World Class Copper Potential Increased at Yataga Copper Project – Georgetown, QLD

FN Media Group News Commentary - Gold prices are forecast to climb to record highs in the coming year. The price of gold has soared to new heights this year and is positioned to climb into early 2025, rising to new record highs, according to Goldman Sachs Research. The precious metal has increased more than 20% this year, peaking at a record of more than $2,500 per troy ounce. Goldman Sachs Research forecasts the price will reach $2,700 by early next year, buoyed by interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and gold purchases by emerging market central banks. The metal could get an additional boost if the US imposes new financial sanctions or if concerns mount about the US debt burden. They see that Gold prices are forecast to climb to record high. Goldman Sachs says that: "Gold is our strategists' preferred near-term long (the commodity they most expect to go up in the short term), and it's also their preferred hedge against geopolitical and financial risks. In this softer cyclical environment, gold stands out as the commodity where we have the highest confidence in near-term upside," Goldman Sachs Research strategists Samantha Dart and Lina Thomas write. Active Mining Companies in the markets today include Asia Broadband Inc. (OTCPK: AABB), Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE American: EQX), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG).
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
World Class Copper Potential Increased at Yataga Copper Project – Georgetown, QLD
EMU NL (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration work at the Company’s newly named Yataga Copper Project1, located within the Yataga Igneous Complex near Georgetown in North Queensland.
- Recent surface Geochemical surveys have updated EMU’s Ecological modelling and identified multiple intra-pluton porphyry copper centres close to surface within the Yataga Copper Project at Georgetown in Far North Queensland.
- EMU’s consultants have advised that these porphyry centres are concentrated along a “structural belt” and modelled to be near surface and their advice is that the unusual character of these intra-pluton copper centres nay be analogous to the Highland Valley Copper Mine, where a series of porphyry copper deposits host Canada’s largest open pit copper nine which produced more than 130kt in 2021.
- Dr Gregg Morrison, Queensland-based Geological Consultant with 45 years’ experience, has accepted an invitation to be appointed Technical Advisor to the Project. His authority and significant knowledge of the metallogenic systems of northern Queensland adds substantial value to the developing discovery.
- EMU’s recent work has identified a combined area of 8km2 of copper-in-soil anomalism with significant potential for expansion.
- Additional work includes;
- a 220-line km airborne electromagnetics survey (results pending).
- A 20-line km ground-based Pole-Dipole Induced Polarisation (PDIP) and Magnetotelluric (MT) survey currently underway.
- These geochemistry and geophysics survey results will provide an optimized low risk drilling programs to be carried out in the near future.
EMU Non-Executive Chairman Peter Thomas commented:
“Whilst it is still early days, results from EMU’s field work continue to provide encouragement that this project has the potential to be a Global Tier 1 scale copper discovery.
EMU has undertaken a meticulous, methodical and measured exploration programme guided by the best available expertise. EMU has carried out important Geophysical and Geochemical survey work that is assisting Ecological assessment of what appears to be high grade surface mineralisation indicating the presence of multiple Cu-bearing intrusive centres close to surface. EMU is determined to do a professional job driven by fundamentals and first principles.
Accordingly, EMU remains focused on establishing sound compelling drill vectors that give the project its best chances of success
Prudent and diligent field and desktop work being pursued is a comparatively low-cost avenue to optimise drilling efforts.
We are absolutely delighted and honoured to have secured the services of Dr Gregg Morrison, an expert in the style of mineralisation we are encountering at the Yataga Copper Project. Dr Morrison has already added value with his input to recent exploration and modelling. His technical knowledge on ore controls and hydrothermal system Geometry will be invaluable in defining and building confidence in drill targets as we seek to unlock the potential large-scale economics of the project.
Our recent 27km2 Geochemistry field survey, has demonstrated vast copper-in-soil anomalism over an area of 8km2 in aggregate reflecting very large potential. Our exploration team believes that the abundant and pervasive surficial expression of copper cannot be explained other than that there simply MUST be a near surface local concentrated source. Our goal is to find that source.
The team is working with preliminary pXRF Geochemistry to delineate the likely mineralisation fluid- flow geometry leading to defining priority structural/geological drill targets. Meanwhile, we continue to take samples for Geochemical analysis and to gather Geophysical data directed at providing compelling vectors for drilling at Yataga and, additionally, to assess bonanza grade gold occurrences across the broader 850km2 project.
EMU will prepare an appropriate drilling program the project once its team is comfortable that a higher level of confidence in targets can be achieved.”
Exploration Activity
EMU’s discovery team has made significant progress with the latest Geochemistry field work. The termite mound sampling methodology has proven to be highly reliable and productive.
