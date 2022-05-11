Precious MetalsInvesting News

Endeavour Silver Corp. is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are in US dollars . “Our first quarter performance was strong, putting us on track to achieve our 2022 production guidance,” stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. “High-grade ore at Guanacevi was a driving force and is expected to continue throughout the balance ...

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

"Our first quarter performance was strong, putting us on track to achieve our 2022 production guidance," stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "High-grade ore at Guanacevi was a driving force and is expected to continue throughout the balance of the year, while production at Bolanitos remains solid.  Industry-wide inflation is a growing challenge and we continue to look for ways to mitigate its negative impact."

Added Mr. Dickson, "Looking ahead to the second quarter, we are targeting two major milestones:     securing debt financing for Terronera and closing the Pitarrilla transaction. This acquisition, which is fully financed, is expected to close this quarter following receipt of approval from the Mexican Federal Economics Competition Commission. After the deal closes, drilling will commence to verify Pitarrilla's historical data and update the historical resource. This will become a key focus for us for the balance of 2022."

Q1 2022 Highlights

  • Strong Production: 1,314,955 ounces (oz) of silver and 8,695 oz of gold for 2.0 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) ( 1) .
  • Significant Growth in Net Revenue : Net revenue of $57.7 million from the sale of 1,717,768 oz of silver and 8,381 oz of gold at average realized prices of $24.38 per oz silver and $1,970 per oz gold.
  • Slight Decline in Net Earnings : Net earnings of $11.7 million, or $0.07 per share, down from net earnings of $12.2 million, or $0.08 per share in Q1 2021. Mine operating earnings of $20.3 million, up from mine operating earnings of $5.7 million in Q1 2021.
  • Improved Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) ( 2) : $25.6 million, an increase of 7% from Q1 2021.
  • Increased Cash Flow : $20.6 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes ( 2) , an increase of 293%. Mine operating cash flow before taxes ( 2) increased 101% to $26.7 million.
  • Higher Costs Due to Industry-Wide Inflation: Cash costs ( 2) of $10.21 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs ( 2 ) of $20.90 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits. Cash costs ( 2) were slightly above guidance due to increased labour, power and consumables costs.
  • Healthy Balance Sheet: Cash position of $151.0 million and working capital ( 2) $168.4 million as at March 31, 2022.
  • Guanacevi Continued to Outperform: Production exceeded plan driven by higher grades.
  • Bolañitos Remained Steady: Strong silver production, higher silver grades and increased throughput were offset by lower than anticipated gold production and lower gold grades.
  • Reduced Metal Inventories : Sold 1,717,768 oz silver and 8,381 oz gold during the quarter. Management significantly reduced silver inventory and slightly increased gold inventory during the quarter and carried metal inventory at quarter end totaling 608,788 oz silver and 1,911 oz gold of bullion inventory and 59,594 oz silver and 1,931 oz gold in concentrate inventory.
  • Advanced the Terronera Project : The Terronera project continued to progress as work continued on final detailed engineering, early earth works, critical contracts and the procurement of long lead items. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months.
  • Announced Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Pitarrilla Project: Endeavour's acquisition of Pitarrilla, one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits in the world, is expected to close in Q2 2022.
  • Completed $46.0 Million Bought Deal Financing: On March 22, 2022 Endeavour completed a prospectus offering for the issuance of 9,293,150 common shares at a price of $4.95 per common share for gross proceeds of $46.0 million. The Company plans to use the net proceeds to pay the $35 million cash consideration payable to SSR Mining Inc. on completion of the Company's acquisition of the Pitarrilla project and for the Company's general corporate purposes and working capital.

Financial Overview (see appendix for consolidated financial statements)

Highlights Three Months Ended March 31
2022 2021 % Change
Production
Silver ounces produced 1,314,955 1,048,100 25%
Gold ounces produced 8,695 11,109 (22%)
Payable silver ounces produced 1,303,540 1,036,710 26%
Payable gold ounces produced 8,549 10,894 (22%)
Silver equivalent ounces produced (2) 2,010,555 1,936,820 4%
Cash costs per silver ounce (2) 10.21 7.86 30%
Total production costs per ounce (2) 15.13 15.41 (2%)
All-in sustaining costs per ounce (2) 20.90 19.94 5%
Processed tonnes 206,147 209,453 (2%)
Direct operating costs per tonne (2) 122.86 112.36 9%
Direct costs per tonne (2) 148.53 126.23 18%
Silver co-product cash costs (2) 15.18 15.16 0%
Gold co-product cash costs (2) 1,226 950 29%
Financial
Revenue ($ millions) 57.7 34.5 67%
Silver ounces sold 1,717,768 623,379 176%
Gold ounces sold 8,381 10,663 (21%)
Realized silver price per ounce 24.38 27.17 (10%)
Realized gold price per ounce 1,970 1,703 16%
Net earnings ($ millions) 11.7 12.2 (5%)
Adjusted net earnings (loss) (2) ($ millions) 11.7 (4.5) 357%
Mine operating earnings ($ millions) 20.3 5.7 258%
Mine operating cash flow before taxes (2) ($ millions) 26.7 13.3 101%
Operating cash flow before working capital changes (2) 20.6 5.2 293%
EBITDA (2) ($ millions) 25.6 24.0 7%
Working capital (2) ($ millions) 168.4 113.1 49%
Shareholders
Earnings per share – basic ($) 0.07 0.08 (13%)
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic (8) ($) 0.07 (0.03) 339%
Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share (2) 0.12 0.03 266%
Weighted average shares outstanding 171,557,220 159,670,842 7%

( 1 ) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements, which can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net revenue, net of $0.7 million of smelting and refining costs, increased by 67% to $57.7 million (Q1 2021: $34.5 million).

