EGM Voting Results

EGM Voting Results

EMU NL (EMU:AU) has announced EGM Voting Results

Download the PDF here.

emu nlemu:auasx:emubase metals investingBase Metals Investing
EMU:AU
EMU NL
Sign up to get your FREE

EMU NL Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
EMU NL

EMU NL


Keep reading...Show less

Potential for large-scale copper porphyry discovery in Queensland, Australia

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

EMU NL (EMU:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Amended Quarterly Activities Report/Appendix 5B

Amended Quarterly Activities Report/Appendix 5B

EMU NL (EMU:AU) has announced Amended Quarterly Activities Report/Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

EMU NL (EMU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

EMU NL (EMU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective May 23, 2025.

The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on various factors, including financial performance, stage of development, and available resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's highest designation and is reserved for more advanced companies with significant financial resources. This upgrade signifies Silver47's continued growth and its commitment to providing long-term value for its shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 6, 2025, the Company has issued 6,285,722 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), representing 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of May 20, 2025, to Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") and completed the required payment of $25,000 CAD to Riverside, all pursuant to the terms and conditions of the option agreement among the Company, Riverside and its wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. De C.V, dated May 5, 2025, in respect of the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement project located in Sonora, Mexico (the "La Union Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Nordic Resources (NNL:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Download the PDF here.

High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

Download the PDF here.

Anteros Identifies High-Grade Copper-Gold Targets at the Strickland VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Identifies High-Grade Copper-Gold Targets at the Strickland VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from recent assessment work at its 100% owned Strickland VMS Property ("Strickland" or the "Property") in southwestern Newfoundland. The work focused on the digitization and interpretation of multi-element geochemical data from historic trenching, advancing drill targeting efforts on this underexplored polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system.

Prior to its public listing, Anteros commissioned the compilation, digitization, and 3D geological modelling of the Strickland VMS system in 2023 and 2024. This foundational work established a strong understanding of Property's geology, alteration, and structure, and enhanced the understanding of multiple mineralized zones along a 1.4 kilometre trend (Figure 1). Since going public, Anteros has advanced the project through targeted follow-up, focusing on geochemical vectoring and priority zone refinement. The 2025 program confirmed compelling indicators of feeder-style alteration and mineralization in underexplored zones and highlighted several new high-priority exploration targets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

EMU NL
Sign up to get your FREE

EMU NL Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Element79 Gold Corp. Comments on Peruvian Government Reform Centralizing Oversight of Small-Scale Mining Under Ministry of Energy and Mines

Related News

Gold Investing

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Gold Investing

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Comments on Peruvian Government Reform Centralizing Oversight of Small-Scale Mining Under Ministry of Energy and Mines

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Schedules Start of Drill Program for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

Energy Investing

Purepoint Completes Initial Drill Program Along Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor at Smart Lake JV

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Reports High-Grade Rock Samples up to 11.21 g/t Au and 23.3 g/t Ag at Tahami South, Colombia

Oil and Gas Investing

CO2 Tank Development Addressing Global Market Opportunity

×