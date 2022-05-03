NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated Electric Royalties Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of agents in connection with a marketed public offering up to 10,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross ...

ELEC:CA