately 2,250 hectares in the Red Lake mining district in Northwestern Ontario. The property leverages strategic proximity to Great Bear Resources, which recently reported high-grade gold discoveries. International Montoro Resources (TSX-V:IMT) has an option to earn a 51 percent interest in the Camping Lake property.

Historical exploration on the property includes petrographic studies; diamond drilling; rock, soil and lake sediment samples; IP/Ground Geophysics and more. The first phase of the Camping Lake 2020 exploration program consists of approximately 20 -line kilometers of ground VLF/EM geophysics and soil geochemistry.

Springpole West Property

The Springpole West property spans 4,440 hectares strategically located within four kilometers of First Mining’ Springpole deposit northwest of Red Lake, Ontario. The asset comprises 197 claims containing 217 units and garners accessibility via floatplane, ATV trail and winter road. The property has the potential to mimic similarly impressive indicated resource estimates as First Mining, which stands at approximately 139.1 million tonnes at 1.04g/t gold and 5.4g/t silver.

The claims cover 13.5 kilometers of strike length along a gold-bearing silicified mafic volcanic – sedimentary rock contact and a major property-wide fault zone. Historical work has indicated significant gold and silver values on the surface and at depth. Likewise, historical grab samples have revealed exceptional mineralization with grades up to 8.38 percent zinc, 16g/t silver and 0.05g/t gold.

Burton Gold Property

The Burton gold property consists of six patented and 16 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 356 hectares in Esther Township, Ontario. The property has advantageous positioning within the very actively explored Swayze Greenstone Belt renowned for hosting lode gold mines. The property also leverages close proximity to IAMGOLD Corp.’s Cote Lake deposit, which has an indicated resource of 35 million tonnes averaging 0.82g/t gold.

Historical diamond drill intercepts at Burton include 9.34g/t silver over an intersection length of 7.75 meters at the main Shaft zone and 12.47g/t silver over an intersection length of 3.13 meters at the East zone.

Spitfire & Sunny Boy Property

The Spitfire & Sunny Boy property spans 502 hectares in south-central British Columbia, 16 kilometers east of Merritt. The property boasts excellent infrastructure and access with narrow but high-grade veining and gold mineralization.

Sampling from 1974 revealed the main showing, Master Vein, hosted high-grade gold mineralization up to 1,433g/t gold. 2020 work program and channel samples have returned upwards of 122g/t gold over a meter and 59.8g/t gold over 2.2 meters. The asset has the potential to host additional vein structures downslope from the Master vein, which Falcon intends to explore in future development programs.

Gaspard Gold Project

The Gaspard gold project comprises three mineral claims covering 3,955 hectares in the Clinton mining district of central British Columbia. The property has year-round access with a robust network of active logging roads and favorable positioning nearby Williams Lake’s regional supply center for mining, logging and ranching.

The property is located approximately 26 kilometers south of the Blackdome gold mine project, which reportedly has indicated resources of 144,500 tonnes grading 11.29g/t gold and 50.01g/t silver. Gaspard has the potential to mimic this widespread mineralization and high-grade precious metal yield with its prospective anomalous grades of stream sediment samples.

Esperanza Gold-Silver-Copper Project

Falcon’s ERZA property consists of ten mineral concessions spanning an aggregate area of 11,768 hectares. The large land package leverages good road accessibility and great resource networks with close proximity to the town of Chepes within the Sierra de Las Minas district of La Rioja. Argentina.

The first discovery of high-grade gold mineralization occurred in 1865 at the Callanan occurrences, followed by limited mining conducted on a gold, silver and copper zone. Falcon intends to continue validating the historical workings of Esperanza and exploring this very high-grade system.

Falcon Gold’s Management Team

Karim Rayani — CEO & Director

For the past 15 years, Karim Rayani has focused on financing domestic and international mineral exploration and development. Most recently, Rayani was head of Bloomberry Capital Group, a Vancouver-based merchant bank and capital advisory firm. Prior, he worked independently as a management consultant and Financier. He is currently chair of R7 Capital Ventures Ltd; director of Fiber Crowne Manufacturing Inc., chair of District 1 Exploration Corp. Rayani has developed an extensive network of contacts throughout North America and Europe, focusing on Corporate Development and Finance.

Geoff Balderson — CFO

Geoff Balderson has over 20 years of capital markets experience, having worked in public and private practice. Balderson is a senior officer and director of several TSX Venture listed companies and currently runs a private consulting practice Harmony Corporate Services Ltd., providing corporate advisory, accounting, filing and secretarial services to many publicly traded companies. Before, Balderson was an investment advisor at Union Securities and Georgia Pacific Securities and a University of British Columbia graduate in Marketing and Sales Management.

James Farley — Director

James Farley has been involved in the capital markets for over 25 years, initially as a financial advisor and subsequently as a private businessman. He is currently a business consultant for the mining and oil and gas industries, specializing in Health Safety and Environmental management.