Gross sales of $58.4 million in Q1 2022 represented a 66% increase over the $35.1 million in Q1 2021. Silver oz sold increased by 176%, due to both increased silver production and the sale of the larger finished goods inventory held at December 31, 2021. There was a 10% decrease in the realized silver price, resulting in a 148% increase in proceeds from silver sales. Gold oz sold decreased by 21% with a 16% increase in the realized gold price, resulting in a 9% decrease in proceeds from gold sales. During the period, the Company sold 1,717,768 oz silver and 8,381 oz gold for realized prices of $24.38 and $1,970 per oz, respectively, compared to Q1 2021 sales of 623,379 oz silver and 10,663 oz gold for realized prices of $27.17 and $1,703 per oz, respectively. In Q1 2022, London spot prices for silver and gold averaged $24.01 and $1,877, respectively.

The Company significantly decreased its finished goods silver inventory and slightly increased its finished goods gold inventory to 668,382 oz and 3,841 oz, respectively, at March 31, 2022 compared to 1,082,610 oz silver and 3,674 oz gold at December 31, 2021. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $13.5 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $15.6 million at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $24.1 million, compared to $31.7 million at December 31, 2021. Earnings and other financial metrics, including mine operating cash flow ( 2) , operating cash flow (2) and EBITDA (2) were impacted by the sale during Q1 2022 of the increased bullion inventory held at year end.

After cost of sales of $37.4 million (Q1 2021 - $28.8 million), an increase of 30%, mine operating earnings were $20.3 million (Q1 2021 - $5.7 million). The increase in cost of sales was impacted by both an increase in the quantity of silver ounces sold during the period, increased production and increased labour, power and consumables costs with significantly higher royalty costs, partially offset by improved productivity at the Guanaceví and Bolañitos operations. Royalties increased 75% to $4.3 million primarily due to the increase in silver ounces sold during the period.

The Company had operating earnings of $12.6 million (Q1 2021: $14.3 million) after exploration and evaluation costs of $3.2 million (Q1 2021: $4.1 million), general and administrative costs of $4.3 million (Q1 2021: $3.5 million), and care and maintenance cost of $0.2 million (Q1 2021: $0.5 million). Operating earnings in Q1 2021 were also positively impacted by an impairment reversal of $16.8 million as a result of the valuation assessment done for El Cubo mine and related assets upon classification as held for sale.

Earnings before income taxes were $18.9 million (Q1 2021: $16.0 million) after finance costs of $0.3 million (Q1 2021: $0.3 million), a foreign exchange gain of $0.8 million (Q1 2021: loss of $0.7 million), and investment and other income of $5.8 million (Q1 2021: $2.7 million). The investment and other income during Q1 2022 primarily resulted from an unrealized gain on marketable securities and warrants of $5.4 million (Q1 2021: $2.5 million).

The Company realized net earnings for the period of $11.7 million (Q1 2021: $12.2 million) after an income tax expense of $7.2 million (Q1 2021: $3.8 million).   Current income tax expense increased to $1.0 million (Q1 2021 - $0.7 million) due to increased profitability impacting the special mining duty, while deferred income tax expense of $6.2 million is primarily due to the estimated use of loss carryforwards to reduce taxable income generated at both Guanacevi and Bolanitos (Q1 2021 – $3.1 million).

Direct operating costs ( 2) on a per tonne basis increased to $122.86, up 9% compared with Q1 2021 due to higher operating costs at Guanaceví and Bolañitos. Guanaceví and Bolañitos have seen increased labour, power and consumables costs and at Guanaceví, increased third party ore purchased and operating development have increased compared to the prior year.

Consolidated cash costs per oz, net of by-product credits, increased to $10.21 primarily due to the higher direct costs per tonne and lower gold credit driven by lower gold production compared to Q1 2021. AISC increased by 5% on a per oz basis compared to Q1 2021 as a result of higher cash costs, increased capital expenditures at Guanaceví, increased allocated general and administrative costs, offset by increased production.

The complete financial statements and management's discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. To receive this material in hard copy, please contact Investor Relations at 604-640-4804, toll free at 1-877-685-9775 or by email at info@edrsilver.com.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the Company's Q1 2022 financial results will be held today at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
Telephone: Toll-free in Canada and the US +1-800-319-4610
Local or International +1-604-638-5340
Please allow up to 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (toll-free)
+1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The replay passcode is 8312#. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com .

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Endnotes

1 Silver equivalent ( AgEq )

AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and R atios

Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.

Please see the March 31, 2022 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in the March 31, 2022 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Reconciliation of Working Capital
Expressed in thousands As at As at
March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Current assets $208,911 $161,762
Current liabilities 40,677 40,554
Working capital $168,234 $121,208
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31
(except for share numbers and per share amounts) 2022 2021
Net income for the period per financial statements $11,662 $12,249
Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax - ($16,791)
Adjusted net earnings (loss) $11,662 ($4,542)
Basic weighted average share outstanding 171,557,220 159,670,842
Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share $0.07 ($0.03)
Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes
Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31
2022 2021
Mine operating earnings per financial statements $20,269 $5,664
Share-based compensation 127 118
Amortization and depletion 6,306 7,496
Mine operating cash flow before taxes $26,702 $13,278
Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share
Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31
(except for per share amounts) 2022 2021
Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements $21,733 ($3,923)
Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements 1,114 (9,166)
Operating cash flow before working capital changes $20,619 $5,243
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 171,557,220 159,670,842
Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share $0.12 $0.03
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31
2022 2021
Net income for the period per financial statements $11,662 $12,249
Depreciation and depletion – cost of sales 6,306 7,496
Depreciation and depletion – exploration 107 79
Depreciation and depletion – general & administration 48 34
Depreciation and depletion – care & maintenance 30 15
Finance costs 177 291
Current income tax expense 1,015 671
Deferred income tax expense 6,222 3,127
EBITDA $25,567 $23,962
Share based compensation 1,527 1,165
Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax - (16,791)
Adjusted EBITDA $27,094 $8,336
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 171,557,220 159,670,842
Adjusted EBITDA per share $0.16 $0.05


Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne
Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Direct production costs per financial statements $17,884 $8,837 $26,721 $8,060 $7,105 $3,563 $18,728
Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 654 654 - 489 138 627
Opening finished goods (10,093) (2,857) (12,950) (1,509) (250) (642) (2,401)
Finished goods NRV adjustment - - - - - - -
Closing finished goods 7,908 2,995 10,903 5,935 204 441 6,580
Direct operating costs 15,699 9,629 25,328 12,486 7,548 3,500 23,534
Royalties 4,234 83 4,317 2,213 68 179 2,460
Special mining duty (1) 731 244 975 257 151 38 446
Direct costs 20,664 9,956 30,620 14,956 7,767 3,717 26,440
By-product gold sales (5,022) (11,488) (16,510) (3,464) (10,529) (4,165) (18,158)
Opening gold inventory fair market value 1,900 4,784 6,684 735 746 1,283 2,764
Closing gold inventory fair market value (3,724) (3,763) (7,487) (1,925) (309) (662) (2,896)
Cash costs net of by-product 13,818 (511) 13,307 10,302 (2,325) 173 8,150
Amortization and depletion 3,910 2,396 6,306 1,593 3,793 2,110 7,496
Share-based compensation 63 64 127 39 40 39 118
Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion (1,965) (635) (2,600) (271) (104) (804) (1,179)
NRV depreciation cost adjustment - - - - - - -
Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion 1,689 897 2,586 1,137 118 133 1,388
Total production costs $17,515 $2,211 $19,726 $12,800 $1,522 $1,651 $15,973
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Throughput tonnes 101,253 104,894 206,147 88,632 97,692 23,129 209,453
Payable silver ounces 1,130,448 173,092 1,303,540 915,462 98,988 22,260 1,036,710
Cash costs per silver ounce $12.22 ($2.95) $10.21 $11.25 ($23.49) $7.77 $7.86
Total production costs per ounce $15.49 $12.77 $15.13 $13.98 $15.38 $74.17 $15.41
Direct operating costs per tonne $155.05 $91.80 $122.86 $140.87 $77.26 $151.33 $112.36
Direct costs per tonne $204.08 $94.91 $148.53 $168.74 $79.50 $160.71 $126.23
Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Closing finished goods 7,908 2,995 10,903 5,935 204 441 6,580
Closing finished goods depletion 1,689 897 2,586 1,137 118 133 1,388
Finished goods inventory $9,597 $3,892 $13,489 $7,072 $322 $574 $7,968


Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce
Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Cash costs net of by-product $13,818 ($511) $13,307 $10,302 ($2,325) $173 $8,150
Operations share-based compensation 63 64 127 39 40 39 118
Corporate general and administrative 2,067 876 2,943 1,588 839 277 2,704
Corporate share-based compensation 917 389 1,306 520 275 91 886
Reclamation - amortization/accretion 65 53 118 12 11 2 25
Mine site expensed exploration 352 250 602 456 234 193 883
Intangible payments 29 12 41 31 31 31 93
Equipment loan payments 245 489 734 308 568 - 876
Capital expenditures sustaining 5,646 2,426 8,072 4,204 2,734 - 6,938
All-In-Sustaining Costs $23,202 $4,048 $27,250 $17,460 $2,407 $806 $20,673
Growth exploration and evaluation 2,413 3,007
Growth capital expenditures 4,925 332
All-In-Costs $34,588 $24,012
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Throughput tonnes 101,253 104,894 206,147 88,632 97,692 23,129 209,453
Payable silver ounces 1,130,448 173,092 1,303,540 915,462 98,988 22,260 1,036,710
Silver equivalent production (ounces) 1,412,010 598,545 2,010,555 1,137,657 600,787 198,376 1,936,820
Sustaining cost per ounce $20.52 $23.39 $20.90 $19.07 $24.31 $36.19 $19.94
All-In-costs per ounce $26.53 $23.16


Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital
Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31
2022 2021
Capital expenditures sustaining $8,072 $6,938
Growth capital expenditures 4,925 332
Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows $12,997 $7,270