The 27km2, grid controlled pXRF (Portable X-Ray Fluorescence analyser) programme sampled 1152 termite mounds. The combined area of highly anomalous copper has been substantially extended with copper mineralisation surface expression now covering a vast area – approximately 8km2 including the original discovery prospect – Fiery Creek. (See Figure 1). The potential to extend the area of copper mineralisation even further is possible and will follow from in field geochemistry and geophysics surveys currently in progress.
The areas of copper-in-soil anomalies delineated in this first-pass programme are defined as pXRF values ranging between 150 – 76͘ ppm Cu, equivalent to 5 – 25 times the average crustal abundance (or background values) for copper in Granodiorites.
Figure 1: The termite mound Geochemical sampling programme grid with Copper (Cu) heat map overlying geology. The main Cu-zones of Fiery Creek Prospect and Yataga Valley Prospect are clearly defined. (See also Figure 4.)
Modelling of the surface mineralisation indicates the presence of multiple Cu-bearing intrusive centres close to surface. Planned geophysical surveys to be conducted during September and October are targeted to “nap” the 3-dinensional aspects of the mineralised pluton and provide information on mineral pathways and mineralisation signatures. The surveys will provide a depth component to the surface field data collected to date, enhancing the definition of the erosional level of the mineralised system and the depth extent of the pluton roof and the location of the stocks and dykes that are the source of mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
EMU NL Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
EMU NL
Investor Insight
EMU NL is an Australia-focused base and precious metals exploration company offering a compelling opportunity in the highly lucrative copper space. A strategic focus on delineating a potential large-scale copper porphyry system at its Fiery Creek copper deposit in Northern Queensland, combined with a leadership team of significant global experience and expertise, and an upward trending copper market, all make EMU NL worthy of considerable consideration for any investors looking at the copper sector.
Overview
EMU NL (ASX:EMU) is an ASX-listed precious and base metals exploration company with three projects in Queensland, Australia: Georgetown, Badja and Sunfire. EMU’s primary focus is accelerating exploration at the highly promising Fiery Creek prospect, located within the Georgetown project in Northern Queensland.
Australia is one of the most attractive regions for mining, according to the Fraser Institute. It ranks Queensland as the 13th most attractive destination for mining investment.
In 2023, Queensland's mines yielded 12.6 tons of gold, positioning it as Australia's fourth most prolific state for this precious metal. The company's presence in relatively attractive mining jurisdictions positions it to capitalize on opportunities in Australia's resource sector and deliver sustainable returns to its shareholders. The recent fundraises of A$1.45 million have provided sufficient funding to advance its exploration projects.
Gold and copper continue to demonstrate bullish trends. Various factors are driving the surge in copper prices, including demand patterns such as upgrades in utility grids, the increasing use of copper in electric vehicles, and housing construction. Additionally, the growing energy demand from data centres powering AI applications and servers contributes to the increased need for copper. Both gold and copper prices have hit their all-time high in 2024, which also enhance the prospects for junior miners to progress their projects and potentially secure financing easily.
Key Projects
Georgetown Project
The Georgetown project tenements span 850 sq. km. in North Queensland and comprises three exploration permits: Georgetown, Perpendicular Peak and the Fiery Creek copper prospect. Of these, Fiery Creek is the most promising and the current exploration interest for EMU.
The Georgetown project is located in a resource-rich yet under-explored region in Queensland’s far north, situated within the Georgetown mining district, with a significant history of mining activities and mineral discoveries.
EMU has identified the Fiery Creek copper prospect as a potentially massive-scale copper porphyry system within the 29 sq. km. Yataga Igneous complex. In the middle of 2023, EMU's reconnaissance efforts at Fiery Creek yielded numerous instances of heightened copper and polymetallic values. EMU conducted additional sampling to further assess the potential of the Fiery Creek prospect.
The work confirmed the significant, large-scale potential of the Fiery Creek copper prospect. It identified additional high-priority targets within the Yataga Granitoid complex, revealing polymetallic rock chip values reaching up to 0.27 parts per million (ppm) gold, 460 ppm silver, 1.9 percent bismuth, 23.5 percent copper, 43 ppm indium, 2.7 percent lead, and 341 ppm antimony. Similarly, values of 0.13 ppm gold, 44 ppm silver, 0.28 percent bismuth, 13.5 percent copper, 89 ppm indium, 1.62 percent lead, and 667 ppm antimony were recorded at Yataga South.
Initial fieldwork has provided strong indications of a potential large-scale copper porphyry system at Fiery Creek. EMU is planning further geological mapping, systematic geochemistry and a geophysics survey to delineate the indicated porphyry system.