John Bossio — Director

John Bossio is a registered psychologist, having received a master of arts in counseling psychology from City University, Bellevue, Wash., in 2002 and a bachelor of science in family studies from the University of Alberta, Edmonton, in 1991. He is a member of both the Psychologists Association of Alberta and the College of Alberta Psychologists. Bossio is an avid investor and experienced board member. He has a network of contacts specializing in small-cap, publicly traded companies.

R. Stuart “Tookie” Angus — Corporate Advisor

Stuart “Tookie” Angus is an independent business adviser to the mining industry and is presently chair of K92 and chair of San Marco Resources Inc. and Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. He is the former head of the global mining group for Fasken Martineau. For the past 40 years, Angus has focused on structuring and financing significant international exploration, development and mining ventures. More recently, he was managing director of mergers and acquisitions for Endeavour Financial and was responsible for merger and acquisition mandates.

Angus is the former chairman of the board of BC Sugar Refinery Ltd. He was a director of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. until June 2005, a director of Canico Resource Corp. until its takeover by Brazil’s CVRD in 2005, a director of Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corp. in 2007, a director of Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011 and a director of Plutonic Power Corp. until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011. He resigned in 2017 as chair of Nevsun Resources Ltd. following its acquisition of Reservoir Minerals in 2017.

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Expands Gaspard Gold Project, Spences Bridge - Blackdome & Westhaven District

Falcon Expands Gaspard Gold Project, Spences Bridge - Blackdome & Westhaven District

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has increased its land position at the Gaspard Property from 3,955 hectares to 7,969 hectares. The Gaspard Property is in the Clinton Mining District of Central British Columbia near Spences Bridge. The Property covers similar geology to the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (the "SBGB") that hosts Westhaven Gold Corp.'s (WHN) Shovelnose gold project and the Blackdome Zone gold-silver deposit owned by Tempus Resources (TMR). Year-round, all-season roads with a good network of active logging roads provide excellent access (Figure 1

Figure 1. Location of the Gaspard Property within the Spences Bridge Gold Belt.

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon to Drill Phase III at the Central Canada Mine Property

Falcon to Drill Phase III at the Central Canada Mine Property

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report a Phase III drill program on the Central Canada Gold Project in the Atikokan mining camp of northwestern Ontario is scheduled for March 2022. To date Falcon has completed 26 diamond drill holes totaling 4,058m since 2020. Phase III is planned for 3 holes totaling approximately 1,000m. Drilling will target the J.J Walshe Zone (Central Canada Mine Trend) (Figure 1) at vertical depths between 200 and 300 m to extend the gold bearing zones beyond the current drilled depth of 160m

Highlights from the previous programs at the J.J. Walshe Zone include 1.35 g/t Au over 4.1m starting at 59.5m downhole in CC20-15 and 1.57 g/t Au over 14.8m starting at 89.6m downhole in CC20-12. This interval contained visible gold which assayed 20.50 g/t Au over 0.3m. Hole CC20-12 also contained 10.8 g/t Au over 0.3m starting at 112.4m downhole. The Central Canada Mine Trend has now been traced for 275m in strike length and to a depth of 160m.

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Expands Gaspard Gold Anomaly to 5 Kilometers

Falcon Expands Gaspard Gold Anomaly to 5 Kilometers

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the 2022 field program on the Gaspard Gold Claims located in central BC. Heavy mineral concentrates from three creek drainages assayed 0.236 gt Au, 1.097 gt Au and 0.525 gt Au. The stream sediment samples were collected over 3km southeast of previous and historical anomalous stream samples taken in 1990 from 4 parallel drainage patterns (Figure 1

Figure 1. Location of 2021 stream sediment samples at the Gaspard gold claims.

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Receives Final TSX.V Approval on Viernes Adjacent to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit, Antofagasta City, Chile

Falcon Receives Final TSX.V Approval on Viernes Adjacent to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit, Antofagasta City, Chile

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has received final TSX Venture approval to move ahead on the option to purchase the Viernes project located 122km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha. The western portion of the project offers prospectivity for epithermal gold veins as evidenced by outcrops of the Chile-Alemania Paleocene volcano-stratigraphic sequence, which is the same host rock at the El-Peñón Gold Deposit owned by Yamana Gold. Additionally, Barrick Gold in 2015 sold a 50% stake in Zaldívar Mine for a $1.005 Billion in cash forming a partnership with Antofagasta PLC one of the worlds leading copper companies. Antofagasta has an outstanding track record of building and operating mines in Chile, the Zaldívar project is approximately 35kms NE of our claims

The Viernes project is located at moderate elevation of approximately 2000 meters above sea-level and is 5km east of Yamana Gold's highly profitable El-Peñón low sulfidation gold and silver mine, and 35kms southeast of the world class Escondida-Zaldívar copper hub. The project has year-round access via paved and gravel roads from the mining capital of Chile, known as Region II, Antofagasta.

