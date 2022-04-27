Ero Copper Corp. reported the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual-only format conducted by live audio teleconference. A total of 76,996,438 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 85.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the March 7, 2022 record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the ...

ERO:CA