Electric Royalties Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of a binding letter of intent with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cornish Metals Inc to acquire a newly granted 1% Net Smelter Royalty on mining claims comprising core strategic tenure at the Sleitat Mountain Tin-Silver deposit in Southwestern Alaska and no mention was made of deleterious elements from the sample.In June of 1989, the property was the subject ...

ELEC:CA