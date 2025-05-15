Trading Halt

Trading Halt

EMU NL (EMU:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

EMU:AU
EMU NL
EMU NL

EMU NL


Potential for large-scale copper porphyry discovery in Queensland, Australia

Amended Quarterly Activities Report/Appendix 5B

EMU NL (EMU:AU) has announced Amended Quarterly Activities Report/Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

EMU NL (EMU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

EMU NL (EMU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Download the PDF here.

Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025 of $0.8 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation. This compares to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of $0.3 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation, offset by foreign currency gain and interest income.

Capitalized exploration and development costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $5.8 million, primarily the result of exploration and development costs and deferred expenditures of $7.0 million, offset by governments grants received of $1.2 million. This compares to capitalized exploration and development costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project of $6.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The total capitalized cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to March 31, 2025 amounts to $237.7 million.

Cygnus Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 22nd

Cygnus Metals Ltd. (ASX: CY5, TSXV: CYG, OTCQB: CYGGF), based in Perth, Western Australia, focused on the Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec, Canada, today announced that Ernest Mast, President and Managing Director, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 22nd 2025.

DATE : May 22 nd , 2025
TIME: 3:15 PM EDT
LINK: REGISTER HERE

Heritage Intersects ~46 Metre Quartz-Sulfide Vein in second Hole at Zone 3 Extension

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Widest Vein Ever Intersected at Drayton-Black Lake

Yalgoo - Excellent First Remorse Metallurgy Result amended

Tempest Minerals (TEM:AU) has announced Yalgoo - Excellent First Remorse Metallurgy Result amended

Download the PDF here.

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of Strategic Investment

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Drilling Completed at Lammerlaw Gold Project NZ

Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