Badja Project
The Badja project is located 32 kilometres southeast of the township of Yalgoo and covers an area of 870 hectares. The project's tenements include a centrally granted mining lease covering 7.3 hectares, an adjoining mining lease application covering 279.3 hectares, and a granted exploration license covering 590.3 hectares. EMU’s previous drilling work has identified areas that are prospective for high-grade gold, tungsten and lithium.
EMU is evaluating options to maximize the value of the project, either through sale or retention.
Sunfire Project
Sunfire is a nickel, copper and PGE exploration project in Western Australia. The project is currently awaiting permission from the Western Australian government to allow drilling activities in the area within the State forest. EMU has fulfilled all necessary environmental requirements for accessing these areas within the project and initiated onsite exploration activities. However, there has been no significant advancement to date, and government departments have not indicated the likelihood of granting drilling consent.
Management Team
Peter Thomas – Non-executive Chairman
Peter Thomas has over thirty years of experience running a legal practice specializing in giving advice to listed explorers and miners. He has served on the boards of various listed companies, including as the founding chairman of copper producer Sandfire Resources and mineral sands producer Image Resources. His current ASX-listed company board positions include non-executive director of Image Resources and non-executive chair of Middle Island Resources.
Terry Streeter – Non-executive Director
Terry Streeter brings over 30 years of experience in the exploration sector. He served as a director of West Australian nickel explorer and miner Jubilee Mines NL from 1993 to May 2004. In 1999, he became a founding shareholder of Western Areas NL (ASX:WSA), which later discovered and developed two high-grade nickel sulphide mines in the Forrestania region of Western Australia, producing 22,000 to 25,000 tons of nickel annually. He has served in leadership roles at Fox Resources, Midas Resources, Minera IRL and Alto Metals.
Gavin Rutherford – Non-executive Director
Gavin Rutherford has accumulated over 20 years of experience in the mining services, fabrication and contracting sectors. He served as managing director of a contracting and construction company in the water industry. His current endeavors involve project development in the renewable energy sector, business development in the Indigenous mining segment, and interests related to aviation.
Tim Staermose – Non-executive Director
Tim Staermose boasts 23 years of expertise in equity capital markets and equity research. His professional journey includes roles at international sell-side equity brokerage firms based in South Korea and Hong Kong, notably Banque Indosuez (now part of Credit Agricole) in the late 1990s and Lehman Brothers in the early 2000s. Transitioning from sell-side equity research, Staermose has since operated as an independent researcher and stock-picker for several private research firms, focusing on natural resources, gold and mining investments.
Outstanding Drill Results Confirm High Grade Uranium Mineralisation at the Ashburton Project
Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the first outstanding intersections received from its reverse circulation drilling programme on its Ashburton project in Western Australia. The results confirm the mineralisation and its downdip continuation at the Angelo A prospect.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assay results from the first six reverse circulation (RC) drill holes completed at the Angelo A prospect within Piche’s Ashburton project have all returned significant high grade uranium mineralisation.
- Equivalent U3O8 concentrations have been calculated from downhole gamma surveys and results include:
- ARC001 6.98m @ 1,617 ppm eU3O8 from 101.84 metres
- ARC002 4.36m @ 2,205 ppm eU3O8 from 109.89 metres
- ARC003 3.96m @ 1,516 ppm eU3O8 from 86.89 metres
- ARC004 6.02m @ 801 ppm eU3O8 from 83.55 metres
- ARC006 3.45m @ 5,129 ppm eU3O8 from 137.62 metres incl 0.34m @ 16,050 ppm eU3O8 from 139.11 metres
- ARC007 1.30m @ 503ppm eU3O8 from 123.37 metres.
- The ongoing drilling programme is designed to confirm previous high grade uranium results at the Angelo A & B prospects, test a revised model for the controls on mineralisation and identify extensions to the existing mineralisation.
- The drilling is targeting Proterozoic unconformity style uranium mineralisation, like the Pine Creek Geosyncline in Australia and the Athabasca Basin in Canada.
- Further RC results will be released as the drilling programme continues and a diamond drill rig will be mobilised to site in the coming week.
The continuing drilling programme is being undertaken at, and along strike of, the Angelo A prospect. No exploration activities have been carried out at Angelo A over the last 40 years.
Table 1: Angelo A Reverse Circulation drill hole intersections (cut-off grade of 250ppm eU3O8)(All thicknesses are downhole thicknesses as there is currently insufficient information to accurately calculated true widths)
Table 2: Drill hole details of holes referenced above(Table 2 documents the drill hole location details. Coordinates are reported in GDA94)
*ARCD005 is a pre-collar to a planned diamond drillhole which will be completed on arrival of the diamond drill rig
The drill rig will move to Angelo B prospect, approximately 1.3km to the northeast, following the completion of the Angelo A drilling.
