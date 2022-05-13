Precious MetalsInvesting News

Endeavour Silver Corp. is pleased to announce that at the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting held on May 12, 2022 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 74,416,771 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.57% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy: All director ...

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 12, 2022 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 74,416,771 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.57% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:


DIRECTORS
NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES
CAST
FOR WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN 		FOR WITHHELD
Margaret M. Beck 44,199,571 1,947,032 95.78% 4.22%
Ricardo M. Campoy 44,287,849 1,858,754 95.97% 4.03%
Bradford J. Cooke 42,952,074 3,194,529 93.08% 6.92%
Daniel Dickson 45,220,569 926,034 97.99% 2.01%
Amy Jacobsen 45,163,634 982,969 97.87% 2.13%
Rex J. McLennan 42,409,137 3,737,465 91.90% 8.10%
Kenneth Pickering 44,867,006 1,279,596 97.23% 2.77%
Mario D. Szotlender 44,085,535 2,061,067 95.53% 4.47%

All director nominees were re-elected.

On a vote by show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.  Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Endeavour SilverEDR:CAEXKSilver Investing
EDR:CA,EXK

Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") reported the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held May 11, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2022 which is available on the Company's website at panamericansilver.com.

A total of 131,361,761 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 62.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year, the acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, known as "say-on-pay", and the election of management's nominees as directors.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") reported the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held May 11, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2022 which is available on the Company's website at panamericansilver.com.

A total of 131,361,761 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 62.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year, the acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, known as "say-on-pay", and the election of management's nominees as directors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
silver ounce coins from different countries

Top 5 Junior Silver Stocks on the TSXV in 2022

Click here to read the previous best junior silver stocks article.

Silver saw a strong run starting in February, culminating in a high of US$26.36 per ounce. However, since mid-April, its price has plummeted and is now sitting around the US$21 mark.

Experts that the Investing News Network spoke with at the end of last year were mostly positive with their predictions for the precious metal’s outlook.

Some of the top silver stocks year-to-date have seen similar movements to the silver price so far this year, although they have all released significant news as well. While that means that many peaked during silver's highs, it also means that they've cooled off in recent weeks.

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report entitled "Bridge to the Future". The report details the Company's commitment to transparently disclose its targets and performance, while maintaining industry-leading corporate governance practices, and having a positive environmental and social impact while generating long-term value for all stakeholders.

"Despite the challenges of the persisting COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud of our 2021 performance, surpassing our key sustainability targets and addressing environmental and social issues that matter to our stakeholders," stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "We recognize that sustainability is imperative for our long-term success, including financial success. This year's report, ‘Bridge to the Future' speaks to our ongoing actions to help shape a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow in which both our business and our stakeholders can prosper."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver - First Quarter Earnings Exceed Expectations; Project Milestones Draw Near

First quarter results exceed expectations. Endeavour Silver reported first quarter net earnings of $11.7 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $4.5 million, or $(0.03) per share during the prior year period. We had forecast net income of $8.4 million, or $0.05 per share. The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $27.1 million compared to $8.3 million during the prior year period and our estimate of $17.1 million. Variances to our estimate included lower direct production costs and $6.6 million of other income, including foreign exchange and investments. Revenue of $57.7 million was modestly ahead of our $57.2 million estimate. Updating estimates. While we are maintaining our 2022 EPS estimate, we have increased our EBITDA estimate to $67.8 million from $60.6 million. Our revised estimates reflect lower direct production costs and higher depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×