Reconciliation of Silver Co-Product Cash Costs and Gold Co-Product Cash Costs
Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Direct production costs per financial statements $17,884 $8,837 $26,721 $8,060 $7,105 $3,563 $18,728
Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 654 654 - 489 138 627
Royalties 4,234 83 4,317 2,213 68 179 2,460
Special mining duty 731 244 975 257 151 38 446
Opening finished goods (10,093) (2,857) (12,950) (1,509) (250) (642) (2,401)
Closing finished goods 7,908 2,995 10,903 5,935 204 441 6,580
Direct costs $20,664 $9,956 $30,620 $14,956 $7,767 $3,717 $26,440
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total
Silver production (ounces) 1,133,850 181,105 1,314,955 918,217 106,227 23,656 1,048,100
Average realized silver price ($) 24.38 24.38 24.38 27.17 27.17 27.17 27.17
Silver value ($) 27,643,263 4,415,340 32,058,603 24,947,956 2,886,188 642,734 28,476,877
Gold production (ounces) 3,477 5,218 8,695 2,743 6,182 2,184 11,109
Average realized gold price ($) 1,970 1,970 1,970 1,703 1,703 1,703 1,703
Gold value ($) 6,849,690 10,279,460 17,129,150 4,671,329 10,527,946 3,719,352 18,918,627
Total metal value ($) 34,492,953 14,694,800 49,187,753 29,619,285 13,414,134 4,362,086 47,395,504
Pro-rated silver costs 80% 30% 65% 84% 22% 15% 60%
Pro-rated gold costs 20% 70% 35% 16% 78% 85% 40%
Pro-rated silver costs ($) 16,560 2,991 19,957 12,597 1,671 548 15,886
Pro-rated gold costs ($) 4,104 6,965 10,663 2,359 6,096 3,169 10,554
Silver co-product cash costs ($) 14.61 16.52 15.18 13.72 15.73 23.15 15.16
Gold co-product cash costs ($) 1,180 1,335 1,226 860 986 1,451 950


Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce
Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31
2022 2021
Gross silver sales $41,884 $16,935
Silver ounces sold 1,717,768 623,379
Realized silver price per ounces $24.38 $27.17
Expressed in thousands Three Months Ended March 31
2022 2021
Gross gold sales $16,510 $18,158
Gold ounces sold 8,381 10,663
Realized gold price per ounces $1,970 $1,703

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2022 including changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs, the timing and results of various activities and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Appendix

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)

Three months ended
March 31, March 31,
2022 2021
Revenue $ 57,740 $ 34,466
Cost of sales:
Direct production costs 26,721 18,728
Royalties 4,317 2,460
Share-based payments 127 118
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,306 7,496
37,471 28,802
Mine operating earnings 20,269 5,664
Expenses:
Exploration and evaluation 3,216 4,130
General and administrative 4,297 3,523
Care and maintenance costs 190 521
Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net - (16,791 )
7,703 (8,617 )
Operating earnings 12,566 14,281
Finance costs 298 291
Other income (expense):
Foreign exchange 811 (694 )
Investment and other 5,820 2,751
6,631 2,057
Earnings before income taxes 18,899 16,047
Income tax expense:
Current income tax expense 1,015 671
Deferred income tax expense 6,222 3,127
7,237 3,798
Net earnings and comprehensive earnings for the period $ 11,662 $ 12,249
Basic earnings per share based on net earnings $ 0.07 $ 0.08
Diluted earnings per share based on net earnings $ 0.07 $ 0.07
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 171,557,220 159,670,842
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 174,438,202 163,742,420


ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

March 31, December 31,
2022 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,014 $ 103,303
Other investments 13,891 11,200
Accounts and other receivable 13,382 14,462
Income tax receivable 171 177
Inventories 25,011 27,485
Prepaid expenses 5,542 5,135
Total current assets 209,011 161,762
Non-current deposits 597 599
Non-current income tax receivable 3,570 3,570
Non-current other investments 4,037 -
Non-current IVA receivable 5,545 4,256
Deferred income tax asset - 936
Intangible assets - 40
Right-of-use leased assets 665 664
Mineral properties, plant and equipment 131,906 122,197
Total assets $ 355,331 $ 294,024
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 32,748 $ 31,991
Income taxes payable 2,901 4,228
Loans payable 4,805 4,128
Lease liabilities 204 207
Total current liabilities 40,658 40,554
Loans payable 7,484 6,366
Lease liabilities 810 794
Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation 7,554 7,397
Deferred income tax liability 6,792 1,506
Total liabilities 63,298 56,617
Shareholders' equity
Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued
and outstanding 180,561,327 shares (Dec 31, 2021 - 170,537,307 shares) 629,595 585,406
Contributed surplus 5,106 6,331
Retained earnings (deficit) (342,668 ) (354,330 )
Total shareholders' equity 292,033 237,407
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 355,331 $ 294,024


ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited – prepared by management)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

Three months ended
March 31, March 31,
2022 2021
Operating activities
Net earnings for the period $ 11,662 $ 12,249
Items not affecting cash:
Share-based compensation 1,527 1,165
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,462 7,624
Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net - (16,791 )
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 6,222 3,127
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (136 ) 90
Finance costs 298 291
Loss (gain) on asset disposal (59 ) 34
Loss (gain) on other investments (5,357 ) (2,546 )
Net changes in non-cash working capital 1,114 (9,166 )
Cash from (used in) operating activities 21,733 (3,923 )
Investing activities
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 34 556
Mineral property, plant and equipment (12,997 ) (7,270 )
Purchase of investments (1,371 ) (832 )
Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities - 4,383
Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits 2 (20 )
Cash used in investing activities (14,332 ) (3,183 )
Financing activities
Repayment of loans payable (1,083 ) (969 )
Repayment of lease liabilities (52 ) (42 )
Interest paid (177 ) (193 )
Public equity offerings 46,001 30,100
Exercise of options 130 3,798
Share issuance costs (2,797 ) (602 )
Performance share unit redemption (1,897 ) -
Cash from financing activities 40,125 32,092
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 185 (80 )
Increase in cash and cash equivalents 47,526 24,986
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 103,303 61,083
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 151,014 $ 85,989

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour SilverEDR:CAEXKSilver Investing
EDR:CA,EXK

SilverCrest Reports Q1, 2022 Financial Results

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Company's unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1, 2022"). The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are available under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com or on SilverCrest's website www.silvercrestmetals.com . All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMC Announces Exploration Operations Have Commenced on Its Newfoundland Properties and the Appointment of a New Chief Geologist