This programme will be followed by a diamond drilling programme scheduled for later this month. These drilling programmes are planned to confirm the results from previous exploration by drilling several twin holes, to test a revised model for the control of the uranium mineralisation and explore for extensions to the mineralisation identified between 1973 and 1984.
The project area is located approximately 140km to the west-southwest of Newman in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (Figure 1). Piche holds three tenements totalling about 122km2 in its Ashburton Project (Figure 2).
Piche’s Managing Director, Stephen Mann, commented:
“The Company is very excited following the receipt of results from the first six holes of Piche’s initial drilling programme on its Ashburton Project. Not only have we confirmed the historical results with several twin holes, but we have shown that the mineralization continues downdip. Drilling to date has confirmed that mineralisation occurs within the typical unconformity model, with highly altered uranium rich sandstones at the unconformity, and the potential of mineralized “feeder” zones extending steeply below that unconformity zone. It is expected that further drilling in this campaign should result in more clarity of the distribution and controls of mineralization”.
Previous explorers at the Ashburton Project area focused their efforts on the unconformity between the mid Proterozoic sandstones and the early Proterozoic basement complexes.
The Ashburton Project area hosts unconformity-related uranium mineralisation. Unconformity uranium style deposits constitute approximately 20% of Australia’s total uranium resources and about one-third of the western world’s uranium resources and include some of the largest and richest uranium deposits2. Minerals are uraninite and pitchblende. The main deposits occur in Canada (the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and Thelon Basin, Northwest Territories); and Australia (the Alligator Rivers region in the Pine Creek Geosyncline, NT and Rudall Rivers area, WA1). In both Canada and Australia mineralisation is often found at the unconformity and in the basement complex well below the unconformity.
Uranium mineralisation at the Ashburton Project area occurs along the Lower Proterozoic Wyloo Group/Mid Proterozoic Bresnahan Group contact. Uranium mineralisation has previously been identified from broad spaced drilling at Angelo A and B prospects (Figure 3). Mineralisation intersected in this first phase of drilling by Piche has identified significant uranium at, or near the unconformity, but also in units immediately above the unconformity and well into the underlying basement units. Mineralisation is commonly associated with hematitic alteration of felspathic medium to coarse grained sandstones and is spatially associated with carbonaceous and graphitic shales. Visible uraninite has been recognised in several intersections.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Piche Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Athena Gold Samples up to 50.6 g/t Gold From Buster Mine at Excelsior Springs Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada
Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA)(OTCQB:AHNR) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade gold and silver samples from its first-ever underground mapping and sampling program at its flagship Excelsior Springs project in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane Trend. Five samples were collected underground from the past-producing Buster Mine, which historically produced an estimated 19,200 oz Au at an average grade of 41.1 g/t Au. Two of these samples returned high-grade Au, including:
- 50.6 g/t Au and 33.7 g/t Ag over 0.3 m, from the 75' level; and,
- 28.1 g/t Au and 29.6 g/t Ag over 1.0 m, from the 125' level.
The reconnaissance program conducted in August 2024 represents Athena's first-time underground at the Buster Mine, providing an opportunity for the team to have a close-up look at the mineralized orebody and gain a better understanding of structural controls at Excelsior. Historical sampling included four samples which exceeded the upper detection limit of 10 g/t Au; however, these were never analyzed to completion. The geologist who collected the surface and underground samples at the Buster Mine in 1986 estimated a mineralized zone containing a historical mineral inventory of up to 200,000 oz Au within a shallow depth of 61 m. This estimate is historical in nature and should not be relied upon as a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.
"We are pleased to see sampling results confirm the high-grade nature of the epithermal veins at the historic Buster Mine. In addition, we now have a much better understanding of structural controls on mineralization at Excelsior, which should bode well for planning our upcoming drill program" stated John Power, President & CEO of Athena Gold. "Due to small stoping dimensions and uncertain ground conditions, we were unable to sample over broader zones - however, we have reason to believe that high-grade, vein-hosted mineralization ‘bleeds' into the host rock as evidenced by previous drilling at Excelsior. The Buster Mine area is located 400 meters from the Western Slope Zone where our recent RC drill campaigns returned several impressive intercepts including up to 5.2 g/t Au over 33 m. Importantly, the geochemistry at Buster and the Western Slope Zone appear very similar, providing evidence that both mineralized zones may be part of the same system, and opens up the possibility of a larger, mineralized system connecting these two zones."
