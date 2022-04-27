Copper Investing News

Ero Copper Corp. reported the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual-only format conducted by live audio teleconference. A total of 76,996,438 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 85.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the March 7, 2022 record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the ...

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") reported the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual-only format conducted by live audio teleconference. A total of 76,996,438 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 85.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the March 7, 2022 record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the re-election of management's nominees as directors for the ensuing year and the advisory vote on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Each item of business voted upon at the meeting is described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 8, 2022 (the "Circular"), which is available on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Each of the nine nominees in the Circular were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the outcome of the vote by ballot was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted
Percentage of Votes Cast
Director Nominee For Withheld For Withheld
Christopher Noel Dunn 71,129,099 1,413,951 98.05 % 1.95 %
David Strang 72,433,163 109,887 99.85 % 0.15 %
Lyle Braaten 67,150,302 5,392,748 92.57 % 7.43 %
Steven Busby 71,571,422 971,628 98.66 % 1.34 %
Dr. Sally Eyre 64,584,767 7,958,283 89.03 % 10.97 %
Robert Getz 71,292,135 1,250,915 98.28 % 1.72 %
Chantal Gosselin 72,223,489 319,561 99.56 % 0.44 %
John Wright 72,422,185 120,865 99.83 % 0.17 %
Matthew Wubs
72,431,725 111,325 99.85 % 0.15 %


APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor, and the outcome of the vote by ballot was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted
Percentage of Votes Cast
Appointment of Auditor For Withheld For Withheld
KPMG LLP 76,968,226 28,212 99.96 % 0.04 %


ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

The non-binding advisory "say on pay" resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular was approved, and the outcome of the vote by ballot was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted
Percentage of Votes Cast
For Against For Against
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 67,576,063 4,966,986 93.15 % 6.85 %


ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp is a high-growth, clean copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the MCSA Mining Complex, which is comprised of operations located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil, where the Company currently mines copper from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

ERO COPPER CORP.

/s/ David Strang For further information contact:
David Strang, CEO Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations (604) 335-7504
info@erocopper.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ero CopperERO:CACopper Investing
ERO:CA
Resource Investing

Resource Big News Roundup: Nevada Copper Files Pumpkin Hollow Open Pit Pre-Feasibility Study; Orsu Metals Announces a Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia; Blue Sky Uranium Files NI 43-101 Report for the First Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande

This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose over the course of the week led by recent gains in the oil and gas industry. Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED), Ero Copper Corp. (TSX:ERO) and Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) led the index in gains. On Thursday, the index rose 68.57 points to 16,612.81 at the end of the day. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, continued its trend from last week and steadily dropped.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining First Quarter 2022 Results

Lundin Mining Corporation (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders of $345 .1 million ( $0.47 per share) in its first quarter 2022. Adjusted earnings 1 were $295 .6 million ( $0.40 per share) and adjusted EBITDA 1 were $587.8 million for the quarter. View PDF .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Receives Exchange Approval of Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto

Lion Copper and Gold Receives Exchange Approval of Option to Earn-In Agreement with Rio Tinto

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its March 21, 2022 news release, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the Company's Option to Earn-in Agreement (the "Agreement") with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") dated March 18, 2022.

Under the Agreement, Rio Tinto has the option to earn up to a 75% interest in the Company's Mason Valley, NV assets, including the historic Yerington mine, greenfield MacArthur Project, Wassuk property, the Bear deposit, and associated water rights (the "Mining Assets"). In addition, Rio Tinto will evaluate the potential commercial deployment of its NutonTM technologies at the site. NutonTM offers copper heap leaching technologies developed by Rio Tinto to deliver greater copper recovery from mined ore and access new sources of copper such as low-grade sulphide resources and reprocessing of stockpiles and mineralised waste. The technologies have the potential to deliver leading environmental performance through more efficient water usage, lower carbon emissions, and the ability to reclaim mine sites by reprocessing waste.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Corp. Reports on the Davis Keays UAV Drone Mission Survey

Fabled Copper Corp. Reports on the Davis Keays UAV Drone Mission Survey

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL) (FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Appoints Glayton Dias Exploration Manager for BC & South America

Falcon Appoints Glayton Dias Exploration Manager for BC & South America

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG), (GR:3FA), (OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Glayton Dias as Exploration Manager for our British Columbia and South America portfolio

Mr. Dias is a geologist with 12 years experience both domestically and internationally, developing managing and exploring mineral deposits from early-stage to mine development and 3D ore estimation. Most recently his work has been focused on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, having been posted as a project manager for the Shovelnose Deposit currently developed by Westhaven Resources with a resource of 791,000 ounces of gold and 3,894,000 ounces of silver Indicated (Reference below). Prior to being a Project Manager for Westhaven he worked as a consulting geologist for Ximen Resources on its multi-metallic Treasure Mountain deposit, Exploration Manager for Avant and Gdgeo, leading projects in world-class deposits as Andrade (Arcelor Mittal), Germano (Samarco) and Serra das Eguas (Magnesita SA).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Acquires 100% Interest in Saguenay Nickel Project

Victory Acquires 100% Interest in Saguenay Nickel Project

  • Property consists of 5 claims totalling 286.32 ha, approximately 10 km south of Saguenay, Quebec
  • Presence of ore grade Nickel - Copper samples at surface and in drill core
  • Historic grab sample returned up to 3.41% Ni, 1.14% Cu, 1.2 ppm Ag and 0.13% Co

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (FWB:VR61) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's has acquired 100% interest in the Saguenay Nickel Project in Quebec, a property with historic Nickel and Copper grab sample and drilling results

"We are excited to add this property to the Victory portfolio, noting that our team has analyzed the historical grab sample and drill results, along with the overall Saguenay Gneiss Complex, and are very encouraged about the prospects for this acquisition," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory Resources President and CEO.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Reports Unaudited First Quarter Results for 2022

Teck starts the year with record-setting financial performance driven by high commodity prices

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced its unaudited first quarter results for 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×