CMC Announces Exploration Operations Have Commenced on Its Newfoundland Properties and the Appointment of a New Chief Geologist

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that advance field crews have been mobilized to our exploration projects in Newfoundland, Canada. In addition, the Company is working to reopen the access road to our flagship Silver Hart property in Yukon in advance preparations for crew mobilization in mid June

The Company further wishes to announce that they have hired Mr. Brigido Campillo as Chief Geologist. Mr. Campillo has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and project management. He has worked in a senior capacity in numerous exploration and mine projects with companies including Vizsla Resources, Endeavour Silver Corp., Great Panther Silver, Orenex Silver Corp, Apex Silver Mines LDC, Monarca Minerals, Goldcorp and others. He has considerable experience in a broad range of deposit styles including extensive work in epithermal deposits (including veins, skarn and carbonate replacement style mineralization).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
stock chart with red and green lines

VIDEO — John Feneck: Fed Hike Takeaways; Silver, Copper and Palladium Stocks to Watch

John Feneck: Fed Hike Takeaways; Silver, Copper and Palladium Stocks to Watchyoutu.be

Last week's US Federal Reserve meeting brought a much-anticipated interest rate hike of 50 basis points, with the central bank also announcing balance sheet reduction plans.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, gave his thoughts on the news, and also shared stocks he's watching in silver, copper and palladium.

"I think (the Fed) delivered the number they needed to," he said in a conversation a few hours after the Fed's announcement. "You saw that reflected in the broad market action afterwards ... especially when (Chair Jerome) Powell started talking at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Our sector also got a bid, which was very encouraging."

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver extends mineralization at the La Colorada Skarn project

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today provides results for 43 new infill and exploration drill holes totaling 38,460 metres, all of which contain multiple skarn and breccia intercepts. Highlights include infill hole U-04-22 with 233.70 metres at 44gt Ag, 4.05% Pb and 5.04% Zn and step-out hole U-08-22 with 174.95 metres at 40 gt Ag, 0.17% Pb and 7.95% Zn and 46.95 metres at 78 gt Ag, 3.84% Pb, 8.79% Zn.

La Colorada Skarn: plan view of drill hole and section line locations (CNW Group/Pan American Silver Corp.)

"We drilled more metres on the skarn in the first quarter of 2022 than during any other quarterly period, with infill drilling increasing our confidence in the central skarn resource and exploration drilling further defining the extensions to the east, south and west," said Christopher Emerson , Pan American's Vice President Business Development and Geology. "Over 100,000 metres have been drilled on the skarn since the last resource estimate dated August 4, 2020 , and the program continues with 14 machines. The results from this program will be included in an updated resource estimate that we plan to provide in the third quarter of 2022."

Drill Highlights Include:

  • U-04-22: 233.70 m of 44 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu, 4.05% Pb and 5.04% Zn
  • U-08-22: 174.95 m of 40 g/t Ag, 0.21% Cu, 0.17% Pb and 7.95% Zn including 99.10 m of 56 g/t Ag, 0.28% Cu, 0.24% Pb and 10.78% Zn and 46.95 m of 78 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu, 3.84% Pb and 8.79% Zn
  • D-96-01-21: 154.00 m of 57 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu, 2.43% Pb and 4.36% Zn, including 96.00 m of 78 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu, 3.12% Pb and 5.68% Zn
  • U-105-21: 121.45 m of 77 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu, 2.00% Pb and 5.48% Zn; and 32.90 m of 104 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.36% Pb and 3.43% Zn; and 44.15 m of 114 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu, 3.15% Pb and 4.15% Zn; and 16.55 m of 122 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu, 5.05% Pb and 9.07% Zn
  • U-127-21: 101.90 m of 43 g/t Ag, 0.18% Cu, 0.48% Pb and 6.62% Zn
  • U-95-21: 88.30 m of 49 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu, 1.46% Pb and 5.08% Zn; and 35.35 m of 83 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu, 3.66% Pb and 2.14% Zn; and 22.55 m of 176 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 3.33% Pb and 5.94% Zn
  • D-62-04-21: 117.10 m of 64 g/t Ag, 0.06% Cu, 2.06% Pb and 3.24% Zn including 53.05 m of 99 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu, 4.07% Pb and 5.97% Zn and 28.35 m of 157 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu, 4.56% Pb and 5.82% Zn
  • D-77-01-22: 102.05 m of 58 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu, 1.42% Pb and 3.43% Zn including 26.65 m of 124 g/t Ag, 0.22% Cu, 2.26% Pb and 5.53% Zn and 15.30 m of 43 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu, 2.46% Pb and 4.38% Zn

Drilling from an underground platform into the western part of the skarn deposit has successfully expanded the mineralization 120 metres to the northwest with step-out drill holes 105-21, 08-22, 95-21, and 127-21 all containing multiple polymetallic sulphide intercepts up to 175 metres in length, as reported in "Drill Highlights" above. The skarn deposit remains open to the northwest and at depth.

Infill drilling in the central eastern part of the deposit confirmed continuous mineralization over a 400 metre-wide area.

The eastern part of the deposit has been extended 80 metres to the north and south, with infill and exploration drilling from surface platforms defining multiple mineralized intercepts in step-out drill holes D-73-1-21 and D-71-04-21 and D-62-04-21, ranging between 10 to 117 metres wide.

The central part of the deposit was extended 150 metres to the south with step out drilling from surface located at S-90-21 and S-95-21. Six holes (95-04/05/ 06/07/08 and 09) all reported wide zones of breccia-style mineralization up to 215 metres thick. The deposit remains open to the south.