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon's Chief Executive Officer, Issues Corporate Update Letter

Falcon's Chief Executive Officer, Issues Corporate Update Letter

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a corporate update letter to shareholders in an address from its Chief Executive Officer Karim Rayani

Dear Shareholders:

Keep reading... Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces the Full-Length Intercept for CMV-001B Is 1177.15m at 0.50% Copper Equivalent, at Vizcachitas Copper Project, Chile

Los Andes Copper Announces the Full-Length Intercept for CMV-001B Is 1177.15m at 0.50% Copper Equivalent, at Vizcachitas Copper Project, Chile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes", "LA" or the "Company") reports excellent continued deeper results from Hole CMV-001B and aggregate from 64m to 1265.15 meters the copper equivalent grade is 0.50%, including 0.43% copper and 198 parts per million ("ppm") molybdenum (with 24 meters of lost core not reported). The average grades include, newly reported 0.47% copper equivalent including 0.38% copper and 260 ppm molybdenum from 820m to 1265.15m down the hole. Assay grades for silver for the complete interval reported are still pending.

R. Michael Jones, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "A 1,177-meter intercept of copper mineralization is impressive and the area west of this intersection is open. We plan to systematically look for the limits of the Vizcachitas porphyry copper deposit with our continued drilling. We have completed approximately 6,000 meters of new drilling and, along with the approximately 52,000 meters in previous drilling, our data is increasing. However, we are early in our understanding of this 1.2 billion tonne plus mineralized copper system in one of the best copper belts in the world."

Keep reading... Show less
Sienna Completes Phase I Drill Program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Sienna Completes Phase I Drill Program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that phase I drilling has now been completed at the 100-percent owned "Blue Clay Lithium Project" consisting of 150 contiguous claims totalling approximately 2,950 acres. The "Blue Clay Lithium Project" is prospective for lithium and is located right in the heart of the Clayton Valley of Nevada, which is currently home to the only producing lithium region in North America. Approximately 100 samples have been shipped to ALS in Reno on a rush basis. Results are expected back in 4-8 weeks.

Jason Gigliotti, the President of Sienna Resources stated, "We are pleased to have completed this first phase of drilling on the Blue Clay Lithium Project. We are eagerly awaiting the results, especially in light of the significant commodity boom the entire complex is experiencing right now. Lithium is currently at its all-time highs and is up over 900 percent since the beginning of 2021. Palladium prices are also near their highs which bodes well for our palladium projects in Ontario and Finland. The next quarter is shaping up to be very transformative for Sienna Resources."

Keep reading... Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Vice President, ESG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Vice President, ESG

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steven Dischler, P.E., as Vice President, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) for the Company.

Mr. Dischler is a highly experienced ESG executive with over 40 years' experience in the environmental, reclamation and natural resources sectors. His recent experience includes over thirteen years working on legacy and new mining projects in the historic Yerington Copper District. In addition, Mr. Dischler has an extensive track record of working constructively with the local communities, and stakeholders including Native American Tribes, governmental agencies and NGOs in the region. Mr. Dischler holds a B.S. and a M.S. in Mining Engineering.

Keep reading... Show less
Latin Metals Provides Update on Barrick Earn-In Agreement for Exploration Projects, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

Latin Metals Provides Update on Barrick Earn-In Agreement for Exploration Projects, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update on its previously announced earn-in agreement (the " Earn-In Agreement ") with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation (" Barrick "), whereby Latin Metals granted to Barrick the option to earn-up to an 85% interest in the Cerro Bayo, Cerro Bayo Sur and Flora Este properties, located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina (the " Properties ") (see news release dated February 7, 2022).

Latin Metals announces that it and Barrick have entered into an agreement with the underlying owner of the Properties as of February 25, 2022 (" Effective Date "). Under the terms of the agreement, the underlying owner of the Properties has acknowledged Barrick's rights under the Earn-In Agreement and authorized Barrick to conduct operations on the Properties. Under the terms of the Earn-In Agreement, Barrick is now obligated to incur at least USD $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Properties by the second anniversary of the Effective Date. Latin Metals has now also received the US$150,000 cash payment from Barrick that was due on the Effective Date.

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Provides Update on Schaft Creek Project

Copper Fox Provides Update on Schaft Creek Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the analytical results from the 2021 metallurgical drilling program for the Schaft Creek project. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV") formed in 2013 between Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") (75%) and Copper Fox (25%) with Teck being the operator. The Schaft Creek deposit is one of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper deposits in North America that contains significant gold-molybdenum-silver by-products.

The 2021 drill program expanded the metallurgical sampling coverage in the deposit to better inform metal recoveries and comminution characteristics within the early part of the mine life. Four drill holes were completed in the Liard Zone targeting representative geometallurgical domains within the first five-year mine plan as contemplated in the Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment (see news release dated September 20, 2021). Highlights of the drilling program are set out below.

Keep reading... Show less

Ivanhoe Mines Files a New NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Ultra-High-Grade Kipushi Mine in the DRC

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering the planned resumption of commercial production at the Kipushi Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report includes an independent feasibility study (Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study) for the redevelopment of the Kipushi Mine and the mining of Kipushi's zinc-rich Big Zinc and Southern Zinc zones, with an estimated 11.8 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources grading 35.3% zinc.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×