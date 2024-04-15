Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Element 25 Limited

E25 Presents at Paydirt Battery Minerals Conference - April 2024

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

This presentation contains only a brief overview of Element 25 Limited and its associated entities (“Element 25") and their respective activities and operations. The contents of this presentation, including matters relating to the geology of Element 25's projects, may rely on various assumptions and subjective interpretations which it is not possible to detail in this presentation and which have not been subject to any independent verification.

This presentation contains multiple forward-looking statements. Known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and factors outside of Element 25’s control, may cause the actual results, performance and achievements of Element 25 to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this presentation.

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Element 25 does not warrant the accuracy, currency or completeness of the information in this presentation, nor the future performance of Element 25, and will not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from the use of the information.

The information contained in this presentation is not a substitute for detailed investigation or analysis of any particular issue. Current and potential investors and shareholders should seek independent advice before making any investment decision in regard to Element 25 or its activities.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

E25:AU
Element 25 Limited
Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited


Element 25 Limited

Butcherbird Expansion Project Advances through NAIF Funding Process

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to advise the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) has completed a strategic assessment of the Butcherbird Stage 2 Expansion Project (Butcherbird or Project). E25 aims to increase Butcherbird’s annual production to 1.1 million tonnes per annum of manganese oxide concentrate in line with the Feasibility Study (FS) announced in January 20241.

Element 25 Limited

E25 Progresses USA HPMSM Refinery Plans

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to provide an update in relation to it’s planned construction of a high-purity manganese sulphate (HPMSM) refinery in Louisiana USA to supply domestic HPMSM to the US electric vehicle battery industry.

Element 25 Limited

December 2023 Quarterly Report

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Element 25 Limited

E25 Commences Butcherbird Stage 2 Expansion

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) announces it will immediately commence detailed design, planning and procurement for expansion of manganese ore production at its 100%-owned Butcherbird Mine in WA in line with the expansion Feasibility Study (FS) released earlier in January 20241.

Element 25 Limited

Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Case for Expansion

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a Feasibility Study (Study or FS) to investigate the potential to expand the production of manganese concentrate at the Company’s 100% owned Butcherbird Project (Project), located in the southern Pilbara region of Western Australia.

manganese ore

Manganese Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Manganese in 2024

Caught up in the same volatility that impacted many metals in 2023, manganese prices trended downward on China’s slowing economic recovery and worsening global inflationary pressures.

Despite not being widely known, manganese is an important raw material for the steel industry. In fact, it is the fourth most common metal by tonnage, just after iron, aluminum and copper. It also has growing uses as a battery metal.

With those factors in mind, what will happen to manganese in 2024? To find out, the Investing News Network (INN) reached out to analysts who cover the market to get their take on what’s next for the manganese.

Keep reading...Show less

Element 25 Limited
Maiden Drill Programme to Commence at the Arkun Project, WA

Funds Received from Partial Sale of Codrus Shares

New High-Grade Discovery – “Pepper” Prospect: 17.52m @ 15.86g/t Gold Incl. 9.22m @ 27.89g/t

Sovereign IT Capability Empowering the Defence Industry Supply Chain

×