Summary of Drill Results
The following table provides the drill results for the La Colorada skarn deposit for the first quarter of 2022.

Previous drill results not included in this table are disclosed in Pan American's news releases, which are available, together with cross sections, plan and images of the skarn mineralized core, at:

https://www.panamericansilver.com/operations/exploration/la-colorada-skarn/ .

Hole No.

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m) (1)

Ag g/t

Cu %

Pb %

Zn %

D-03-02-21

511.90

516.55

4.65

100

0.14

1.82

4.19

and

1130.45

1176.15

45.70

34

0.27

1.18

2.35

D-62-04-21

1030.45

1058.80

28.35

157

0.02

4.56

5.82

and

1187.10

1304.20

117.10

64

0.06

2.06

3.24

Including

1187.10

1240.15

53.05

99

0.07

4.07

5.97

D-62-05-21

1057.30

1070.70

13.40

123

0.04

3.88

6.57

and

1482.75

1514.40

31.65

125

0.53

0.78

1.38

and

1554.70

1593.80

39.10

102

0.26

0.69

8.82

D-66-04-21

1301.20

1304.25

3.05

355

0.02

1.21

0.25

and

1314.75

1341.00

26.25

28

0.07

2.21

4.02

D-66-05-21

1059.35

1068.45

9.10

58

0.39

1.33

8.02

and

1149.55

1160.85

11.30

42

0.12

2.60

4.03

D-71-04-21 (2)

1291.80

1361.20

69.40

71

0.07

2.37

6.64

and

1376.30

1389.20

12.90

39

0.21

3.49

5.54

D-71-05-22

1147.95

1177.55

29.60

27

0.03

1.29

2.63

and

1264.65

1332.65

68.00

27

0.07

1.00

1.61

D-73-01-21 (3)

1235.35

1251.85

16.50

50

0.15

1.19

3.14

and

1525.05

1593.45

68.40

52

0.38

0.32

1.47

D-73-03-21

988.95

1030.00

41.05

39

0.06

2.15

3.40

and

1053.50

1128.85

75.35

75

0.13

1.20

3.15

Including

1082.20

1103.40

21.20

55

0.17

2.54

4.79

D-73-04-21

994.60

1098.65

104.05

23

0.04

1.30

2.61

Including

1052.20

1072.40

20.20

45

0.11

2.72

4.86

and

1474.60

1481.75

7.15

6

0.03

0.02

7.37

D-73-05-21

957.45

963.50

6.05

29

0.07

1.87

4.12

and

1149.15

1195.55

46.40

25

0.20

1.59

4.62

D-77-01-22

864.65

879.95

15.30

43

0.03

2.46

4.38

and

1101.20

1203.25

102.05

58

0.13

1.42

3.43

Including

1161.85

1188.50

26.65

124

0.22

2.26

5.53

D-79-01-21

630.80

652.95

22.15

73

0.25

1.95

6.91

D-79-02-21

635.90

652.15

16.25

69

0.17

1.85

5.77

D-79-03-21

999.75

1011.20

11.45

19

0.13

0.18

2.31

D-79-04-22

1025.90

1039.05

13.15

61

0.31

0.29

2.15

D-81-05-22

787.10

797.15

10.05

380

0.15

2.52

5.25

D-90-01-21

676.25

702.10

25.85

143

1.14

0.87

0.93

and

772.50

785.50

13.00

112

1.08

3.71

4.73

and

970.00

990.20

20.20

54

0.09

2.69

3.13

and

1374.10

1433.00

58.90

13

0.04

2.12

2.84

D-93-01-21

1066.00

1208.10

142.10

16

0.08

1.18

2.17

Including

1182.00

1208.10

26.10

35

0.22

1.90

2.54

and

1342.90

1391.00

48.10

37

0.02

0.21

2.97

D-93-02-21

1053.85

1242.25

188.40

20

0.10

1.45

2.43

Including

1084.30

1119.45

35.15

24

0.11

2.04

3.94

D-95-04-21 (3)