Two distinct structural orientations were observed and believed to be controlling mineralization, both east-west striking. The first is very steeply north dipping and yielded 50.6 g/t Au over 0.3 m (Figure 1). This sample was collected near the eastern stope on the 75' level, where historical sampling returned 5.8 g/t Au over 1.07 m. Historically, the higher-grade samples which exceeded the 10 g/t Au detection limit were collected from the western stope on the 75' level. Most of the past production occurred within the western stope, which extends from near surface to the 125' level.
On the 125' level, a shallow 35° north dipping fault zone yielded 28.1 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Figure 2). The steeper structures identified on the 75' level appear to be cut by this younger, shallow structure.
This work program demonstrated the important role these shallow structures, which can be traced on surface, play in the control of mineralization at Excelsior Springs. Additional surface and underground mapping will be conducted to better understand the distribution and extent of mineralization along these structures to better target future drilling.
Figure 1: Plan map of the historic Buster Mine, 75' level.
Figure 2: Photograph of 125' Level at Buster Mine, showing sample location and identified structures, looking east.
About the Buster Mine
The Buster Mine is located on the Fortunatus patented claim owned by Athena and is an integral part of our flagship Excelsior Springs Project.
Mineralization at the Buster Mine was discovered in 1872 and has been through several periods of small-scale mining and exploration efforts. During the late 1800s and perhaps the early 1900s there was unconfirmed reported production from the Buster Mine of an estimated 19,200 oz Au at an average grade of 41.1 g/t Au.
The Buster Shaft is 235' deep, with workings on the 75', 125', and 175' levels. It is estimated there is approximately 1,540' of accessible workings, most of which are on the 75' and 125' levels.
Technical Information
The data disclosed in this news release includes historical exploration sampling results. The reader is cautioned that the historical results are based on prior data and reports prepared by previous property owners and other sources. Athena has not independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work to verify the results. The reader is cautioned not to treat them, or any part of them, as current and that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the results and that they may not form a reliable guide to future results. No independent QA/QC protocols are known for these samples and as such analytical results may be unreliable. Athena's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through further exploration.
QA/QC
Sample preparation and gold analysis was performed by ALS Global in Reno, Nevada. Rock samples were analyzed for gold and 50 other elements by inductively coupled plasma followed by mass spectrometry (ME-MS41) and gold by 30-gram fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA23). Gold over limits were determined by a gravimetric method (Au-GRA21).
Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
About Our Flagship Excelsior Springs Project
The Excelsior Springs Project (the "Project") lies within the prolific Walker Lane tectonic trend, a large region of northwest-trending, strike-slip fault zones that host a significant number of precious metal deposits having very strong structural control for mineralization. The Walker Lane trend is experiencing a major resurgence of intense and successful exploration and development.
The Project contains numerous prospect pits, trenches, roads, surface sampling sites and 113 drill holes to date within a 300m X 3,000m wide (1,000 foot-wide and 10,000-foot-long east-west trending zone of shearing and alteration. Underground workings on the two patented claims within the Project had unverified, historical production of 19,200 oz at 41.1 g/t Au.
Gold mineralization discovered at the Project to date occurs in quartz veins, stock-works, and silicified zones in hornfels and calc-silicate altered country rock and is generally close to porphyry dykes. The best grades and thicknesses discovered recently were found in oxidized and altered sedimentary rock immediately above porphyry dykes intruded along preexisting east- and east-northeast trending faults. The mineralized stock-work vein zones are shallow and have a relatively flat plunge, making them potentially amenable to open pit mining methods.
Based on the results of previous drilling programs, the Project has the potential to host one or more shallow gold deposits amenable to open pit mining, along with deeper, higher grade feeder zones that may be found and could be mined by underground methods. In the opinion of management and its consultants, the Project is very promising and further exploration has the potential to expand the known mineralization and establish additional mineralized zones.
About Athena Gold Corporation
Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on the Project.
For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
John C. Power
Chief Executive Officer and President
For further information, please contact:
John C. Power
Email: johnpower@athenagoldcorp.com
Jason Libenson
President and CCO
Castlewood Capital Corporation
Phone: (647)-534-9884
Email: jason@castlewoodcapital.ca
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration plans and the completion of a phase 2 drill program at the Project, future results from exploration, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, QAQC procedures at the Project were followed, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the exploration and development of the Company's projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.
The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and other factors and risks that are discussed in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC and disclosed in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated August 31, 2021.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this press release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise.
