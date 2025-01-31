Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Investor Insight
EMU NL is an Australia-focused base and precious metals exploration company offering a compelling opportunity in the highly lucrative copper space. A strategic focus on delineating a large-scale copper porphyry system at its Yataga Copper Project at Georgetown in Northern Queensland, combined with a leadership team of significant global experience and expertise, and an upward trending copper market, all make EMU NL worthy of considerable consideration for any investors looking at the copper sector.
Overview
EMU NL (ASX:EMU) is an ASX-listed precious and base metals exploration company with two active projects in, Australia: Yataga Copper Project in Georgetown (Queensland) and the Badja gold, tungsten and lithium project (Western Australia). EMU’s primary focus is accelerating exploration at the highly promising Yataga Copper Project.
Australia is one of the most attractive regions for mining, according to the Fraser Institute. It ranks Queensland as the 13th most attractive destination for mining investment.
In 2023, Queensland's mines yielded 12.6 tons of gold, positioning it as Australia's fourth most prolific state for this precious metal. The company's presence in relatively attractive mining jurisdictions positions it to capitalize on opportunities in Australia's resource sector and deliver sustainable returns to its shareholders. The recent fundraises of AU$1.45 million have provided sufficient funding to advance its exploration projects and EMU is planning its maiden drilling programme at the Yataga Copper Project in 2025.
Gold and copper continue to demonstrate bullish trends. Various factors are driving the surge in copper prices, including demand patterns such as upgrades in utility grids, the increasing use of copper in electric vehicles, and housing construction. Additionally, the growing energy demand from data centres powering AI applications and servers contributes to the increased need for copper. Both gold and copper prices have hit their all-time high in 2024, enhancing the prospects for junior miners to progress their projects and potentially secure financing easily.
Key Projects
Georgetown Project
The Georgetown project tenements span 850 sq. km. in North Queensland and comprise three exploration permits: Georgetown, Perpendicular Peak and Fiery Creek. Of these, Fiery Creek is the most promising and the current exploration interest for EMU as it covers the Yataga Copper Project.
The Georgetown tenements are located in a resource-rich yet under-explored region in Queensland’s far north, situated within the Georgetown mining district, with a significant history of mining activities and mineral discoveries.
EMU has identified the Yataga Copper Project as a massive-scale copper porphyry system within the 70 sq. km. Yataga Igneous complex. During 2023 and 2024, EMU's reconnaissance efforts at Fiery Creek yielded substantial geochemistry success with more than 8 sq km of highly anomalous copper results from the sampling of terminte mounds by pXRF. EMU concluded 2024 with two geophysics surveys with results currently pending. EMU has advised that it will drill targets during 2025 following completion of the wet season.
The 2023/24 work has confirmed significant, large-scale potential of the project.
The fieldwork has provided support for a large-scale copper porphyry system at the Yataga Copper Project. Drilling results this year will confirm the potential however EMU is targeting large economic bulk tonnage copper resources from shallow ore bodies at Fiery Creek and the Yataga Valley prospects.
Badja Project
The Badja project is located 32 kilometres southeast of the township of Yalgoo and covers an area of 870 hectares. The project's tenements include 2 centrally granted mining leases an adjoining mining lease application covering 279.3 hectares, and a granted exploration license covering 590.3 hectares. EMU’s previous drilling work has identified areas that are prospective for high-grade gold, tungsten and lithium.
EMU is evaluating options to maximize the value of the project, either through sale or retention.
Yataga Copper Project
The Yataga copper project is composed of two prospects overlaying the copper geochemistry anomalous zones within the Yataga Igneous Complex. Most recent discoveries include widespread surficial copper mineralisation along the NNW-SSE shear zone in the central part of the Yataga Copper Project. Surface geochemical surveys have updated EMU’s ecological modelling and identified multiple intra-pluton porphyry copper centres close to the surface. The company’s
recent work has identified a combined area of 8 sq. km of copper-in-soil anomalism with significant potential for expansion. The results from EMU’s field work continue to prove the project’s potential to be a global tier 1 scale copper discovery.
Management Team
Peter Thomas – Non-executive Chairman
Peter Thomas has over thirty years of experience running a legal practice specializing in giving advice to listed explorers and miners. He has served on the boards of various listed companies, including as the founding chairman of copper producer Sandfire Resources and mineral sands producer Image Resources. His current ASX-listed company board positions include non-executive director of Image Resources and non-executive chair of Middle Island Resources.
Roland Bartsch - Non-Executive Director
Roland Bartsch MSc. BSc (Hons) is a geoscientist/mining executive with more than 30 years’ experience in mineral exploration, project development, resource evaluation and mining.
Commencing his career at Western Mining Corporation he has worked with diverse major mining organisations, international consulting groups, and junior miners on copper-gold, base metal, gold and iron ore projects extending from Greenland, the Americas, Africa, Indonesia, Solomon Islands and Australia. Recent roles include chief executive officer, country manager Australia, general manager geology, vice-president technical/geology, technical director and manager geology, mining and exploration.
Tim Staermose – Non-executive Director
Tim Staermose boasts 23 years of expertise in equity capital markets and equity research. His professional journey includes roles at international sell-side equity brokerage firms based in South Korea and Hong Kong, notably Banque Indosuez (now part of Credit Agricole) in the late 1990s and Lehman Brothers in the early 2000s. Transitioning from sell-side equity research, Staermose has since operated as an independent researcher and stock-picker for several private research firms, focusing on natural resources, gold and mining investments.