1101.15

1316.40

215.25

31

0.09

1.12

1.76

Including

1155.60

1191.75

36.15

64

0.11

1.93

2.53

and

1365.15

1381.95

16.80

32

0.21

2.74

5.67

and

1627.15

1695.20

68.05

44

0.24

0.27

3.57

D-95-05-21

1066.00

1089.75

23.75

56

0.16

0.91

2.20

and

1355.65

1383.75

28.10

85

0.69

1.21

2.16

D-95-06-21

1068.60

1079.45

10.85

44

0.07

0.77

2.05

and

1279.10

1283.60

4.50

185

0.30

6.30

6.85

D-95-07-21

1142.20

1189.75

47.55

57

0.15

1.86

2.45

and

1199.00

1286.65

87.65

28

0.14

1.38

3.22

and

1320.15

1404.90

84.75

36

0.20

1.58

3.15

D-95-08-21

1344.85

1359.50

14.65

85

0.25

3.59

6.62

and

1381.05

1417.60

36.55

46

0.13

1.05

2.13

and

1568.95

1595.65

26.70

58

0.40

0.55

3.66

D-95-09-22

1144.25

1156.20

11.95

250

0.45

3.63

5.68

and

1466.55

1480.35

13.80

88

0.24

0.71

3.75

D-96-01-21

1199.20

1353.20

154.00

57

0.08

2.43

4.36

Including

1199.20

1295.20

96.00

78

0.11

3.12

5.68

D-96-02-22

1303.90

1331.65

27.75

68

0.06

2.49

4.66

S-79-21

630.35

654.50

24.15

138

0.56

1.74

7.69

and

1391.10

1401.85

10.75

16

0.03

2.72

4.26

and

1416.85

1430.15

13.30

56

0.06

3.20

8.16

and

1469.20

1501.30

32.10

32

0.04

0.35

3.23

and

1522.25

1538.55

16.30

29

0.07

0.32

3.69

S-90-21

687.30

832.10

144.80

60

0.41

0.99

1.72

and

1036.05

1083.75

47.70

25

0.09

0.70

2.26

S-93-21

1051.25

1074.60

23.35

67

0.03

2.93

1.74

and

1086.25

1118.10

31.85

15

0.07

1.32

2.21

and

1140.10

1246.45

106.35

22

0.05

2.28

2.48

S-96-21

173.50

188.05

14.55

1092

0.07

0.72

1.12

and

1274.45

1402.80

128.35

37

0.06

2.08

3.35

S-96A-21

180.70

188.50

7.80

575

0.05

0.45

0.86

U-04-22

579.40

813.10

233.70

44

0.15

4.05

5.04

Including

670.70

755.25

84.55

49

0.22

4.96

6.51

U-07-22

891.55

894.80

3.25

134

0.06

1.72

14.25

U-08-22

392.35

423.85

31.50

79

0.09

2.82

3.83

and

532.20

570.65

38.45

60

0.03

3.45

4.53

and

697.90

744.85

46.95

78

0.07

3.84

8.79

and

890.15

1065.10

174.95

40

0.21

0.17

7.95

Including

920.70

1019.80

99.10

56

0.28

0.24

10.78

U-105-21

311.15

327.70

16.55

122

0.11

5.05

9.07

and

495.15

499.50

4.35

104

0.20

3.98

5.89

and

551.35

595.50

44.15

114

0.04

3.15

4.15

and

641.50

762.95

121.45

77

0.08

2.00

5.48

Including

641.50

722.40

80.90

95

0.08

2.07

6.77

and

874.15

907.05

32.90

104

0.09

0.36

3.43

and

944.30

969.15

24.85

14

0.11

0.04

4.59

U-109-21

868.00

874.55

6.55

69

0.12

0.26

7.29

U-110-21

442.50

449.40

6.90

223

0.04

3.04

6.97

U-115-21

143.15

174.15

31.00

42

0.02

1.18

4.48

and

730.70

739.15

8.45

575

0.07

14.63

16.14

and

789.20

828.90

39.70

72

0.11

4.16

6.24

U-125-21

577.30

583.55

6.25

248

0.06

3.65

13.59

U-127-21

937.00

968.60

31.60

86

0.13

0.48

3.50

and

1002.50

1104.40

101.90

43

0.18

0.48

6.62

Including

1004.60

1061.00

56.40

59

0.22

0.57

9.94

and

1135.20

1149.00

13.80

53

2.12

0.10

0.22

U-95-21

369.80

392.35

22.55

176

0.09

3.33

5.94

and

506.05

541.40

35.35

83

0.03

3.66

2.14

and

790.95

879.25

88.30

49

0.07

1.46

5.08

Including

808.40

821.85

13.45

70

0.18

2.16

19.73



(1)

True widths of the mineralized intervals are unknown at this time.

(2)

Partial results received.

(3)

Partial results were reported in the news release dated February 24, 2022.

La Colorada Skarn - Drill Hole Collar Information

Drill Hole ID

Type

East Local

North Local

Elevation

Length (m)

Azimuth Avg ( 0 )