On the Heels of Inflation, Why Experts Expect Gold Prices Will Climb to Record Highs in 2025
In an additional article , Goldman Sachs added: "The yellow metal typically only guards against very high inflation and large inflation surprises caused by losses in central bank credibility and geopolitical supply shocks. Gold usually didn't perform well in response to positive demand shocks when the central bank responded swiftly by hiking rates. Gold emerged as the best commodity to serve as a potential hedge against inflation and geo-political risks. Goldman Sachs Research's base case is that gold appreciates to $2,700/troy ounce by year-end, an increase of about 16%, on solid demand from central banks in emerging markets and from Asian households. Gold could help shield against potential stock market drops if a trade war erupts, and it has upside if concerns mount about the US debt load or if the Fed is subordinated by a new administration."
Asia Broadband Inc. (OTCPK: AABB) Gold Production Continues Upward Trend For Third Quarter, As Ore Stockpile Processing Plant Advances Towards Completion - Asia Broadband Inc. ("AABB" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that the Company's operations for the 3rd quarter ending September 30, 2024, will be completed next week and production levels have already surpassed the second quarter. The Company has exceeded its production and gross profit levels achieved in both the 1st and 2nd consecutive record quarters this year. Gold production more than doubled in the 1st quarter of 2024, in comparison to the 4th quarter of 2023, due to higher grade selection, recovery efficiencies and increased daily throughput levels. Additionally, the economies of scale from higher productions levels reduced production costs and added to the bottom-line gross profit, which has continued in an upward trend over the last three quarters.
The elevated operational strategies and efficiencies of the AABB mining team continued in the 3rd quarter and has firmly established the foundation for the high production levels to follow the completion of the Company's processing plant. The new facility is currently under construction in Etzatlan, Mexico, and its capacity will be primarily dedicated to processing the estimated $1 billion dollar ore value of the Company's exclusive rights surface stockpile. AABB continues to develop the processing plant and will release updates as progress milestones are reached. The Company will release a processing plant project update in October.
"The elevation of our production processes by the mining operations team in all three quarters of this year will have a multiplier effect with increased production levels. We are eagerly awaiting to extend this expertise to our massive ore stockpile processing when the new plant is complete. This will take us to a much higher level than we have ever reached before," expressed Chris Torres, the Company President and CEO.
AABB continues to implement its mining property acquisition strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company's previous gold production success. CONTINUED… Read this full release for Asia Broadband at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-aabb/
Other recent developments in the mining industry include:
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) recently said it is projecting a 30% growth in the production of gold-equivalent ounces from its existing assets by the end of this decade while it continues to unlock the value embedded in its portfolio, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow.
Speaking at the Gold Forum Americas , Bristow said while Barrick was alert to potentially value-accretive opportunities generated by the consolidation of the industry, it had the rare luxury of doing so from an asset base that would support organic growth well into the future.
"Five years ago, we set out to build a sustainably profitable gold and copper business focused on world-class assets. We did not have to buy them at a premium: they were embedded in the merged portfolio of Barrick and Randgold and we just had to unlock their value," he said.
Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) recently provided an update on the Great Bear project (the "Project"), located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. Kinross has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) for the Great Bear project which supports the Company's acquisition thesis of a top tier high-margin operation in a stable jurisdiction with strong infrastructure. Based on mineral resources drilled to date, the PEA outlines a high-grade combined open pit and underground mine with an initial planned mine life of approximately 12 years and production cost of sales of $594 per ounce. The Project is expected to produce over 500,000 ounces per year at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of approximately $800 per ounce during the first 8 years through a conventional, modest capital 10,000 tonne per day (tpd) mill.
Kinross has also released an updated mineral resource estimate increasing the inferred resource estimate by 568koz. to 3.884 Moz. which is in addition to the existing M&I resource estimate of 2.738 Moz. The mineral resource estimate and PEA for the Great Bear project are available here .
Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE American: EQX) recently announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its 100% owned, exploration-stage Hasaga Property ("Hasaga" or the "Property") in Red Lake, Ontario.
"Hasaga is located in the Red Lake Gold District of northwestern Ontario, which is renowned for its high gold grades and prolific historical gold production. This updated Mineral Resource Estimate focuses on the high-grade nature of the gold mineralization and is a departure from the previous bulk-tonnage approach," stated Scott Heffernan, EVP Exploration of Equinox Gold. "As expected, the updated Mineral Resource Estimate contains fewer gold ounces but at significantly higher average gold grades.
"Further, the main zones of gold mineralization included in the updated Mineral Resource Estimate remain open, with numerous historical gold intersections defining drill-ready targets highlighting the potential for resource growth and new discoveries."
IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) recently announced that the Côté Gold Mine ("Côté Gold" or "Côté") has reached commercial production. Côté Gold is located in Ontario, Canada and is operated as a joint venture between IAMGOLD, as the operator, and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. ("Sumitomo"). Commercial production is defined as the achievement of reaching a minimum of 30 consecutive days of operations during which the mill operated at an average of 60% of nameplate throughput of 36,000 tpd.
