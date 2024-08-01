Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold Announces Strategic Partnership for 100,000 Meters of Drilling

Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) is excited to announce the signing of a 5-year drilling contract with Independence Drilling S.A. of Colombia ("Independence"). The contract involves completing 100,000 meters of drilling across Quimbaya Gold's properties. As a significant strategic partnership, which took nearly ten months to finalize, it underscores Quimbaya Gold's commitment to advancing its exploration activities and creating value for its shareholders.

Independence, a family-owned company, is highly reputable and the largest Colombian drilling company, with over 40 years of experience and a fleet of 47 rigs for oil & gas, mining, and water drilling. Independence has worked with major oil & gas and mining companies in Colombia, including Ecopetrol, South 32/Cerro Matoso, Glencore/Cerrejón, Zijin-Continental Gold, Oxy, Sierra Col Energy, Frontera Energy, Parex Resources, and NG Energy.

For the first time ever, in Independence Drilling's history, the company has accepted part payment in Quimbaya Gold shares, aligning its interest with Quimbaya's, reflecting their confidence in management, and ultimately proving their trust in successful discoveries and potential upside impact on the future value of Quimbaya Gold. The contract specifies the execution of drilling campaigns with a minimum of 1,500 meters each, with drilling expected to commence in the third quarter of 2024. Quimbaya's exploration team, consisting of over 20 professionals, is currently defining initial drilling targets, and the Company plans to announce the extension of the first campaign shortly, to be completed within this year.

This partnership brings more than just drilling expertise. Independence possesses an unparalleled understanding of the country's unique geological, social, and regulatory environment, building strong relationships with local communities. These attributes have been instrumental in the success of numerous major exploration projects. The contract is a significant achievement and will assist in Quimbaya Gold's effort to prove the potential existence of gold mineralization in its properties.

Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO of Quimbaya Gold, commented, "This partnership marks a significant milestone for Quimbaya Gold. Independence's deep-rooted presence in Colombia, coupled with their proven track record, provides us with a competitive advantage. By leveraging their expertise, we are well-positioned to accelerate our exploration efforts and unlock the full potential of our assets. Moreover, their willingness to share as investor, in our success, highlights the strategic nature of this alliance."

About Quimbaya Gold

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya Gold is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (the Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (the Berrio Project), and Abejorral (the Maitamac Project), all located in the Antioquia Province, Colombia.

Quimbaya Gold Inc.
follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation the anticipated results or success of any drilling campaign; any future potential existence of gold mineralization in its properties; the amount the Company will drill; the satisfaction of the payment of the drilling contract and the issuance of compensation shares and cash. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "anticipates", or "plans" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF)to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stocksgold stocksgold explorationcse:qimgold investingGold Investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Advances Strategic Growth with Proposed Acquisition of New Mining Title in Segovia, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Advances Strategic Growth with Proposed Acquisition of New Mining Title in Segovia, Colombia

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of an additional mining property with gold and silver exploration potential, encompassing approximately 252 hectares.  The new secured title is SE9-13331 (252.7 Ha), referred to as the "Concession Contract,", is continuous northeast of Aris Mining's Segovia operation which significantly expands Quimbaya Gold's foothold in the burgeoning mining landscape of Segovia, situated northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces it is completing a private placement of units of the Company ("Units") for up to an aggregate of $3,000 ,000 (6,000,000 Units) at a price of $0.50 per Unit inclusive of both traditional private placement funds and shares for debtprevious services (the "Private Placement"). The completion of the Private will be subject to Canadian Securities ‎Exchange ("CSE") approval. All shares issued pursuant to this Private Placement and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the closing date.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ACQUIRES NEW TITLES IN THE SEGOVIA REGION

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ACQUIRES NEW TITLES IN THE SEGOVIA REGION

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of additional mining properties with gold and silver exploration potential, encompassing approximately 1,624 hectares. The newly secured titles, including SH2-08001 (789.75 Ha), SH2-08002X (57.36 Ha), SID-09152X (64.70 Ha), and SHO-08001 (712.96 Ha), collectively referred to as the "Concession Contracts," which are approximately within less than 10km from Aris Mining Corporation's ("Aris") gold mining sites which significantly expand Quimbaya Gold's foothold in the burgeoning mining landscape of Segovia, situated northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. Juan Pablo Bayona and Mr. Pietro JL Solari have been appointed as new directors of the Company, effective 23 May 2024 . Mr. Bayona will act as Executive Chairman for the board. The appointments bolster Quimbaya's expertise in the areas of management, capital markets, mining, local Colombian knowledge and represent a significant acquisition experience in Latin America.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Trades on the OTCQB Market in the United States and Initiates Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

  • QIM believes this listing is an important step for the Company and provides transparent trading for current and future U.S. investors
  • Provides improved accessibility and liquidity for a broad range of private and ‎institutional U.S. investors
  • Initiates private placement offering of units for gross proceeds of up to $2,025,000

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTC: QIMGF) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") to announce the Company's common shares have been accepted and qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Successful Completion of $24M Placement

Proceeds will be applied to fund exploration and development activities on Brightstar’s portfolio and a fast-tracked drill out of the sandstone project being acquired by Brightstar

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise approximately $24 million (before costs) in a two-tranche share placement (Placement) to professional and sophisticated investors at $0.015 per share (New Shares). This represents a discount of:

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Infill Drilling of Ricciardo Deposit Delivers Significant Gold Mineralisation

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

Strong Assays Results at Kamperman Ahead of Feysville Resource Upgrade

Excellent assay results received from a recently completed in-fill RC program at Kamperman to support a maiden MRE due in the September Quarter.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from a recently completed 26-hole/2,808 metre RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Kestrel Gold - Appoints New Director & CFO, Grants Stock Options and Terminates Fireweed Option

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation")(TSX-V:KGC) is pleased to announce the appointment Greg Lynch, P. Geo as a Director of the Corporation and that Jean Sharp has been appointed Chief Financial Officer as Debbie Fern has resigned effective July 31, 2024

Mr. Lynch is a Professional Geologist, APEGA, with a PhD from the University of Alberta in Economic Geology. He has over 35 years experience in resource exploration and research split between Shell Canada, the Geological Survey of Canada, and junior mining companies focused on the Cordillera. He is a Past President of the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists, and remains engaged in mineral exploration and fieldwork in Yukon Territory.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold (TSXV:ZAU)

Zodiac Gold: Advancing a District-scale West African Gold Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures Closes Initial Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated July 4, 2024, it has completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering with the placement of 1,755,000 WC Units (as defined below) for gross proceeds of $70,200.00 (the "Initial Closing"). The private placement offering is for up to 8,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.04 per WC Unit for up to $320,000 and up to 12,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for up to $600,000 both of which constitute the "Offering".

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

ASX Retraction Statement

At-The-Market Raise

Related News

Tech Investing

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

Cobalt Investing

ASX Retraction Statement

Lithium Investing

At-The-Market Raise

Copper Investing

Culpeo Secures Funding to Advance Copper Exploration at Vista Montana, Lana Corina and Fortuna

Oil and Gas Investing

Oil and Gas Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Samples 34.8 % Cg in Newly Discovered Graphitic Rock Trends

×