Dip Avg

D-03-02-21

Infill

5367.1

5477.5

2556.2

930.0

146.5

-80.9

D-62-04-21

Exploration

5996.9

5753.7

2554.7

503.4

120.1

-84.6

D-62-05-22

Exploration

5996.9

5753.7

2554.7

719.5

16.6

-86.3

D-66-04-21

Infill

5060.5

5509.3

2511.2

897.7

143.7

-68.8

D-66-05-21

Infill

5060.5

5509.3

2511.2

870.6

168.3

-74.0

D-71-04-21

Infill

6004.3

5588.6

2529.3

811.2

195.3

-80.1

D-71-05-22

Infill

6004.3

5588.6

2529.3

721.2

30.3

-80.0

D-73-01-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

994.9

105.1

-86.9

D-73-03-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

825.6

302.1

-80.6

D-73-04-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

702.8

44.5

-81.0

D-73-05-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

707.0

27.8

-74.0

D-77-01-22

Exploration

5777.8

5504.1

2540.8

814.1

87.0

-81.0

D-79-01-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

802.4

253.2

-79.0

D-79-02-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

742.9

206.4

-61.2

D-79-03-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

823.6

224.9

-77.9

D-79-04-22

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

675.8

319.3

-84.1

D-81-05-22

Infill

5804.8

5770.1

2590.7

645.7

256.9

-80.7

D-90-01-21

Exploration

5538.7

5004.4

2532.2

1075.6

133.2

-82.1

D-93-01-21

Infill

4926.3

5166.1

2469.7

581.2

138.7

-77.0

D-93-02-21

Infill

4926.3

5166.1

2469.7

489.1

225.4

-66.7

D-95-04-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

841.3

72.9

-72.1

D-95-05-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

574.8

129.1

-77.8

D-95-06-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

573.0

92.3

-74.0

D-95-07-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

783.9

12.6

-73.4

D-95-08-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

796.0

41.4

-81.3

D-95-09-22

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

832.3

71.8

-83.0

D-96-01-21

Infill

4654.7

5286.4

2506.4

639.0

122.9

-75.8

D-96-02-22

Infill

4654.7

5286.4

2506.4

793.0

129.7

-81.7

S-79-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

1652.3

286.9

-86.8

S-90-21

Exploration

5538.7

5004.4

2532.2

1664.8

0.0

-90.0

S-93-21

Infill

4926.3

5166.1

2469.7

1416.0

22.6

-73.6

S-96-21

Infill

4654.7

5286.4

2506.4

1496.5

104.4

-80.0

S-96A-21

Infill

4656.1

5285.5

2505.1

188.5

0.0

-90.0

U-04-22

Infill

4843.3

5321.3

1995.1

814.1

187.8

-80.6

U-07-22

Exploration

4423.7

5065.6

2102.9

1200.4

150.9

-83.2

U-08-22

Infill

4844.9

5324.0

1995.2

1152.1

358.0

-82.6

U-105-21

Exploration

4845.6

5319.5

1995.6

1023.4

323.0

-81.9

U-109-21

Exploration

4495.1

5329.6

2070.1

1175.5

242.1

-83.3

U-110-21

Exploration

4426.4

5067.8

2106.1

1253.7

262.8

-88.3

U-115-21

Exploration

4843.3

5321.3

1995.1

926.8

230.5

-78.2

U-125-21

Exploration

4426.4

5067.8

2106.1

1176.1

92.2

-86.9

U-127-21

Exploration

4496.1

5330.1

2070.5

1187.7

115.3

-87.5

U-95-21

Exploration

4845.0

5320.8

1995.5

965.1

25.1

-83.7





Total Metres

38460.0



General Notes with Respect to Technical Information

Grades are shown as contained metal before mill recoveries are applied. All samples provided in this news release were assayed by SGS Durango, Mexico using acid digestion with ICP finish for silver, lead, zinc, and copper and ALS Global using the same analytical procedure. Samples sent to SGS Durango were prepared in Durango and ALS  Global are prepared in Zacatecas, Mexico laboratory and send to Vancouver B.C. Laboratory for assay.  Pan American implements a quality assurance and quality control ("QAQC") program including the submission of certified standards, blanks, and duplicate samples to the laboratories. The results of the QAQC samples submitted to SGS and ALS demonstrate acceptable accuracy and precision.  The Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed for the samples are sufficient and reliable for the purpose of any future Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates. Pan American is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein. SGS and ALS are independent from Pan American.

Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves are as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. No Mineral Reserves have yet been estimated for the Skarn deposit.

See the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 23, 2022 , available at www.sedar.com for further information concerning QAQC and data verification matters, the key assumptions, parameters and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of the Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.

Technical information contained in this news release with respect to Pan American has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Emerson , FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development and Geology, and Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, each of whom is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (''NI 43-101'').

Pan American Silver Corp is authorized by The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia to engage in Reserved Practice under Permit to Practice number 1001470.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico , Peru , Canada , Argentina and Bolivia . We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America , earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the timing for, amount of, and anticipated results of, any exploration or development programs with respect to the Company's La Colorada Skarn project, including the potential for further definition or expansion of the Mineral Resource in the future;  the timing of any update to the Mineral Resource estimate and the results of any such update; and the potential generation of minerals, if any, and the quality thereof.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: our Mineral Resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold, and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for the La Colorada mine and related exploration projects are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain the surface rights necessary for our operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the duration and effects of the COVID-19 virus and any other pandemics on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society; fluctuations in silver and gold prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar, Peruvian sol, Mexican peso, Argentine peso and Bolivian boliviano versus the U.S. dollar); risks relating to inflation and the global economic environment; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in Canada , the United States , Mexico , Peru , Argentina , Bolivia , Guatemala or other countries where the Company may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining; risks relating to expropriation; risk of liability relating to our past sale of the Quiruvilca mine in Peru ; diminishing quantities or grades of Mineral Reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in the Company's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Cautionary Note to US Investors

This news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects.

Canadian public disclosure standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and information concerning mineralization, deposits, Mineral Reserve and resource information contained or referred to herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release uses the terms ''Measured Resources'', ''Indicated Resources'', and ''Inferred Resources''. U.S. investors are advised that, while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, the SEC does not recognize them. The requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of ''Reserves'' are not the same as those of the SEC, and Mineral Reserves reported by the Company in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as ''Reserves'' under SEC standards. Under U.S. standards, mineralization may not be classified as a ''reserve'' unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of a "Measured Resource" or "Indicated Resource" will ever be converted into a "reserve". U.S. investors should also understand that "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "Inferred Resources" exist, are economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimated "Inferred Resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a Mineral Resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws. However, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade, without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-extends-mineralization-at-the-la-colorada-skarn-project-301543150.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Clarifies Technical Disclosure and Provides Project Updates

Silver Hammer Clarifies Technical Disclosure and Provides Project Updates


Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR/OTCQB:HAMRF) (“Silver Hammer” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update, including clarification of technical disclosure, and an update for the Silver Strand Project in Idaho, and the commencement of exploration field programs at Silverton Project in Nevada as well as sample results from Eliza.

Keep reading...Show less
silver metal up close

Top 3 Silver Stocks on the TSX in 2022

Click here to read the previous best silver stocks on the TSX article.

Silver had a slow start to 2022, but it has since begun to mimic sister metal gold's performance.

The white metal spent most of March trading over US$25 per ounce, and hit a year-to-date high of US$26.38, a level it had not seen since July 2021. Although it did fall off slightly in late March, April saw another price spike for the white metal. Since then, it has plunged from an April high of US$25.91 to a low of US$22.52.

While silver is currently down, the TSX-listed silver companies listed below have all experienced year-to-date share price increases. This best TSX silver stocks list was generated on May 3, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps over C$50 million at that time.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×