"I would like to commend our teams at Côté Gold who have come together to achieve another great milestone as we progress and ramp up what we believe will be one of Canada's largest gold mines and a model for modern mining in Canada," said Renaud Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of IAMGOLD. "Since achieving the first pour of gold on March 31, 2024, our teams have spent the last four months methodically and iteratively testing and ramping up all facets of the mine. This process has required remarkable commitment, ingenuity and teamwork to bring all the systems online together to achieve this milestone."
About FN Media Group:
At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases
Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia
Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup
Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/
DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Asia Broadband Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.
Contact Information:
Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757
SOURCE: FN Media Group
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL
Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle " or the " Company ") today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 after normal trading hours.
Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024 , at 11:00 AM (E.D.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.
Via Webcast :
To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, you may register on the Company website at www.agnicoeagle.com , or directly via the link here .
Via Phone :
To join the conference call by phone, please dial 416.945.7677 or toll-free 1.888.699.1199 to be entered into the call by an operator. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.
To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register your phone number here 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive an instant automated call back.
Replay Archive :
Please dial 289.819.1450 or toll-free 1.888.660.6345, access code 80122#. The conference call replay will expire on November 30, 2024 .
The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.
About Agnico Eagle
Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico . It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-provides-notice-of-release-of-third-quarter-2024-results-and-conference-call-302258002.html
SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/25/c6008.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Mulga Bill Delivers Exceptional Assays Ahead of Resource Update
Multiple high-grade intersections with grades up to 194.50g/t Au from infill and extensional RC drilling at Mulga Bill
Great Boulder Resources (“Great Boulder” or the “Company”) (ASX: GBR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Company’s flagship Side Well Gold Project (“Side Well”) near Meekatharra in Western Australia which hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 668,000oz @ 2.8 g/t Au.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Reverse circulation (RC) at Mulga Bill has intersected more extremely high gold grades, extending the resource and adding thickness and grade to existing lodes
- Highlights include:
- 5m @ 43.13/t Au from 185m, including 2m @ 102.80/t Au from 186m in 24MBRC028
- 5m @ 40.61g/t Au from 256m, including 1m @ 194.50g/t Au from 258m in 24MBRC030
- 6m @ 20.52g/t Au from 179m, including 2m @ 57.10g/t Au from 179m in 24MBRC027
- 5m @ 16.93g/t Au from 91m, including 2m @ 39.70g/t Au from 92m in 24MBRC023
- Maiden AC drilling to commence imminently on the high priority Side Well South Prospect
Great Boulder’s Managing Director, Andrew Paterson commented:
“These are sensational new intersections at Mulga Bill. The holes were designed to add definition within areas of inferred resource and they have done so in emphatic style, with intersections that are both thicker and higher grade than previously estimated.”
“Equally impressive is the deep result in hole 24MBRC030 which is well outside the resource, down- dip and further north than previous drilling in that area.”
“After several rounds of drilling at Mulga Bill the high-grade lode positions fit our interpretation perfectly, which means we have very high confidence in the validity of this resource model. The drilling has added high-grade intersections up-dip from previous holes on several sections within the resource, which should add gold ounces closer to surface than the current estimate. This will be important for potential mine economics when we start scoping studies.”
Nine RC holes were drilled at Mulga Bill for a total of 1,587m. The program was designed to test poorly defined areas around the edges of the Mulga Bill high-grade vein positions as part of the process to upgrade less-drilled parts of the resource from inferred to indicated category. Highlights from the drilling include:
- 5m @ 43.13g/t Au from 185m, including 2m @ 102.80g/t Au from 186m in 24MBRC028.
- This sits within a Cervelo Lode vein, up-dip to the east from previous drilling.
- 5m @ 40.61g/t Au from 256m, including 1m @ 194.50g/t from 258m in 24MBRC030.
- This HGV lode was previously insufficiently drilled to be classified in the resource; it will now be added to the resource estimate and extends the Cervelo Lodes by approximately 30m to the north.
- 6m @ 20.52g/t Au from 179m, including 2m @ 57.10g/t Au from 179m in 24MBRC027.
- This sits within a Cervelo Lode vein, up-dip to the east from previous drilling.
- 5m @ 16.93g/t Au from 91m, including 2m @ 39.70g/t Au from 92m in 24MBRCD023.
- This sits within a Cervelo Lode vein, up-dip to the east from previous drilling. The intersection contains supergene mineralisation.
- 10m @ 7.92g/t Au from 82m, including 4m @ 18.83g/t Au from 85m in 24MBRC022.
- This sits within a Cervelo Lode vein, up-dip to the east from previous drilling. The intersection also contains supergene mineralisation.
