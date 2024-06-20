Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

EMU NL (ASX:EMU)

EMU NL: Potential for Large-scale Copper Porphyry Discovery in Queensland, Australia


EMU NL (ASX:EMU) is an ASX-listed precious and base metals exploration company accelerating exploration at the highly promising Fiery Creek prospect, located within the Georgetown project in Northern Queensland. Spanning 850 sq. km. in North Queensland, the Georgetown project comprises three exploration permits: Georgetown, Perpendicular Peak and the Fiery Creek copper prospect. Fiery Creek is the most promising and current exploration interest for EMU.

The Georgetown project is located in a resource-rich yet under-explored region in Queensland’s far north, situated within the Georgetown mining district, with a significant history of mining activities and mineral discoveries.

Fiery Creek Prospect within EMU NL's Georgetown project

Initial fieldwork has provided strong indications of a potential large-scale copper porphyry system at Fiery Creek. EMU is planning further geological mapping, systematic geochemistry and a geophysics survey to delineate the indicated porphyry system.

Investor Insight

EMU NL is an Australia-focused base and precious metals exploration company offering a compelling opportunity in the highly lucrative copper space. A strategic focus on delineating a potential large-scale copper porphyry system at its Fiery Creek copper deposit in Northern Queensland, combined with a leadership team of significant global experience and expertise, and an upward trending copper market, all make EMU NL worthy of considerable consideration for any investors looking at the copper sector.

This EMU NL profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with EMU NL (ASX:EMU) to receive an Investor Presentation

EMU NL (ASX:EMU)

EMU NL


B2Gold Announces Initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Springbok Zone of the Antelope Deposit at the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Springbok Zone, the southernmost shoot of the recently discovered Antelope deposit, located approximately three kilometers ("km") south of the Otjikoto Phase 5 open pit at the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

Three gold bullion bars on top of USA flag.

Trump vs. Biden: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

The US election is quickly approaching, and the second face off between current president Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump promises to be a much-discussed race to the finish line on November 5.

In 2020, Biden presented himself as a candidate who would bring Republicans and Democrats together, challenging Trump’s divisive and populist rhetoric of making America great again. Trump ultimately lost that election, but recent polling shows that either candidate could still pull ahead in the months leading up to the vote.

In the resource sector, market participants are starting to wonder how the presidential race may affect the gold price. While the yellow metal is driven by diverse factors, the US — and by extension its leader — impacts many of them, including the global geopolitical environment, interest rates and the performance of the US dollar.

Keep reading...Show less
Steve Robertson, president of Prismo Metals.

Prismo Metals Poised to Benefit from Looming Copper Crunch, Exec Says

The copper market's current state presents both a challenge and an opportunity for explorers like Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF,FWB:7KU), Steve Robertson, the company’s new president, told the Investing News Network.

A forecast supply deficit looms on the horizon and is expected to take full effect by 2025, prompting a sense of urgency among copper producers and explorers alike.

"For quite some time now ... there's been a deficit, this forecast for 2025," Robertson said, pointing to a critical market juncture.

Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE RELEASES DETOUR LAKE PROPOSED UNDERGROUND MINING PLAN DEMONSTRATING STRONG RETURNS AND PATHWAY TO ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION OF ONE MILLION OUNCES

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Firefly Metals

High-Grade Assays Establish Continuous Mineralisation for 460m Outside Resource

Assays up to 10% copper and 4g/t gold further strengthen outlook for substantial resource growth; Two more rigs on way to site as wider exploration strategy ramps up

FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX: FFM) is pleased to announce more outstanding wide high-grade copper- gold intersections from its drilling program at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for the Gramalote Project; After-Tax NPV of $778 Million with an After-Tax IRR of 20.6%

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") on its 100% owned Gramalote gold project located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia (the "Gramalote Project"). All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

Sona's Therapy Shows Significant Preclinical Efficacy in Second Cancer

Soccer or Football? Northstar Gaming Poll Finds Most Canadians Unexpectedly Divided When Referring to the Game as Soccer or Football but the Friendly Debate Remains Uncapped

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Latest Kameelburg Assays Up To 10.38% Nb2o5 and 9.89% TREO

×