Endeavour Silver Corp. is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are in US dollars . “Our first quarter performance was strong, putting us on track to achieve our 2022 production guidance,” stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. “High-grade ore at Guanacevi was a driving force and is expected to continue throughout the balance ...

EDR:CA,EXK