- 2m @ 6.18g/t Au from 90m in 24MBRC025.
Figure 1: Mulga Bill long section looking west
The mineralised wireframes at Mulga Bill will be updated and extended to incorporate the new intersections in preparation for a resource update which will be completed towards the end of the year.
Figure 2: Plan view of the north end of Mulga Bill
Next Steps
The RC rig is currently drilling the final resource definition RC holes at Mulga Bill, after which reconnaissance AC drilling will commence on exciting new targets at Side Well South.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Great Boulder Resources licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Astral Funded through to Final Investment Decision Following Strongly Supported $25M Placement
Proceeds to accelerate exploration and evaluation activities at Mandilla and Feysville, including completion of Pre-Feasibility and Definitive Feasibility Studies
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured firm commitments to raise approximately $25.0 million (before costs) via a two-tranche placement for the issue of approximately 263 million new fully paid shares (New Shares) at an offer price of $0.095 per New Share (Placement). Tranche 1 of the Placement has raised approximately $21.0 million whilst Tranche 2 of the Placement, which includes the issue of New Shares subject to shareholder approval, is set to raise approximately $4.0 million.
Highlights
- Firm commitments received to raise approximately $25.0 million (before costs) in a two-tranche share placement to institutional, professional and sophisticated investors at $0.095 per share.
- Issue price represents a discount of 9.1% to the 5-day VWAP up to and including 20 September 2024 and a 5.0% discount to the 30-day VWAP up to and including 20 September 2024.
- The Placement was well supported with strong demand from existing and new domestic and offshore institutional investors.
- Astral is now fully funded to FID including acceleration of exploration activities at the Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects, and completion of the Mandilla Pre-Feasibility Study and Definitive Feasibility Study.
Following completion of the Placement, Astral will be fully funded to accelerate exploration and evaluation activities at its Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects, south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, where the Company has to date delineated consolidated Mineral Resources of 1.38Moz1,2.
Proceeds of the Placement ensure that Astral is funded through to completion of the Mandilla Pre- Feasibility Study (PFS) and Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).
Commenting on the Placement, Astral’s Managing Director, Marc Ducler, said:
“We are delighted with the strong support shown by both new and existing investors in the Placement.
“The calibre of new investors we were able to attract and the quantum of funds we were able to raise is testament to the quality of the Mandilla Gold Project as one of Australia’s best near-term gold development stories.
“Proceeds from the Placement will enable Astral to accelerate exploration and evaluation activities at both Mandilla and Feysville in order to unlock the genuine potential of these projects.
“Furthermore, the Placement will see Astral funded through to completion of the Mandilla DFS.
“On behalf of the Astral Board and management, I would like to extend our appreciation to our new shareholders and thank current shareholders for their ongoing support.”
Euroz Hartleys Limited and Canaccord Genuity acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement, with Cumulus Wealth Pty Ltd acting as Co-Lead.
Use of Funds
Together with the Company’s current cash reserves, the proceeds of the Placement will be used to accelerate the exploration and evaluation of the Company’s 100%-owned Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects.
Specific activities will include:
- Various study and technical work streams relating to the Mandilla PFS and DFS;
- Exploration and infill drilling at both Mandilla and Feysville;
- Ongoing Mineral Resource Estimate updates for both Mandilla and Feysville;
- Exploration and evaluation support and overheads;
- General working capital purposes; and
- Costs of the Offer.
Placement Details
Astral has undertaken this two-tranche Placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to eligible sophisticated, institutional and professional investors to raise approximately $25.0 million (before costs). Approximately 263 million shares are to be issued at $0.095 per share (Placement Shares).
Tranche 1 of the Placement includes the issue of approximately 221 million shares at an issue price of $0.095 per share, utilising the Company’s existing placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and Listing Rule 7.1A (Tranche 1 Placement Shares). A total of 129,113,197 new Tranche 1 Placement Shares will be issued in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1. A total of 91,939,435 new Tranche 1 Placement Shares will be issued in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.
Tranche 2 of the Placement involves the issue of approximately 42 million shares at an issue price of $0.095 per share (Tranche 2 Placement Shares). The issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares is subject to shareholder approval, with the enabling resolution to be put to shareholders at the Company’s AGM to be held on 20 November 2024. Subject to receipt of shareholder approval, a total of 42,105,263 new Tranche 2 Placement Shares will be issued following the AGM.
Additionally, directors of the Company subscribed for 789,474 shares (Director Participation Shares) on the same terms as the Placement Shares. The issue of the Director Participation Shares is subject to shareholder approval, with the enabling resolution also to be put to shareholders at the AGM.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
EMU NL Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.